Cloudflare Docs
WAF
Cloudflare Docs
WAF
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. WAF
  3. ...
  4. Uploaded content scanning
  5. Common API calls

Common API calls

​​ Required API token permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage WAF content scanning and custom scan expressions must have one of the following permissions:

  • Zone WAF Edit
  • Account WAF Edit

​​ General operations

The following API examples cover basic operations such as enabling and disabling WAF content scanning.

​​ Enable WAF content scanning

To enable content scanning, use a POST request similar to the following:

Example request
curl --request POST \

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/content-upload-scan/enable" \

--header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \

--header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"

​​ Disable WAF content scanning

To disable content scanning, use a POST request similar to the following:

Example request
curl --request POST \

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/content-upload-scan/disable" \

--header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \

--header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"

​​ Get WAF content scanning status

To obtain the current status of the content scanning feature, use a GET request similar to the following:

Example request
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/content-upload-scan/settings" \

--header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \

--header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"

​​ Custom expression operations

The following API examples cover operations on custom scan expressions for content scanning.

​​ Get existing custom scan expressions

To get a list of existing custom scan expressions, use a GET request similar to the following:

Example request
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/content-upload-scan/payloads" \

--header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \

--header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"

Example response
{
  "result": [
    {
      "id": "<EXPRESSION_ID>",
      "payload": "lookup_json_string(http.request.body.raw, \"file\")"
    }
  ],
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []

}

​​ Add a custom scan expression

Use a POST request similar to the following:

Example request
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/content-upload-scan/payloads" \

--header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \

--header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \

--header "Content-Type: application/json" \

--data '[
  {
    "payload": "lookup_json_string(http.request.body.raw, \"file\")"
  }
]'

​​ Delete a custom scan expression

Use a DELETE request similar to the following:

Example request
curl --request DELETE \

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/content-upload-scan/payloads/{expression_id}" \

--header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \

--header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"