2023-02-13

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Specials...a6fda143100563Template InjectionN/ABlockN/A
Cloudflare Specials...b090ba9a100303Command Injection - NslookupN/ABlockThis detection was released as 100303_BETA on Legacy WAF and ...d5488862 on new WAF
Cloudflare Specials...0550c529100016Version Control - Information DisclosureN/ABlockThis detection was released as 100016_BETA on Legacy WAF and ...dd4a65f4 on new WAF
Cloudflare Specials...d3cdd6ac100561Remote Code Execution - Double ExtensionN/ABlockN/A