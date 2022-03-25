Cloudflare Docs
Manage custom rules in the dashboard

Manage custom rules in Security > WAF > Custom rules.

The custom rules interface allows you to:

Custom rules tab

Manage custom rules

Edit, delete, or enable/disable rules in the Custom rules card.

Enable or disable a rule

To enable/disable a rule, click the toggle button on the right of the rule you want to change.

Edit a rule

To edit a rule:

  1. Click Edit on the right of the rule you want to change.
  2. Update the rule parameters.
  3. Click Save.

Delete a rule

To delete a rule, click Delete on the right of the rule you want to delete and confirm the operation.