Firewall Analytics — Free plan

Firewall Analytics is available at Security > Overview.

​​ Adjusting displayed data

You can apply multiple filters and exclusions to narrow the scope of Firewall Analytics, as well as adjust the report duration. Modifying the duration, filters, or exclusions affects the analytics data displayed in the Activity Log.

​​ Add filters

You can adjust the scope of analytics by manually entering filter conditions. Alternatively, click the Filter or Exclude buttons that appear when hovering over analytics data legend to filter by that field value.

To manually add a filter:

Click Add filter under Firewall Events. Select a field, an operator, and a value. For example, to filter events by IP address, select IP for Action, select equals for the operator, and enter the IP address. Click Apply.

Take the following into account when entering filter values:

Do not add quotes around values.

Do not enter the AS prefix when entering ASN numbers. For example, enter 1423 instead of AS1423 .

prefix when entering ASN numbers. For example, enter instead of . Wildcards are not supported.

​​ Adjust report duration

To adjust report duration, select the desired duration from the dropdown in Firewall Events.

The available report duration values depend on your Cloudflare plan. Refer to Availability for details.

​​ Create firewall rule from current filters

​​ Activity log

The Activity log summarizes firewall events by date to show the action taken and the applied Cloudflare security feature.

Firewall events are shown by individual event rather than by request. For example, if a single request triggers three different Firewall features, the firewall events will show three individual events in the Activity log.

Expand each event to check its details, and define filters and exclusions based on the event’s field values. Click the Filter or Exclude button when hovering a field to add the field value to the filters or exclusions list of the displayed analytics. To download the event data in JSON format, click Export event JSON.

​​ Displayed columns

To configure the columns displayed in the Activity log, click Edit columns. This gives you flexibility depending on the type of analysis that you need to perform.

For example, if you are diagnosing a bot-related issue, you may want to display the User agent and the Country columns. On the other hand, if you are trying to identify a DDoS attack, you may want to display the IP address, ASN, and Path columns.

​​ Event actions

For details on most actions that appear in the Activity Log, refer to Actions .

Besides the actions you can select when configuring rules in Cloudflare security products, you may also find events with the following associated actions:

Connection Close

Force Connection Close

For details on these actions, refer to HTTP DDoS Attack Protection parameters .

The Managed Challenge (Recommended) External link icon Open external link action that may appear in the Activity Log is available in the following security features and products: firewall rules, IP access rules, User Agent Blocking, rate limiting rules, custom rules, and Bot Fight Mode.

​​ Share Firewall Analytics filters

When you add a filter and specify a report duration (time window) in Firewall Analytics, the Cloudflare dashboard URL changes to reflect the parameters you configured. You can share that URL with other users so that they can analyze the same information that you see.

For example, after adding a filter for Action equals Challenge and setting the report duration to 72 hours, the URL should look like the following: