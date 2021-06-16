Configure the HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset via API

Configure the Cloudflare HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset by defining overrides using the Rulesets API External link icon Open external link.

Each zone has the Cloudflare HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset enabled by default. This means that you do not need to deploy the Managed Ruleset to the ddos_l7 phase ruleset explicitly. You only have to create a rule in the phase ruleset to deploy the Managed Ruleset if you need to configure overrides.

​ Configure an override for the HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset

You can define overrides at the ruleset, tag, and rule level for all Managed Rulesets.

When configuring the Cloudflare HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset, use overrides to define a different action or sensitivity level from the default values. For more information on these rule parameters and the allowed values, see Managed Ruleset override parameters.

Important The Cloudflare HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset is always enabled — you cannot disable its rules using an override with "enabled": false . Additionally, you must set the override "expression" field to "true" .

The following PUT example creates a new phase ruleset (or updates the existing one) for the ddos_l7 phase at the account level. The request includes several overrides to adjust the default behavior of the HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset. These overrides are the following:

All rules of the Managed Ruleset will use the challenge action and have a sensitivity level of medium .

action and have a sensitivity level of . All rules tagged with the category {category-name} will have a sensitivity level of low .

will have a sensitivity level of . The rule with ID {rule-id} will use the block action.

curl -X PUT \

-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED"

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/phases/ddos_l7/entrypoint" \

-d ' {

"description" : "Execute Cloudflare HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset on my account-level phase ruleset" ,

"rules" : [

{

"action" : "execute" ,

"action_parameters" : {

"id" : "{managed-ruleset-id}" ,

"overrides" : {

"sensitivity_level" : "medium" ,

"action" : "challenge" ,

"categories" : [

{

"category" : "{tag-name}" ,

"sensitivity_level" : "low"

}

] ,

"rules" : [

{

"id" : "{rule-id}" ,

"action" : "block"

}

]

}

} ,

"expression" : "true" ,

}

]

} '



The response returns the created (or updated) phase ruleset.

{

"result" : {

"id" : "{root-ruleset-id}" ,

"name" : "default" ,

"description" : "Execute Cloudflare HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset on my account-level phase ruleset" ,

"kind" : "root" ,

"version" : "1" ,

"rules" : [

{

"id" : "{overridden-rule-id}" ,

"version" : "1" ,

"action" : "execute" ,

"action_parameters" : {

"id" : "{managed-ruleset-id}" ,

"version" : "latest" ,

"overrides" : {

"action" : "challenge" ,

"categories" : [

{

"category" : "{category-name}" ,

"sensitivity_level" : "low"

}

] ,

"rules" : [

{

"id" : "{rule-id}" ,

"action" : "block"

}

] ,

"sensitivity_level" : "medium"

}

} ,

"expression" : "true" ,

"last_updated" : "2021-06-16T04:14:47.977741Z" ,

"ref" : "{overridden-rule-ref}" ,

"enabled" : true

}

] ,

"last_updated" : "2021-06-16T04:14:47.977741Z" ,

"phase" : "ddos_l7"

}

}

