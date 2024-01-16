2024-01-16
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Specials
|...38906cff
|100620
|Microsoft ASP.NET - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-35813
|N/A
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|...84f664a9
|100619
|Liferay - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2020-7961
|N/A
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|...7d29ec39
|100618
|pfSense - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-42326
|N/A
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|...9016ef33
|100621
|Clerk - Auth Bypass
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A