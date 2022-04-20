2022-04-20
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Cloudflare Specials
|...4343ef6b
|N/A
|Anomaly:Header:X-Forwarded-Host
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|...ad8ba4bc
|N/A
|Anomaly:Header:Content-Length - Missing in POST
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|...cc74ff69
|N/A
|Anomaly:Header:Accept - Missing or Empty
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|...041699fb
|N/A
|Practico CMS - SQLi
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|...4751ef80
|N/A
|Joomla - Anomaly:Header:User-Agent
|N/A
|Disable