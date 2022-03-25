Historical

9002140 OWASP WordPress improvement 2019-09-23 2019-09-23 Scoring based Scoring based

9002140_JSON OWASP WordPress improvement 2019-09-23 2019-09-23 Scoring based Scoring based

9002141 OWASP WordPress improvement 2019-09-23 2019-09-23 Scoring based Scoring based

9002141_JSON OWASP WordPress improvement 2019-09-23 2019-09-23 Scoring based Scoring based

100008E SQLi improvement 2019-09-23 2019-09-30 Block Block

100162 SQLi improvement on 'SELECT FROM TABLE' statements 2019-09-16 2019-09-23 N/A Block

9002140 Small improvement to Gutenberg exception rules 2019-09-02 2019-09-09 N/A Scoring based

9002140_JSON Small improvement to Gutenberg exception rules 2019-09-02 2019-09-09 N/A Scoring based

9002141 Small improvement to Gutenberg exception rules 2019-09-02 2019-09-09 N/A Scoring based

9002141_JSON Small improvement to Gutenberg exception rules 2019-09-02 2019-09-09 N/A Scoring based

100160 JBoss protection improvement 2019-09-09 2019-09-16 N/A Block

URI-973326 Small improvement in OWASP rule 2019-08-09 2019-09-09 Scoring based Scoring based

973326 Small improvement in OWASP rule 2019-08-09 2019-09-09 Scoring based Scoring based

URI-950901 Remove OWASP rule 2019-07-29 2019-09-02 Scoring based N/A

959151 Small improvement in OWASP rule 2019-07-29 2019-09-02 Block Block

950901 Remove OWASP rule 2019-07-29 2019-09-02 Scoring based N/A

100158 SQL Injection - Obfuscated SELECT expressions 2019-06-17 2019-09-09 Log Block

9002140 Reducing WAF false positives for the Gutenberg WordPress editor 2019-07-22 2019-07-24 N/A Scoring based

9002140_JSON Reducing WAF false positives for the Gutenberg WordPress editor 2019-07-22 2019-07-24 N/A Scoring based

9002141 Reducing WAF false positives for the Gutenberg WordPress editor 2019-07-22 2019-07-24 N/A Scoring based

9002141_JSON Reducing WAF false positives for the Gutenberg WordPress editor 2019-07-22 2019-07-24 N/A Scoring based

D0003B Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Block Disable

100005A Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100007N Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100009DBETA Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100009I Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100009L Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100010B Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100021CD Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100030_BETA Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100030ARGS_LOOSE Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100035B2 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100035D Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100042 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100056_BETA Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100057 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100059 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100061 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100062 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100062_BETA Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100064 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100066 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100067 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100068 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100075 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100077 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100078B Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100083 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100084 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100085 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100086 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100088C Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100093 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100096BEVIL Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100096BHTML Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100096EVIL Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100096HTML Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100098 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100105 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100106B Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100107ARGS Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100108 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100108ARGS Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100109 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100109B Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100111 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100115 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100119 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100122 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100123B Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100126 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100131 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100133 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100135B Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100137 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100139A Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100140 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100146 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100146B Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100149 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100158 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

CFMISC0004 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

CFMISC0004B Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

CFMISC0016B Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

D0005 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

D0016 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

PHP100008 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

PHP100009 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

PHP100010 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

PHP100011ARGS Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

PHP100011COOKIE Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

WP0012 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

WP0025C Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

WP0028 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

WP0030 Disable rule by default 2019-07-22 2019-07-29 Log Disable

100136A Improve XSS Javascript URI detection and reduce false positives 2019-07-01 2019-07-29 Block Block

100136B Improve XSS Javascript URI detection and reduce false positives 2019-07-01 2019-07-29 Block Block

100136C Improve XSS Javascript URI detection and reduce false positives 2019-07-01 2019-07-29 Block Block

100135A Improve XSS Javascript Events detection and reduce false positives 2019-07-01 2019-07-29 Block Block

100135B Improve XSS Javascript Events detection and reduce false positives 2019-07-01 2019-07-29 Log Block

100135C Improve XSS Javascript Events detection and reduce false positives 2019-07-01 2019-07-29 Block Block

