2022-04-20

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew Action
Cloudflare Specials...4343ef6bN/AAnomaly:Header:X-Forwarded-HostN/ADisable
Cloudflare Specials...ad8ba4bcN/AAnomaly:Header:Content-Length - Missing in POSTN/ADisable
Cloudflare Specials...cc74ff69N/AAnomaly:Header:Accept - Missing or EmptyN/ADisable
Cloudflare Specials...041699fbN/APractico CMS - SQLiN/ADisable
Cloudflare Specials...4751ef80N/AJoomla - Anomaly:Header:User-AgentN/ADisable