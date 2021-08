Configure exposed credentials checks in the dashboard

The Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset is only available in the Cloudflare WAF announced on March 2021.

To enable exposed credentials checking in the Cloudflare dashboard, enable the Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset. After enabling the ruleset, you can configure its behavior by changing the action and status of rules individually or in bulk.

For more information, check Deploy Managed Rulesets for a zone in the dashboard.