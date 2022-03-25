Getting Live Webhooks
Stream Live supports webhooks that notify your service when an Input connects or disconnects to Stream Live.
Example Webhook Payload
The webhook payload will look similar to this:
{ "name": "Live Webhook Test", "text": "Notification type: Stream Live Input\nInput ID: eb222fcca08eeb1ae84c981ebe8aeeb6\nEvent type: live_input.disconnected\nUpdated at: 2022-01-13T11:43:41.855717910Z", "data": { "notification_name": "Stream Live Input", "input_id": "eb222fcca08eeb1ae84c981ebe8aeeb6", "event_type": "live_input.disconnected", "updated_at": "2022-01-13T11:43:41.855717910Z" }, "ts": 1642074233
}
The
event_type property of the data object will either be
live_input.connected or
live_input.disconnected.
Subscribe to Stream Live Webhooks
- Log in to your Cloudflare account and click Notifications.
- From the Notifications page, click the Destinations tab.
- On the Destinations page under Webhooks, click Create.
- Enter the information for your webhook and click Save and Test.
- To create the notification, from the Notifications page, click the All Notifications tab.
- Next to Notifications, click Add.
- Under the list of products, locate Stream and and click Select.
- Enter a name and optional description.
- Under Webhooks, click Add webhook and click your newly created webhook.
- Click Next.
- By default, you will receive webhook notifications for all Live Inputs. If you only wish to receive webhooks for certain inputs, enter a comma delimited list of Input IDs in the text field.
- When you are done, click Create.