100030 Improve XSS HTML Script Tag detection 2019-07-01 2019-07-22 Block Block

100153 Block Oracle WebLogic - Command Injection - CVE-2019-2729 2019-06-27 2019-06-27 Block Block

9002140A Improve 9002140A 2019-06-19 2019-06-19 Scoring based Scoring based

9002140B Improve 9002140B 2019-06-19 2019-06-19 Scoring based Scoring based

9002140A Improve 9002140A 2019-06-17 2019-06-17 Scoring based Scoring based

9002140A Improve 9002140B 2019-06-17 2019-06-17 Scoring based Scoring based

9002140B_BETA Improve 9002140B 2019-06-10 2019-06-10 Scoring based Scoring based

WP0033 Easy WP SMTP - Deserialization 2019-06-10 2019-06-17 Log Block

100156 XSS, HTML Injection - Malicious HTML Encoding 2019-06-10 2019-06-17 Log Block

100005 Improved shell variable normalization 2019-06-03 2019-06-10 Block Block

100007NS Improved shell variable normalization 2019-06-03 2019-06-10 Block Block

100096BHTML XSS, HTML Injection - Body 2019-06-03 2019-06-03 N/A Log

100096BEVIL XSS, HTML Injection - Body 2019-06-03 2019-06-03 N/A Log

100155 PHPCMS - Dangerous File Upload - CVE-2018-14399 2019-06-03 2019-06-10 Log Block

9002140A New OWASP rules to allow requests from the WordPress's Gutenberg editor 2019-05-28 2019-06-03 N/A Scoring based

9002140B New OWASP rules to allow requests from the WordPress's Gutenberg editor 2019-05-28 2019-06-03 N/A Scoring based

All Improve Rule Descriptions 2019-05-20 2019-05-28 N/A N/A

100157 Microsoft SharePoint Deserialization - CVE-2019-0604 (Strict) 2019-05-20 2019-05-28 Block Block

100053 Potential FI or Alias/Rewrite Bypass - Double Slash in URL 2019-05-13 2019-05-20 Disable Disable

100157 Microsoft SharePoint Deserialization - CVE-2019-0604 2019-05-13 2019-05-13 N/A Block

100122ARGS Dangerous stream wrappers 2019-05-13 2019-05-20 Block Deprecated

100122ARGS_GET Dangerous stream wrappers 2019-05-13 2019-05-20 Block Deprecated

100122 Dangerous stream wrappers 2019-05-13 2019-05-20 Log Block

100154 WordPress Social Warfare RCE/XSS (CVE-2019-9978) 2019-05-07 2019-05-13 Log Block

9002140 Reduce OWASP false positives 2019-05-07 2019-05-13 Log Allow

100008 Improve SQLi detection 2019-05-07 2019-05-13 Block Block

100135A Improve XSS detection and reduce false positives 2019-04-29 2019-05-07 Block Block

100135B Improve XSS detection and reduce false positives 2019-04-29 2019-05-07 Log Block

100135C Improve XSS detection and reduce false positives 2019-04-29 2019-05-07 Block Block

100136A Improve XSS detection and reduce false positives 2019-04-29 2019-05-07 Block Block

100136B Improve XSS detection and reduce false positives 2019-04-29 2019-05-07 Block Block

100153 Block Oracle WebLogic CVE-2019-2725, CVE-2017-10271, CVE-2017-3506 2019-04-29 2019-05-07 N/A Block

100148 Improve inline XSS detection 2019-04-29 2019-05-07 Log Block

100105HEADERS PHP serialization in headers, excluding Cookies 2019-04-29 2019-05-07 N/A Block

100146C Potential SSRF attack 2019-04-29 2019-05-07 Log Block

100106 PostgreSQL COPY Injection 2019-04-29 2019-05-07 Block Block

100139A HTML Injection, XSS or Code Injection via data URI 2019-04-29 2019-05-07 N/A Log

100139B HTML Injection, XSS or Code Injection via data URI 2019-04-29 2019-05-07 N/A Block

100139C HTML Injection, XSS or Code Injection via data URI 2019-04-29 2019-05-07 N/A Block

100105REFERER PHP serialization in Referer header 2019-04-22 2019-04-29 N/A Block

