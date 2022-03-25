Rules Lists API
The Rules Lists API supports different types of lists:
Use IP Lists to create a group of IP addresses and refer to them collectively, by name, in your firewall rule expressions.
Use Bulk Redirect Lists to define lists of redirects that you enable by creating a Bulk Redirect Rule.
The Rules Lists API provides an interface for programmatically managing these types of lists.
To use an IP List in a rule expression, refer to Values: Lists in the Rules language documentation.
Get started
