2022-10-17

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Specials...1bc977d1100005DotNetNuke - File Inclusion - CVE:CVE-2018-9126, CVE:CVE-2011-1892, CVE:CVE-2022-31474N/ABlockThis detection was announced as ...845e3ec7 on new WAF
Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)...eebf3863N/ACalifornia Driver's LicenseLogDisableThis detection is part of Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)
Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)...5b82d61cN/AFlorida Driver's LicenseLogDisableThis detection is part of Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)
Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)...d47285a0N/AIllinois Driver's LicenseLogDisableThis detection is part of Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)
Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)...9f7200b4N/ANew York Driver's LicenseLogDisableThis detection is part of Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)
Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)...440ec8b9N/AUK Driver's LicenseLogDisableThis detection is part of Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)
Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)...c78cf1e1N/AUK National Insurance NumberLogDisableThis detection is part of Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)
Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)...0f8f2657N/AUK PassportLogDisableThis detection is part of Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)
Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)...5fe4101eN/AUS PassportLogDisableThis detection is part of Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)
Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)...0a290153N/AWisconsin Driver's LicenseLogDisableThis detection is part of Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)