2022-10-17

Cloudflare Specials ...1bc977d1 100005 DotNetNuke - File Inclusion - CVE:CVE-2018-9126, CVE:CVE-2011-1892, CVE:CVE-2022-31474 N/A Block This detection was announced as ...845e3ec7 on new WAF

Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD) ...eebf3863 N/A California Driver's License Log Disable This detection is part of Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)

Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD) ...5b82d61c N/A Florida Driver's License Log Disable This detection is part of Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)

Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD) ...d47285a0 N/A Illinois Driver's License Log Disable This detection is part of Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)

Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD) ...9f7200b4 N/A New York Driver's License Log Disable This detection is part of Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)

Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD) ...440ec8b9 N/A UK Driver's License Log Disable This detection is part of Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)

Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD) ...c78cf1e1 N/A UK National Insurance Number Log Disable This detection is part of Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)

Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD) ...0f8f2657 N/A UK Passport Log Disable This detection is part of Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)

Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD) ...5fe4101e N/A US Passport Log Disable This detection is part of Sensitive Data Disclosure (SDD)