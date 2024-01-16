Cloudflare Docs
WAF
  2024-01-16

2024-01-16

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Specials...38906cff100620Microsoft ASP.NET - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-35813N/ABlockN/A
Cloudflare Specials...84f664a9100619Liferay - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2020-7961N/ABlockN/A
Cloudflare Specials...7d29ec39100618pfSense - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-42326N/ABlockN/A
Cloudflare Specials...9016ef33100621Clerk - Auth BypassN/ADisabledN/A