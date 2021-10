​ Export activity log data

Only available on Business and Enterprise plans.

You can export a set of up to 500 raw events from the Activity log in JSON format. Export event data to combine and analyze Cloudflare data with your own stored in a separate system or database, such as a security information and event management system (SIEM). The data you export will reflect any filters you have applied.

To export the displayed events (up to 500), click Export in the Activity log.