Create Rate Limiting rules in the dashboard

This feature is only available for selected customers on an Enterprise plan.

Create Rate Limiting rules under the Custom Rules tab in the Firewall app.

To create a new Rate Limiting rule:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.

Select the Websites tab and choose the site for which you want to create a rule.

Navigate to Firewall > Custom Rules.

Click Create Custom rule > Rate limiting rule.

In the page that displays, enter a descriptive name for the rule in Rule name.

Under If incoming requests match..., use the Field drop-down list to choose an HTTP property. For each request, the value of the property you choose for Field is compared to the value you specify for Value using the operator selected in Operator.

Under With the same..., add one or more characteristics that will define the request counters for rate limiting purposes. Each value combination will have its own counter to determine the request rate. Check Determining the request rate for more information.

Under And rate exceeds..., define the rate limit and the time period to consider when determining the request rate.

Select the rule action from the Choose action drop-down list. For example, selecting Block tells Cloudflare to refuse requests in the conditions you specified when the request limit is reached.

Under For..., select the mitigation timeout. This is the time period during which Cloudflare applies the select action once the request rate is reached.