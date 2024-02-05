Cloudflare Docs
WAF
WAF
  2024-02-05

2024-02-05

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Specials...52d6027b100624GoAnywhere - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-0204N/ABlockN/A
Cloudflare Specials...f89ab164100626,100626AAnomaly:Header:Content-Type - MultipleN/ADisabledNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials...7736c63cN/AAngularJS - XSSN/ABlockThis detection was released as ...014fc5b9 (BETA) in new WAF
Cloudflare Specials...a02344cbN/AApache HTTP Server - Server-Side IncludesN/ADisabledThis detection was released as ...10cae4a8 (BETA) in new WAF
Cloudflare Specials...af52d528N/ACommand Injection - CVE:CVE-2014-6271N/ABlockThis detection was released as ...d2a0991c (BETA) in new WAF
Cloudflare Specials...b090ba9aN/ACommand Injection - NslookupN/ABlockThis detection was released as ...da3d944c (BETA) in new WAF
Cloudflare Specials...d5a14a5eN/AMicrosoft ASP.NET - Code InjectionN/ADisabledThis detection was released as ...70f4f073 (BETA) in new WAF