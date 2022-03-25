Cloudflare Docs
Waf
WAF
Generate a key pair in the command line

Generate a public/private key pair using the Cloudflare matched-data-cli command-line tool. After generating a key pair, enter the generated public key in the payload logging configuration.

Do the following:

  1. Download the matched-data-cli tool for your platform from the Releases page on GitHub, under Assets.

  2. Extract the content of the downloaded .tar.gz file to a local folder.

  3. Open a terminal and navigate to the local folder containing the matched-data-cli tool.

    ~ $ cd matched-data-cli

  4. Run the following command:

    ~/matched-data-cli $ ./matched-data-cli generate-key-pair
    {
      "private_key": "uBS5eBttHrqkdY41kbZPdvYnNz8Vj0TvKIUpjB1y/GA=",
      "public_key": "Ycig/Zr/pZmklmFUN99nr+taURlYItL91g+NcHGYpB8="
    }

After generating the key pair, copy the public key value and enter it in the payload logging configuration .