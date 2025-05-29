Alert types
You can configure alerts for resources detected in your domain. Refer to Page Shield alerts for more information.
Who is it for?
Page Shield New Resources Alert
Page Shield customers who want to receive a notification when new resources appear in their domain.Other options / filters
None.Included with
Business plans or higher.What should you do if you receive one?
Investigate to confirm that it is an expected change.Additional information
Triggered daily. If configured with a zone filter, the alert is triggered immediately.
Who is it for?
Page Shield New Domain Alert
Page Shield customers who want to receive a notification when resources from new host domains appear in their domain.Other options / filters
None.Included with
Business plans or higher.What should you do if you receive one?
Investigate to confirm that it is an expected change.Additional information
Triggered hourly. If configured with a zone filter, the alert is triggered immediately.
Who is it for?
Page Shield New Resource Exceeds Max URL Length Alert
Page Shield customers who want to receive a notification when a resource's URL exceeds the maximum allowed length.Other options / filters
None.Included with
Business plans or higher.What should you do if you receive one?
Manually check the resource.
Who is it for?
Page Shield New Code Change Detection Alert
Page Shield customers who want to receive a notification when JavaScript dependencies change in the pages of their domain.Other options / filters
None.Included with
Enterprise plans with paid add-on.What should you do if you receive one?
Investigate to confirm that it is an expected change.Additional information
Triggered daily. If configured with a zone filter, the alert is triggered immediately.
Who is it for?
Page Shield New Malicious Domain Alert
Page Shield customers who want to receive a notification when resources from a known malicious domain appear in their domain. For more information, refer to Malicious script and connection detection.Other options / filters
None.Included with
Enterprise plans with paid add-on.What should you do if you receive one?
Review the information in the Page Shield dashboard about the detected malicious resources, then update the pages where those resources were detected.
For more information, refer to Review scripts and connections considered malicious.
Who is it for?
Page Shield New Malicious URL Alert
Page Shield customers who want to receive a notification when resources from a known malicious URL appear in their domain. For more information, refer to Malicious script and connection detection.Other options / filters
None.Included with
Enterprise plans with paid add-on.What should you do if you receive one?
Review the information in the Page Shield dashboard about the detected malicious resources, then update the pages where those resources were detected.
For more information, refer to Review scripts and connections considered malicious.
Who is it for?
Page Shield New Malicious Script Alert
Page Shield customers who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare classifies JavaScript dependencies in their domain as malicious. For more information, refer to Malicious script and connection detection.Other options / filters
None.Included with
Enterprise plans with paid add-on.What should you do if you receive one?
Review the information in the Page Shield dashboard about the detected malicious resources, then update the pages where those resources were detected.
For more information, refer to Review scripts and connections considered malicious.
Malicious resource alerts will only include resources with an Active status. Refer to Script and connection statuses for more information.
