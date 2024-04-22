2024-04-22

|Cloudflare Specials
...1a3e21e4
|100645
|Remote Code Execution - Generic Payloads
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
...f8c3c472
|100533A
|Generic Payloads NoSQL Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
...8d4b794c
|100644
|Generic Payloads XSS
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
...e31d972a
|100007C_BETA
|Command Injection - Common Attack Commands Beta
|N/A
|Disabled
|Updated detection logic
|Cloudflare Specials
...7f3009d1
|100643
|Default Windows User - Directory Traversal
|N/A
|Disabled
|Updated detection logic
|Cloudflare Specials
...48f6a9cf
|100642
|LDAP Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|Updated detection logic
|Cloudflare Specials
...dd908124
|100532C
|Vulnerability scanner activity 3
|N/A
|Disabled
|Updated detection logic