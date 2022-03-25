Rules Lists API

The Rules Lists API supports different types of lists:

Use IP Lists to create a group of IP addresses and refer to them collectively, by name, in your firewall rule expressions.

Use Bulk Redirect Lists to define lists of redirects that you enable by creating a Bulk Redirect Rule.

The Rules Lists API External link icon Open external link provides an interface for programmatically managing these types of lists.

To use an IP List in a rule expression, refer to Values: Lists in the Rules language documentation.

​​ Get started

To get started, review the Lists JSON object and Endpoints .