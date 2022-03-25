Manage custom rules in the dashboard
Manage custom rules in Security > WAF > Custom rules.
The custom rules interface allows you to:
- Create custom rules
- Browse and filter rules
- Edit and delete rules
- Enable or disable rules
Manage custom rules
Edit, delete, or enable/disable rules in the Custom rules card.
Enable or disable a rule
To enable/disable a rule, click the toggle button on the right of the rule you want to change.
Edit a rule
To edit a rule:
- Click Edit on the right of the rule you want to change.
- Update the rule parameters.
- Click Save.
Delete a rule
To delete a rule, click Delete on the right of the rule you want to delete and confirm the operation.