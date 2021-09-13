Skip to content
Common rate limiting use cases

The examples below include sample Rate Limiting rule configurations that address common rate limiting use cases.

Example 1

The following rule performs rate limiting on incoming requests from the US addressed at the login page, except for one allowed IP address.

Expression:
(http.request.uri.path eq "/login" and ip.geoip.country eq "US" and ip.src ne 192.0.0.1)

Rule characteristics:

  • Data center ID (included by default when creating the rule in the dashboard)
  • IP Address

Example 2

The following rule performs rate limiting on incoming requests with a given base URI path, incrementing on the IP address and the provided API key.

Expression:
(http.request.uri.path contains "/product*" and http.request.method eq "POST")

Rule characteristics:

  • Data center ID (included by default when creating the rule in the dashboard)
  • IP Address
  • HTTP Header > x-api-key

Example 3

The following rule performs rate limiting on requests targeting multiple URI paths in two hosts, excluding known bots. The request rate is based on IP address and User-Agent values. When the request rate is reached, Cloudflare performs rate limiting on all incoming requests for the two hosts.

Expression:
(http.request.uri.path eq "/store" or http.request.uri.path eq "/prices") and (http.host eq "mystore1.com" or http.host eq "mystore2.com") and not cf.client.bot

Rule characteristics:

  • Data center ID (included by default when creating the rule in the dashboard)
  • IP Address
  • HTTP Header > user-agent

Mitigation expression:
(http.host eq "mystore1.com" or http.host eq "mystore2.com")