Configure the HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset in the dashboard

You can customize the action and sensitivity of the rules in the Cloudflare HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset in the following ways:

Tag and rule configurations have greater priority than ruleset configurations.

For more information on the available parameters and allowed values, refer to Managed Ruleset parameters.

​ Configure all the rules in the ruleset

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link, and select your account and website. Go to Firewall > DDoS. Next to HTTP DDoS attack protection, click Configure. In Ruleset configuration, select the action and sensitivity values for all the rules in the HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset. Click Save.

​ Configure one or more rules