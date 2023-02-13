2023-02-13
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Specials
|...a6fda143
|100563
|Template Injection
|N/A
|Block
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|...b090ba9a
|100303
|Command Injection - Nslookup
|N/A
|Block
|This detection was released as 100303_BETA on Legacy WAF and ...d5488862 on new WAF
|Cloudflare Specials
|...0550c529
|100016
|Version Control - Information Disclosure
|N/A
|Block
|This detection was released as 100016_BETA on Legacy WAF and ...dd4a65f4 on new WAF
|Cloudflare Specials
|...d3cdd6ac
|100561
|Remote Code Execution - Double Extension
|N/A
|Block
|N/A