100152 Joomla CVE-2019-10945 2019-04-22 2019-04-29 N/A Block

100144 NoSQL Injection attack (Expression vector) 2019-04-22 2019-04-29 Log Block

100143 NoSQL Injection attack (comparison vector) 2019-04-22 2019-04-29 Log Block

100135A Improve XSS detection 2019-04-15 2019-04-22 Block Block

100135B Improve XSS detection 2019-04-15 2019-04-22 Block Block

100136A Improve XSS detection 2019-04-15 2019-04-22 Block Block

100136B Improve XSS detection 2019-04-15 2019-04-22 Block Block

100097G Improve SQLi blocking 2019-04-15 2019-04-22 Log Block

WP0034 WordPress zero day XSS 2019-04-15 2019-04-22 N/A Block

100010A Improve SQLi detection 2019-04-15 2019-04-22 Block Block

PHP100013 Blocks PHP CGI attack by default 2019-04-15 2019-04-22 Log Block

100150 Block CVE-2019-10842 2019-04-15 2019-04-22 N/A Block

100148 Improve XSS inline detection 2019-04-15 2019-04-29 Log Block

100142 NoSQL Injection attack (array vector) 2019-04-08 2019-04-15 Log Block

100135A Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-01 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

100135B Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-01 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

100135C Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-01 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

100030SVG Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-01 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

100021C Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-01 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

100021CE Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-01 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

100021CB Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-01 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

100021CD Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-01 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

100021CD2 Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-01 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

100021CD3 Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-01 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

D0020BETA Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003 2019-04-01 2019-04-08 Log Block

D0017 Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003 2019-04-01 2019-04-08 Log Block

D0017 Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003 2019-04-01 2019-04-08 Log Deleted

D0018 Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003 2019-04-01 2019-04-08 Log Deleted

D0019 Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003 2019-04-01 2019-04-08 Log Deleted

D0021 Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003 2019-04-01 2019-04-08 Log Deleted

100127 Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003 2019-04-01 2019-04-08 Log Deleted

100128 Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003 2019-04-01 2019-04-08 Log Deleted

100136A Improve XSS detection using javascript events 2019-03-25 2019-04-01 N/A Block

100136B Improve XSS detection using javascript events 2019-03-25 2019-04-01 N/A Block

100136C Improve XSS detection using javascript events 2019-03-25 2019-04-01 N/A Block

100135A Improve XSS detection using javascript URI 2019-03-25 2019-04-08 N/A Block

100135B Improve XSS detection using javascript URI 2019-03-25 2019-04-08 N/A Log

100135C Improve XSS detection using javascript URI 2019-03-25 2019-04-08 N/A Block

100120BETA2 Reduce 100120's false positives 2019-03-25 2019-04-01 Log Block

100123A Improve invalid UTF-8 detection 2019-03-25 2019-04-08 N/A Block

100123B Improve invalid UTF-8 detection 2019-03-25 2019-04-08 N/A Log

WP0032BETA Reduce false positives for WP0032 2019-03-25 2019-04-01 Log Block

100122ARGS Block use of stream wrappers in all arguments 2019-03-25 2019-04-01 Log Block

100132 Protection for Apache Tika Command Injection CVE-2018-1335 2019-03-25 2019-04-01 Log Block

PHP100006 Improve PHP webshell attempt detection. 2019-03-25 2019-04-01 Log Block

100005 Merge LFI 100005_BETA into 100005. Mitigates CVE-2018-9126, CVE-2011-1892. 2019-03-25 2019-04-01 Block Block

100005U Superseded by 100005 2019-03-25 2019-04-01 Block Block

100005UR Superseded by 100005 2019-03-25 2019-04-01 Block Block

100134 Ruby on Rails File Disclosure CVE-2019-5418 2019-03-25 2019-04-01 Log Block

100120BETA Improve 100120's coverage of SQLi 2019-03-18 2019-03-25 Log Block

100130 Executable file upload attempt 2019-03-18 2019-04-08 Log Block

100130B Executable file with fake extension upload attempt 2019-03-18 2019-03-25 Log Block

100021CB Improves XSS event detection using alternate syntax \`, brackets, and parenthesis. 2019-03-11 2019-03-18 Log Block

100021A Improve XSS detection in Referer Header 2019-03-11 2019-03-18 Challenge Block

100030SVG Improve XSS event detection 2019-03-11 2019-03-18 Challenge Block

100021C Improve XSS event detection 2019-03-11 2019-03-18 Block Block

100021CE Improve XSS event detection 2019-03-11 2019-03-18 Block Block

100021CB Improve XSS event detection 2019-03-11 2019-03-18 Block Block

100122ARGS_GET Block use of stream wrappers in GET arguments (RFI/RCE) 2019-03-11 2019-03-18 Log Block

100125 Block AngularJS Sandbox attacks 2019-03-11 2019-03-18 Log Block

100021D Improve XSS detection 2019-03-11 2019-03-18 Challenge Block

WP0031 WordPress RCE - CVE-2019-8942, CVE-2019-8943 2019-03-04 2019-03-11 N/A Block

