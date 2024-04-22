Cloudflare Docs
WAF
Cloudflare Docs
WAF
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. WAF
  3. Changelog
  4. 2024-04-22

2024-04-22

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Specials...1a3e21e4 100645Remote Code Execution - Generic PayloadsN/ADisabledN/A
Cloudflare Specials...f8c3c472 100533AGeneric Payloads NoSQL InjectionN/ADisabledN/A
Cloudflare Specials...8d4b794c 100644Generic Payloads XSSN/ADisabledN/A
Cloudflare Specials...e31d972a 100007C_BETACommand Injection - Common Attack Commands BetaN/ADisabledUpdated detection logic
Cloudflare Specials...7f3009d1 100643Default Windows User - Directory TraversalN/ADisabledUpdated detection logic
Cloudflare Specials...48f6a9cf 100642LDAP InjectionN/ADisabledUpdated detection logic
Cloudflare Specials...dd908124 100532CVulnerability scanner activity 3N/ADisabledUpdated detection logic