  2023-09-04

2023-09-04

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Specials...c5f041ac100597Information Disclosure - Path NormalizationLogBlockN/A
Cloudflare Specials...50cec478100598Remote Code Execution - Common Bash BypassLogBlockN/A
Cloudflare Specials...ec5b0d04100599Ivanti - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2023-38035LogBlockN/A
Cloudflare Specials...6912c055100601Malware - Polymorphic EncoderLogBlockN/A
Cloudflare Specials...8242627b100146BSSRF Local BETALogDisabledN/A