2024-02-05

|Cloudflare Specials
|...52d6027b
|100624
|GoAnywhere - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-0204
|N/A
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|...f89ab164
|100626,100626A
|Anomaly:Header:Content-Type - Multiple
|N/A
|Disabled
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
|...7736c63c
|N/A
|AngularJS - XSS
|N/A
|Block
|This detection was released as ...014fc5b9 (BETA) in new WAF
|Cloudflare Specials
|...a02344cb
|N/A
|Apache HTTP Server - Server-Side Includes
|N/A
|Disabled
|This detection was released as ...10cae4a8 (BETA) in new WAF
|Cloudflare Specials
|...af52d528
|N/A
|Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2014-6271
|N/A
|Block
|This detection was released as ...d2a0991c (BETA) in new WAF
|Cloudflare Specials
|...b090ba9a
|N/A
|Command Injection - Nslookup
|N/A
|Block
|This detection was released as ...da3d944c (BETA) in new WAF
|Cloudflare Specials
|...d5a14a5e
|N/A
|Microsoft ASP.NET - Code Injection
|N/A
|Disabled
|This detection was released as ...70f4f073 (BETA) in new WAF