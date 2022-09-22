Work with custom rulesets in the dashboard

Create custom rulesets in Application Security > WAF > Custom rulesets. After creating a custom ruleset, you must deploy it to your account to apply its rules. Account-level WAF configuration is only available for Enterprise customers with the WAF Advanced plan.

​​ Create a custom ruleset

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Navigate to Application Security > WAF > Custom rulesets. Next to Your custom rulesets, select Create new ruleset. In the page that displays, enter a name and (optionally) a description for the custom ruleset. To create a new rule, select Create rule. Enter a descriptive name for the rule. Under When incoming requests match, use the Field drop-down list to choose an HTTP property. For each request, the value of the property you choose for Field is compared to the value you specify for Value using the operator selected in Operator. Alternatively, select Edit expression to define your expression using the Expression Editor. Select the rule action from the Choose action drop-down list. For example, selecting Block tells Cloudflare to refuse requests that match the conditions you specified. (Optional) If you selected the Block action, you can configure a custom response. Select Add rule. Add other rules to the custom ruleset, if needed. Select Create.

To enable the custom ruleset you created, you must deploy it to your account.

​​ Deploy a custom ruleset

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Navigate to Application Security > WAF > Custom rulesets. Next to Deployed custom rulesets, select Deploy custom ruleset. Select the custom ruleset to deploy. In the ruleset deployment page, give a name to the rule deploying the custom ruleset. This page also shows the rules in the custom ruleset that you will be deploying. Under Execution scope, review the scope of the deployed custom ruleset. If necessary, select Edit scope and configure the expression that will determine the scope of the current rule. Deployed custom rulesets will only apply to incoming traffic of Enterprise domains. The Expression Builder will automatically include this filter. If you define a custom expression using the Expression Editor, you must include AND zone.level eq "ENT" in your expression so that the rule only applies to your domains on an Enterprise plan. To deploy your rule immediately, click Deploy. If you are not ready to deploy your rule, click Save as draft.

​​ Configuring a custom response for blocked requests

When you select the Block action in a rule you can optionally define a custom response.

The custom response has three settings: