Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset

The Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset is Cloudflare’s implementation of the OWASP ModSecurity Core Rule Set External link icon Open external link (CRS). Cloudflare routinely monitors for updates from OWASP based on the latest version available from the official code repository.

The Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset is designed to work as a single entity to calculate a threat score and execute an action based on that score. When a rule in the ruleset matches a request, the threat score increases according to the rule score. If the final threat score is greater than the configured score threshold, Cloudflare executes the action configured in the last rule of the ruleset.

Configuring a Low threshold means having a high threshold value (60 or higher). This means that, when using a Low threshold, more rules have to match the current request for the Managed Ruleset to perform the configured action (the request threat score is the sum of the individual scores of rules that match).

Each rule in the Managed Ruleset is associated with a certain paranoia level (PL). Paranoia levels vary from PL1 to PL4. Higher paranoia levels provide increased protection, but can cause more legitimate traffic to get blocked due to false positives. If you use the highest paranoia level (PL4) you will probably need to disable some of its rules for applications that need to receive complex input patterns.

​​ Configure in the dashboard

You can configure the following settings of the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset in the dashboard:

Set the paranoia level. The available levels are PL1, PL2, PL3, and PL4 (default).

The available levels are PL1, PL2, PL3, and PL4 (default). Define the score threshold. The available thresholds are: Low (60 and higher), Medium (40 and higher – default), or High (25 and higher).

The available thresholds are: Low (60 and higher), Medium (40 and higher – default), or High (25 and higher). Set the action to perform. The action is executed when the calculated threat score is greater than the score threshold. The available actions are: Block (default), Managed Challenge, JS Challenge, Log, and Legacy CAPTCHA.

The action is executed when the calculated threat score is greater than the score threshold. The available actions are: Block (default), Managed Challenge, JS Challenge, Log, and Legacy CAPTCHA. Disable specific rules or rules with specific tags.

Customize the filter expression. With a custom expression, the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset applies only to a subset of the incoming requests.

With a custom expression, the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset applies only to a subset of the incoming requests. Configure payload logging .

For details on configuring a Managed Ruleset in the dashboard, refer to Configure a Managed Ruleset .

​​ Configure via API

To enable the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset for a given zone via API, create a rule with execute action in the entry point ruleset for the http_request_firewall_managed phase. For more information on deploying a Managed Ruleset, refer to Deploy a Managed Ruleset .

To configure the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset via API, create overrides using the Rulesets API. You can perform the following configurations:

Enable all the rules up to a specific paranoia level.

Configure the score threshold.

Specify the action to perform when the threat score is greater than the threshold.

You can also disable specific rules in the Managed Ruleset using rule overrides .

​​ Setting the paranoia level

To enable all the rules up to a specific paranoia level, create tag overrides that disable all the rules associated with higher paranoia levels. For example, to enable all the rules associated with Paranoia Level 2 (PL2), disable the rules associated with tags paranoia-level-3 and paranoia-level-4 . All rules associated with paranoia levels up to the desired paranoia level will be enabled (in this example, all the rules associated with PL1 and PL2).