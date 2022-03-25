Decrypt the payload content in the command line

Download External link icon Open external link the matched-data-cli tool for your platform from the Releases page on GitHub, under Assets .

Extract the content of the downloaded .tar.gz file to a local folder.

Open a command line window and change to the local folder containing the matched-data-cli binary.

Create two files: one with your private key and another one with the encrypted payload:

~/matched-data-cli $ printf "<PRIVATE_KEY>" > private_key.txt && chmod 400 private_key.txt ~/matched-data-cli $ printf "<ENCRYPTED_PAYLOAD>" > encrypted_payload.txt

Replace <PRIVATE_KEY> with your private key and <ENCRYPTED_PAYLOAD> with the encrypted payload.