100021CB Improve XSS event detection 2019-03-04 2019-03-11 Challenge Block

100021C Improve XSS event detection 2019-03-04 2019-03-11 Block Block

100008E Improve SQLi probing 2019-02-25 2019-03-04 Block Block

100123 UTF-8 Invalid Characters detection (URL) 2019-02-18 2019-03-04 Log Block

100124A UTF-8 Invalid Characters detection 2019-02-11 2019-02-11 N/A Disable

100124B UTF-8 Invalid Characters detection 2019-02-11 2019-02-11 N/A Disable

100008E Improve SQLi probe detection 2019-02-11 2019-02-18 N/A Block

100063_BETA Reduce false positives for 100063 2019-02-11 2019-02-18 Log Block

100008 Moved rule out of BETA 2019-02-08 2019-02-08 Block Block

100021H Improve XSS 2019-02-11 2019-02-18 Log Block

100021G Delete XSS rule 2019-02-11 2019-02-18 Block Deleted

100011 Block requests with null bytes 2019-02-04 2019-02-04 N/A Disable

100020 Blocked SQLi with mysql comments 2019-01-28 2019-02-04 Log Block

100120B Blocked SQLi with mysql comments 2019-01-28 2019-02-04 Log Block

100120C Blocked SQLi with mysql comments 2019-01-28 2019-02-04 N/A Disable

100054 Block CVE-2017-5638 RCE attempts 2019-01-28 2019-02-04 Log Block

100009C Reduce 100009C false positives 2019-01-21 2019-01-28 Block Block

100007 Improved RCE detection 2019-01-21 2019-01-28 Block Block

PHP100012 Detect CVE-2017-9841 2019-01-21 2019-01-28 N/A Block

100112B Block requests with duplicated User-Agent headers 2019-01-21 2019-01-21 N/A Disable

D0015 Emergency release for Drupal SA-CORE-2019-002 vulnerability 2019-01-17 2019-01-17 N/A Block

D0016 Emergency release for Drupal SA-CORE-2019-002 vulnerability 2019-01-17 2019-01-17 N/A Log

100009J Reduce 100009J false positives 2019-01-14 2019-01-21 Block Block

100114 Improved XSS probing detection 2019-01-14 2019-01-21 Log Block

100005 Improved LFI detection 2019-01-14 2019-01-21 Log Block

PHP100011 Improved PHP code injection detection in URI and headers 2019-01-07 2019-01-14 Log Block

100121ARGS_GET Use of multiple percent-encoding level in URI arguments 2019-01-07 2019-01-07 N/A Disable

100121URI Use of multiple percent-encoding level in URI 2019-01-07 2019-01-07 N/A Disable

100021CD3 XSS reflection with javascript events 2019-01-02 2019-01-02 N/A Disable

100068B Improve SQLi detection 2018-12-17 2019-01-02 Log Block

100021_BETA Improve XXS detection 2018-12-17 2019-01-02 Log Challenge

100016_BETA Improved sensitive directories access 2018-12-06 2018-12-11 Log Block

100035U_BETA Improved Baidu bot detection 2018-11-26 2018-12-06 Log Block

100026_BETA Improved PHP injection detection 2018-11-26 2018-12-06 Log Block

100118 Improved SQLi detection 2018-11-12 2018-11-19 Log Block

100008_BETA Improved SQLi detection 2018-11-05 2018-11-12 Log Block

100116 For CVE-2018-9206, vulnerable jQuery File Uploader 2018-11-05 2018-11-19 Log Block

100117 For CVE-2018-9206, vulnerable jQuery File Uploader 2018-11-05 2018-11-19 Log Block

100114 XSS probing detection 2018-10-29 2018-11-12 Log Block

100097 libinjection based SQLi detection rule. 2018-10-22 2018-10-29 N/A Disable

100097F libinjection based SQLi detection rule. 2018-10-22 2018-10-29 Log Block

100112 Block requests with duplicated headers 2018-10-15 2018-10-15 N/A Disable

100070 Block requests with invalid x-forwarded-for headers 2018-10-15 2018-10-22 Log Block

100107 Improved XSS Probing detection 2018-10-15 2018-10-22 Log Block

100111 Detect large numbers of GET parameters in requests 2018-10-15 2018-10-22 Log Block

100109 Detect large numbers of GET parameters in requests 2018-10-15 2018-10-22 Log Block

100109B Detect large numbers of GET parameters in requests 2018-10-15 2018-10-22 Log Log

100110 Detect large numbers of GET parameters in requests 2018-10-15 2018-10-22 Disable Disable

WP0020 WP allowlist 2018-10-01 2018-10-08 Allow Allow

WP0004 WP allowlist 2018-10-01 2018-10-08 Allow Allow

100088B_BETA Improved XXE detection 2018-09-24 2018-10-08 Log Block

100030 Improved XSS Probing detection 2018-09-24 2018-10-08 Challenge Block

100021B Improved XSS Probing detection 2018-09-24 2018-10-08 Block Block

100030_BETA Improved XSS Probing detection 2018-09-24 2018-10-08 Log Block

100008CW_BETA Improved SQLi sleep probing 2018-09-24 2018-10-01 Log Block

100106 Improved SQLi detection 2018-09-24 2018-10-01 Log Block

100009J_BETA Improved SQLi detection 2018-09-24 2018-10-01 Log Block

100009CB Improved SQLi detection 2018-09-17 2018-09-24 Log Block

100102 Rules to stop file read and deletion vulnerabilities in GhostScript 2018-09-17 2018-09-24 Log Block

100103 Rules to stop file read and deletion vulnerabilities in GhostScript 2018-09-17 2018-09-24 Log Block

100101 Emergency release for vulnerability in Ghostscript N/A 2018-09-12 N/A Block

950907 Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI 2018-09-17 2018-09-24 N/A N/A

950008 Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI 2018-09-17 2018-09-24 N/A N/A

950010 Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI 2018-09-17 2018-09-24 N/A N/A

950011 Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI 2018-09-17 2018-09-24 N/A N/A

960008 Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI 2018-09-17 2018-09-24 N/A N/A

960015 Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI 2018-09-17 2018-09-24 N/A N/A

960009 Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI 2018-09-17 2018-09-24 N/A N/A

100009C_BETA Improved SQLi detection 2018-09-10 2018-09-17 Log Deleted

100021CE Improved XSS Detection 2018-09-03 2018-09-10 Block Block

100088B Improved XXE Detection 2018-09-03 2018-09-10 Log Block

100091B Improved XSS Detection 2018-09-03 2018-09-10 N/A Block

PLONE0002 Update rule regex 2018-08-20 2018-08-28 Block Block

100021CE_BETA Improved XSS Detection 2018-08-20 2018-08-28 Log Block

100030SVG_BETA Improved XSS Detection 2018-08-20 2018-08-28 Log Block

100090 Improved XSS Detection 2018-08-20 2018-08-28 Log Block

100091 Improved XSS Detection 2018-08-20 2018-08-28 Log Block

100092 Improved XSS Detection 2018-08-20 2018-08-28 Log Block

100093 Improved XSS Detection 2018-08-20 2018-08-28 Log Log

100063 Reduction in false positives 2018-08-13 2018-08-13 Block Block

100035C Improved detection of fake google bots. Emergency release 2018-08-10 2018-08-10 N/A Block

100095 Rules to block cache poisoning attacks Emergency release 2018-08-13 2018-08-10 N/A Block

100095B Rules to block cache poisoning attacks Emergency release 2018-08-13 2018-08-10 N/A Block

WP0003 Disable login 2018-08-13 2018-08-10 Allow Allow

WP0025B Reducing the false positives WP0025B caused in the Gutenberg WordPress editor. 2018-08-06 2018-08-08 Block Block

WP0025D Reducing the false positives WP0025B caused in the Gutenberg WordPress editor. 2018-08-06 2018-08-08 Block Block

D0006 These attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers. Emergency release, 2019-08-03 2019-08-03 N/A Block

D0007 These attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers. Emergency release, 2019-08-03 2019-08-03 N/A Block

D0008 These attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers. Emergency release, 2019-08-03 2019-08-03 N/A Disable

D0009 These attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers. Emergency release, 2019-08-03 2019-08-03 N/A Disable

D0010 These attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers. Emergency release, 2019-08-03 2019-08-03 N/A Disable

D0011 These attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers. Emergency release, 2019-08-03 2019-08-03 N/A Disable

D0012 These attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers. Emergency release, 2019-08-03 2019-08-03 N/A Disable

D0013 These attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers. Emergency release, 2019-08-03 2019-08-03 N/A Block

D0014 These attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers. Emergency release, 2019-08-03 2019-08-03 N/A Block

100038 Blocks requests to /server_status, which g ives away information on how a server works. 2018-08-30 2018-08-06 Log Block