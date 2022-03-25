Test your exposed credentials checks configuration
After enabling and configuring exposed credentials checks, you may want to test if the checks are working properly.
Cloudflare provides a special set of credentials for this purpose:
- Login:
CF_EXPOSED_USERNAMEor
[email protected]
- Password:
CF_EXPOSED_PASSWORD
The WAF always considers these specific credentials as having been previously exposed. Use them to force an “exposed credentials” event, which allows you to check the behavior of your current configuration.