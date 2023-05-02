Cloudflare Docs
WAF
2023-05-02

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Specials...18585d20100582vBulletin - Code Injection - CVE:CVE-2023-25135N/ABlockN/A
Cloudflare Specials...49e6b538100534Webshell ActivityN/ABlockThis detection was released as 100534_BETA on Legacy WAF and ...1e9b5f8c on new WAF
Cloudflare Specials...8b036974100558Malware, Web ShellN/ABlockThis detection was released as 100558_BETA on Legacy WAF and ...f6a96bd1 on new WAF