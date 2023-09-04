2023-09-04
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Specials
|...c5f041ac
|100597
|Information Disclosure - Path Normalization
|Log
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|...50cec478
|100598
|Remote Code Execution - Common Bash Bypass
|Log
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|...ec5b0d04
|100599
|Ivanti - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2023-38035
|Log
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|...6912c055
|100601
|Malware - Polymorphic Encoder
|Log
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|...8242627b
|100146B
|SSRF Local BETA
|Log
|Disabled
|N/A