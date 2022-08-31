2022-08-30
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Specials
|...3a9dc737
|100532B
|Vulnerability scanner activity 2
|N/A
|Disable
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|...9b16ea5e
|N/A
|CVE-2020-13443
|N/A
|Block
|N/A
