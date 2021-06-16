Configure the HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset via API
Configure the Cloudflare HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset by defining overrides using the Rulesets API.
Each zone has the Cloudflare HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset enabled by default. This means that you do not need to deploy the Managed Ruleset to the
ddos_l7 phase ruleset explicitly. You only have to create a rule in the phase ruleset to deploy the Managed Ruleset if you need to configure overrides.
Configure an override for the HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset
You can define overrides at the ruleset, tag, and rule level for all Managed Rulesets.
When configuring the Cloudflare HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset, use overrides to define a different action or sensitivity level from the default values. For more information on these rule parameters and the allowed values, see Managed Ruleset override parameters.
Example
The following
PUT example creates a new phase ruleset (or updates the existing one) for the
ddos_l7 phase at the account level. The request includes several overrides to adjust the default behavior of the HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset. These overrides are the following:
- All rules of the Managed Ruleset will use the
challengeaction and have a sensitivity level of
medium.
- All rules tagged with the category
{category-name}will have a sensitivity level of
low.
- The rule with ID
{rule-id}will use the
blockaction.
curl -X PUT \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED"
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/phases/ddos_l7/entrypoint" \
-d '{
"description": "Execute Cloudflare HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset on my account-level phase ruleset",
"rules": [
{
"action": "execute",
"action_parameters": {
"id": "{managed-ruleset-id}",
"overrides": {
"sensitivity_level": "medium",
"action": "challenge",
"categories": [
{
"category": "{tag-name}",
"sensitivity_level": "low"
}
],
"rules": [
{
"id": "{rule-id}",
"action": "block"
}
]
}
},
"expression": "true",
}
]
}'
The response returns the created (or updated) phase ruleset.
{
"result": {
"id": "{root-ruleset-id}",
"name": "default",
"description": "Execute Cloudflare HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset on my account-level phase ruleset",
"kind": "root",
"version": "1",
"rules": [
{
"id": "{overridden-rule-id}",
"version": "1",
"action": "execute",
"action_parameters": {
"id": "{managed-ruleset-id}",
"version": "latest",
"overrides": {
"action": "challenge",
"categories": [
{
"category": "{category-name}",
"sensitivity_level": "low"
}
],
"rules": [
{
"id": "{rule-id}",
"action": "block"
}
],
"sensitivity_level": "medium"
}
},
"expression": "true",
"last_updated": "2021-06-16T04:14:47.977741Z",
"ref": "{overridden-rule-ref}",
"enabled": true
}
],
"last_updated": "2021-06-16T04:14:47.977741Z",
"phase": "ddos_l7"
}
}
For more information on defining overrides for Managed Rulesets using the Rulesets API, check Override a Managed Ruleset.