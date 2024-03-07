Common API calls

​​ Required API token permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage WAF content scanning and custom scan expressions must have one of the following permissions:

Zone WAF Edit

Account WAF Edit

​​ General operations

The following API examples cover basic operations such as enabling and disabling WAF content scanning.

​​ Enable WAF content scanning

To enable content scanning, use a POST request similar to the following:

Example request curl --request POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/content-upload-scan/enable" \ --header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ --header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"

​​ Disable WAF content scanning

To disable content scanning, use a POST request similar to the following:

Example request curl --request POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/content-upload-scan/disable" \ --header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ --header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"

​​ Get WAF content scanning status

To obtain the current status of the content scanning feature, use a GET request similar to the following:

Example request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/content-upload-scan/settings" \ --header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ --header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"

​​ Custom expression operations

The following API examples cover operations on custom scan expressions for content scanning.

​​ Get existing custom scan expressions

To get a list of existing custom scan expressions, use a GET request similar to the following:

Example request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/content-upload-scan/payloads" \ --header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ --header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"

Example response { "result" : [ { "id" : "<EXPRESSION_ID>" , "payload" : "lookup_json_string(http.request.body.raw, \"file\")" } ] , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Add a custom scan expression

Use a POST request similar to the following:

Example request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/content-upload-scan/payloads" \ --header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ --header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '[ { "payload": "lookup_json_string(http.request.body.raw, \"file\")" } ]'

​​ Delete a custom scan expression

Use a DELETE request similar to the following: