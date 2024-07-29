Cloudflare Docs
WAF
WAF
  2024-07-29

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Specials...daa4b037 100659Common Payloads for Server-side Template Injection - Base64N/ADisabledN/A
Cloudflare Specials...4816b26f 100559APrototype Pollution - Common Payloads - Base64N/ADisabledN/A
Cloudflare Specials...818d6040 100660Server-side Includes - Common Payloads - Base64N/ADisabledN/A
Cloudflare Specials...3defc179 100661SQLi - Common Payloads - Base64N/ADisabledN/A
Cloudflare Specials...f2cc4e84 100524Java - Remote Code ExecutionBlockDisabledN/A