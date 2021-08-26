L3/4 DDoS Managed Ruleset parameters
Configure the Cloudflare L3/4 DDoS Managed Ruleset to change the action applied to a given attack or modify the sensitivity level of the detection mechanism. To customize these parameters, define overrides via Rulesets API.
The available parameters are the following:
- Action
- Sensitivity
Action
API property name:
"action".
The action performed for packets that match specific rules of Cloudflare's DDoS mitigation services. The available actions are:
Block
- API value:
"block".
- Blocks IP packets that match the rule expression given the sensitivity levels.
- API value:
DDoS Dynamic
- API value: N/A (internal rule action that you cannot use in overrides).
- Performs a specific action according to a set of internal guidelines defined by Cloudflare. The executed action can be Block or an undisclosed mitigation action.
Sensitivity
API property name:
"sensitivity_level".
Defines how sensitive a rule is. Affects the thresholds used to determine if an attack should be mitigated. A higher sensitivity level means having a lower threshold, while a lower sensitivity level means having a higher threshold.
The available sensitivity levels are:
|Sensitivity
|API value
|High
"default"
|Medium
"medium"
|Low
"low"
|Essentially Off
"eoff"