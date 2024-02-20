Cloudflare Docs
  2024-02-20

2024-02-20

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Specials...9a5581d0100622B, 100622CIvanti - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2023-46805, CVE:CVE-2024-21887, CVE:CVE-2024-22024N/ABlockN/A
Cloudflare Specials...d0b325aaN/AMicrosoft ASP.NET - Code Injection - Function response.writeN/ABlockThis detection was released as ...50c86f85 (BETA) in new WAF
Cloudflare Specials...1b138b3eN/ANoSQL, MongoDB - SQLi - ComparisonN/ABlockThis detection was released as ...4ba436bb (BETA) in new WAF
Cloudflare Specials...8f66903cN/ANoSQL, MongoDB - SQLi - ExpressionN/ABlockThis detection was released as ...f67956b2 (BETA) in new WAF
Cloudflare Specials...2d2e031cN/APHP - Code InjectionN/ADisabledThis detection was released as ...2a1f3a04 (BETA) in new WAF
Cloudflare Specials...824b817cN/APHP, vBulletin, jQuery File Upload - Code Injection, Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2018-9206, CVE:CVE-2019-17132N/ABlockThis detection was released as ...dcd12482 (BETA) in new WAF