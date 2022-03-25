Deploy Managed Rulesets for a zone in the dashboard

You can enable and configure Managed Rulesets for a zone in Security > WAF > Managed rules.

​​ Deploy a Managed Ruleset

Under Managed Rulesets, click Add on the right of a Managed Ruleset to deploy the Managed Ruleset for the current zone.

When you deploy a Managed Ruleset, the WAF adds an Execute rule, displayed under Managed rules, that deploys the Managed Ruleset.

​​ Enable or disable a Managed Ruleset

Click the Enabled toggle on the right of a Managed Ruleset to enable or disable it.

​​ Configure a Managed Ruleset

Configure a Managed Ruleset to:

Define specific field values for one or more rules (for example, configure a rule with an action different from the action configured by Cloudflare)

Disable one or more rules

To skip one or more rules or WAF Managed Rulesets, add a WAF exception . Some Managed Rulesets may not allow custom configuration, depending on your Cloudflare plan.

​​ Configure field values for all the rules

To configure rule field values for all the rules in a Managed Ruleset:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and website. Go to Security > WAF > Managed rules. On the right of the Execute rule that deploys the Managed Ruleset you want to configure, click Edit. Under Ruleset configuration, set one or more rule fields from the available values in the drop-down lists. For example, select the action to perform for all the rules in the ruleset from the Ruleset action drop-down list. Click Save.

​​ View the rules of a Managed Ruleset

You can browse the available rules in a Managed Ruleset and search for individual rules or tags.

Use the available filters in the Browse Managed Ruleset interface.

To view the rules of a Managed Ruleset:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and website. Go to Security > WAF > Managed rules. On the right of the Execute rule that deploys the Managed Ruleset you want to browse, click Edit. Click Browse rules. The Browse Managed Ruleset interface displays.

​​ Configure a single rule in a Managed Ruleset

You can configure one or more rules in the Browse Managed Ruleset interface.

Do the following:

Search for a rule using the available filters. You can search for tags. Find the rule you want to configure in the results list. In the result line for the rule you want to change, select the desired value for a field in the displayed drop-down lists. For example, select the rule action in the Action dropdown. In some Managed Rulesets, you can also change the status of a rule using the toggle available on the right. Click Next. The Configure Managed Ruleset interface displays, listing the configuration you just defined. Click Save.

​​ Configure rules in bulk in a Managed Ruleset

You can configure several rules at once in the Browse Managed Ruleset interface.

Do the following: