2024-07-29
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Specials
...daa4b037
|100659
|Common Payloads for Server-side Template Injection - Base64
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
...4816b26f
|100559A
|Prototype Pollution - Common Payloads - Base64
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
...818d6040
|100660
|Server-side Includes - Common Payloads - Base64
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
...3defc179
|100661
|SQLi - Common Payloads - Base64
|N/A
|Disabled
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
...f2cc4e84
|100524
|Java - Remote Code Execution
|Block
|Disabled
|N/A