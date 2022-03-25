Manage custom rules in the dashboard

Manage custom rules in Security > WAF > Custom rules. Important This feature is only available for select customers on an Enterprise plan.

The custom rules interface allows you to:

Create custom rules

Browse and filter rules

Edit and delete rules

Enable or disable rules

​​ Manage custom rules

Edit, delete, or enable/disable rules in the Custom rules card.

​​ Enable or disable a rule

To enable/disable a rule, click the toggle button on the right of the rule you want to change.

​​ Edit a rule

To edit a rule:

Click Edit on the right of the rule you want to change. Update the rule parameters. Click Save.

​​ Delete a rule

To delete a rule, click Delete on the right of the rule you want to delete and confirm the operation.