Manage IP List items
View items in an IP List
Access the Lists interface available at Manage Account > Configurations > Lists.
To view items in a list, click the Edit link associated with the list you want to view.
The list of items displays sorted by IP address, ascending:
Add items to a list
IP Lists support:
- Individual IPv4 addresses
- IPv4 CIDR ranges with a prefix from
/8to
/32
- IPv6 CIDR ranges with a prefix from
/4to
/64
You can combine individual addresses and CIDR ranges in the same list.
You can use uppercase or lowercase characters for IPv6 addresses in lists. However, when you save the list, uppercase characters are converted to lowercase.
To add items to an IP List:
Access the Lists interface available at Manage Account > Configurations > Lists.
Click the Edit button associated with the list that you want to edit.
Click Add items.
To add items to the list manually , use the text inputs in the Lists interface.
To add items in CSV format , click Upload CSV.
Add items to a list manually
In the Add items to list page, add an IP Address and an optional description in the text inputs.
As you enter information into a text input, a new row of inputs displays below the current one. To delete any of the IP addresses that you have entered, click X.
Click Add to list to add the new items.
The updated list displays.
Add items in CSV format
Use valid CSV file format
When uploading a CSV file containing a list of IP addresses and optional descriptions, be sure that each item is on its own line, as in this example:
<IP_ADDRESS_1>,<DESCRIPTION_1><IP_ADDRESS_2>
Upload a CSV file
To add items to an IP List by uploading a CSV file:
In the Add items to list page, click Upload CSV.
Browse to the location of the CSV file, select it, and click Open. The displayed items in the page will include the items loaded from the CSV file.
You can continue to edit the items in the list before adding them:
- To delete any of the IP addresses that you have entered, click X.
- To add extra IP addresses manually, enter the information in the text inputs.
Click Add to list to add the new items to your list.
Delete items from a list
Access the Lists interface available at Manage Account > Configurations > Lists.
Click the Edit link associated with list from which you want to delete.
Select the checkboxes next to the items that you want to delete. To select all the items, use the checkbox in the column header:
Click Remove to delete the selected items from the list.
Click Remove in the confirmation dialog.