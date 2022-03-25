Decrypt the payload content in the command line
Use the
matched-data-cli tool to decrypt a payload in the command line.
Download the
matched-data-clitool for your platform from the Releases page on GitHub, under Assets.
Extract the content of the downloaded
.tar.gzfile to a local folder.
Open a command line window and change to the local folder containing the
matched-data-clibinary.~ $ cd matched-data-cli
Create two files: one with your private key and another one with the encrypted payload:~/matched-data-cli $ printf "<PRIVATE_KEY>" > private_key.txt && chmod 400 private_key.txt~/matched-data-cli $ printf "<ENCRYPTED_PAYLOAD>" > encrypted_payload.txt
Replace
<PRIVATE_KEY>with your private key and
<ENCRYPTED_PAYLOAD>with the encrypted payload.
Note: The first
printfcommand will make your private key visible in your command history.
Run the following command to decrypt the payload:~/matched-data-cli $ ./matched-data-cli decrypt -k private_key.txt encrypted_payload.txt
Example
The following example creates two files — one with the private key and another one with the encrypted payload — and runs the
matched-data-cli tool to decrypt the payload in the
encrypted_payload.txt file:
~ $ cd matched-data-cli
~/matched-data-cli $ printf "uBS5eBttHrqkdY41kbZPdvYnNz8Vj0TvKIUpjB1y/GA=" > private_key.txt && chmod 400 private_key.txt
~/matched-data-cli $ printf "AzTY6FHajXYXuDMUte82wrd+1n5CEHPoydYiyd3FMg5IEQAAAAAAAAA0lOhGXBclw8pWU5jbbYuepSIJN5JohTtZekLliJBlVWk=" > encrypted_payload.txt
~/matched-data-cli $ ./matched-data-cli decrypt -k private_key.txt encrypted_payload.txttest matched data