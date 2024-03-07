Common API calls
Required API token permissions
The API token used in API requests to manage WAF content scanning and custom scan expressions must have one of the following permissions:
- Zone WAF Edit
- Account WAF Edit
General operations
The following API examples cover basic operations such as enabling and disabling WAF content scanning.
Enable WAF content scanning
To enable content scanning, use a
POST request similar to the following:
Example request
curl --request POST \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/content-upload-scan/enable" \
--header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \
--header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"
Disable WAF content scanning
To disable content scanning, use a
POST request similar to the following:
Example request
curl --request POST \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/content-upload-scan/disable" \
--header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \
--header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"
Get WAF content scanning status
To obtain the current status of the content scanning feature, use a
GET request similar to the following:
Example request
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/content-upload-scan/settings" \
--header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \
--header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"
Custom expression operations
The following API examples cover operations on custom scan expressions for content scanning.
Get existing custom scan expressions
To get a list of existing custom scan expressions, use a
GET request similar to the following:
Example request
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/content-upload-scan/payloads" \
--header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \
--header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"
Example response
{ "result": [ { "id": "<EXPRESSION_ID>", "payload": "lookup_json_string(http.request.body.raw, \"file\")" } ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Add a custom scan expression
Use a
POST request similar to the following:
Example request
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/content-upload-scan/payloads" \
--header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \
--header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '[ { "payload": "lookup_json_string(http.request.body.raw, \"file\")" }]'
Delete a custom scan expression
Use a
DELETE request similar to the following:
Example request
curl --request DELETE \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/content-upload-scan/payloads/{expression_id}" \
--header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \
--header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"