What does Server Side Excludes (SSE) do?

If there is sensitive content on your website that you want visible to real visitors, but that you want to hide from suspicious visitors, wrap the content with Cloudflare Server-Side Excludes (SSE) tags.

To enable SSE:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Scrape Shield. For Server-side Excludes, change the toggle to be Enabled.

To exclude content from suspicious visitors, wrap the content in the following SSE tags:

For example: Bad visitors won’t see my phone number, 555-555-5555