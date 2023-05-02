2023-05-02
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Specials
|...18585d20
|100582
|vBulletin - Code Injection - CVE:CVE-2023-25135
|N/A
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|...49e6b538
|100534
|Webshell Activity
|N/A
|Block
|This detection was released as 100534_BETA on Legacy WAF and ...1e9b5f8c on new WAF
|Cloudflare Specials
|...8b036974
|100558
|Malware, Web Shell
|N/A
|Block
|This detection was released as 100558_BETA on Legacy WAF and ...f6a96bd1 on new WAF