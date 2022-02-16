Cloudflare Managed Ruleset

Created by the Cloudflare security team, this ruleset provides fast and effective protection for all of your applications. The ruleset is updated frequently to cover new vulnerabilities and reduce false positives.

Cloudflare recommends that you enable the rules whose tags correspond to your technology stack. For example, if you use WordPress, enable the rules tagged with wordpress .

Cloudflare’s WAF change log allows you to monitor ongoing changes to the WAF's Managed Rulesets.

​ Configure in the dashboard

You can configure the following settings of the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset in the Cloudflare dashboard:

Set the action to perform. When you define an action for the ruleset, you override the default action defined for each rule. The available actions are: Managed Challenge, Block, JS Challenge, Log, and Legacy CAPTCHA. To remove the action override, set the ruleset action to Default.

Disable specific rules or rules with specific tags.

Customize the filter expression. With a custom expression, the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset applies only to a subset of the incoming requests.

Configure payload logging.

For details on configuring a Managed Ruleset in the dashboard, refer to Configure a Managed Ruleset.

​ Configure via API

To enable the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset for a given zone via API, create a rule with execute action in the entry point ruleset for the http_request_firewall_managed phase. For more information on deploying a Managed Ruleset, refer to Deploy a Managed Ruleset External link icon Open external link.

To configure the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset via API, create overrides External link icon Open external link using the Rulesets API. You can perform the following configurations:

Specify the action to perform for all the rules in the ruleset by creating a ruleset override.

Disable or customize the action of individual rules by creating rule overrides for those rules.