We have partnered with Black Forest Labs (BFL) again to bring their optimized FLUX.2 [klein] 9B model to Workers AI. This distilled model offers enhanced quality compared to the 4B variant, while maintaining cost-effective pricing. With a fixed 4-step inference process, Klein 9B is ideal for rapid prototyping and real-time applications where both speed and quality matter.
Read the BFL blog ↗ to learn more about the model itself, or try it out yourself on our multi modal playground ↗.
Pricing documentation is available on the model page or pricing page.
The model hosted on Workers AI is optimized for speed with a fixed 4-step inference process and supports up to 4 image inputs. Since this is a distilled model, the
stepsparameter is fixed at 4 and cannot be adjusted. Like FLUX.2 [dev] and FLUX.2 [klein] 4B, this image model uses multipart form data inputs, even if you just have a prompt.
With the REST API, the multipart form data input looks like this:
With the Workers AI binding, you can use it as such:
The parameters you can send to the model are detailed here:
JSON Schema for ModelRequired Parameters
prompt(string) - Text description of the image to generate
Optional Parameters
input_image_0(string) - Binary image
input_image_1(string) - Binary image
input_image_2(string) - Binary image
input_image_3(string) - Binary image
guidance(float) - Guidance scale for generation. Higher values follow the prompt more closely
width(integer) - Width of the image, default
1024Range: 256-1920
height(integer) - Height of the image, default
768Range: 256-1920
seed(integer) - Seed for reproducibility
Note: Since this is a distilled model, the
stepsparameter is fixed at 4 and cannot be adjusted.
The FLUX.2 klein-9b model supports generating images based on reference images, just like FLUX.2 [dev] and FLUX.2 [klein] 4B. You can use this feature to apply the style of one image to another, add a new character to an image, or iterate on past generated images. You would use it with the same multipart form data structure, with the input images in binary. The model supports up to 4 input images.
For the prompt, you can reference the images based on the index, like
take the subject of image 1 and style it like image 0or even use natural language like
place the dog beside the woman.
You must name the input parameter as
input_image_0,
input_image_1,
input_image_2,
input_image_3for it to work correctly. All input images must be smaller than 512x512.
Through Workers AI Binding:
-
Paid plans can now have up to 100,000 files per Pages site, increased from the previous limit of 20,000 files.
To enable this increased limit, set the environment variable
PAGES_WRANGLER_MAJOR_VERSION=4in your Pages project settings.
The Free plan remains at 20,000 files per site.
For more details, refer to the Pages limits documentation.
You can now store up to 10 million vectors in a single Vectorize index, doubling the previous limit of 5 million vectors. This enables larger-scale semantic search, recommendation systems, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications without splitting data across multiple indexes.
Vectorize continues to support indexes with up to 1,536 dimensions per vector at 32-bit precision. Refer to the Vectorize limits documentation for complete details.
You can now configure Workers to run close to infrastructure in legacy cloud regions to minimize latency to existing services and databases. This is most useful when your Worker makes multiple round trips.
To set a placement hint, set the
placement.regionproperty in your Wrangler configuration file:
Placement hints support Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure region identifiers. Workers run in the Cloudflare data center ↗ with the lowest latency to the specified cloud region.
If your existing infrastructure is not in these cloud providers, expose it to placement probes with
placement.hostfor layer 4 checks or
placement.hostnamefor layer 7 checks. These probes are designed to locate single-homed infrastructure and are not suitable for anycasted or multicasted resources.
This is an extension of Smart Placement, which automatically places your Workers closer to back-end APIs based on measured latency. When you do not know the location of your back-end APIs or have multiple back-end APIs, set
mode: "smart":
AI Search now includes path filtering for both website and R2 data sources. You can now control which content gets indexed by defining include and exclude rules for paths.
By controlling what gets indexed, you can improve the relevance and quality of your search results. You can also use path filtering to split a single data source across multiple AI Search instances for specialized search experiences.
Path filtering uses micromatch ↗ patterns, so you can use
*to match within a directory and
**to match across directories.
Use case Include Exclude Index docs but skip drafts
**/docs/**
**/docs/drafts/**
Keep admin pages out of results —
**/admin/**
Index only English content
**/en/**
—
Configure path filters when creating a new instance or update them anytime from Settings. Check out path filtering to learn more.
You can now create AI Search instances programmatically using the API. For example, use the API to create instances for each customer in a multi-tenant application or manage AI Search alongside your other infrastructure.
If you have created an AI Search instance via the dashboard before, you already have a service API token registered and can start creating instances programmatically right away. If not, follow the API guide to set up your first instance.
For example, you can now create separate search instances for each language on your website:
Refer to the REST API reference for additional configuration options.
Workers KV has an updated dashboard UI with new dashboard styling that makes it easier to navigate and see analytics and settings for a KV namespace.
The new dashboard features a streamlined homepage for easy access to your namespaces and key operations, with consistent design with the rest of the dashboard UI updates. It also provides an improved analytics view.
The updated dashboard is now available for all Workers KV users. Log in to the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗ to start exploring the new interface.
Disclaimer: Please note that v6.0.0-beta.1 is in Beta and we are still testing it for stability.
Full Changelog: v5.2.0...v6.0.0-beta.1 ↗
In this release, you'll see a large number of breaking changes. This is primarily due to a change in OpenAPI definitions, which our libraries are based off of, and codegen updates that we rely on to read those OpenAPI definitions and produce our SDK libraries. As the codegen is always evolving and improving, so are our code bases.
Some breaking changes were introduced due to bug fixes, also listed below.
Please ensure you read through the list of changes below before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.
BGPPrefixCreateParams.cidr: optional → required
PrefixCreateParams.asn:
number | null→
number
PrefixCreateParams.loa_document_id: required → optional
ServiceBindingCreateParams.cidr: optional → required
ServiceBindingCreateParams.service_id: optional → required
ConfigurationUpdateResponseremoved
PublicSchema→
OldPublicSchema
SchemaUpload→
UserSchemaCreateResponse
ConfigurationUpdateParams.propertiesremoved; use
normalize
ThreatEventBulkCreateResponse:
number→ complex object with counts and errors
DatabaseQueryParams: simple interface → union type (
D1SingleQuery | MultipleQueries)
DatabaseRawParams: same change
- Supports batch queries via
batcharray
All record type interfaces renamed from
*Recordto short names:
RecordResponse.ARecord→
RecordResponse.A
RecordResponse.AAAARecord→
RecordResponse.AAAA
RecordResponse.CNAMERecord→
RecordResponse.CNAME
RecordResponse.MXRecord→
RecordResponse.MX
RecordResponse.NSRecord→
RecordResponse.NS
RecordResponse.PTRRecord→
RecordResponse.PTR
RecordResponse.TXTRecord→
RecordResponse.TXT
RecordResponse.CAARecord→
RecordResponse.CAA
RecordResponse.CERTRecord→
RecordResponse.CERT
RecordResponse.DNSKEYRecord→
RecordResponse.DNSKEY
RecordResponse.DSRecord→
RecordResponse.DS
RecordResponse.HTTPSRecord→
RecordResponse.HTTPS
RecordResponse.LOCRecord→
RecordResponse.LOC
RecordResponse.NAPTRRecord→
RecordResponse.NAPTR
RecordResponse.SMIMEARecord→
RecordResponse.SMIMEA
RecordResponse.SRVRecord→
RecordResponse.SRV
RecordResponse.SSHFPRecord→
RecordResponse.SSHFP
RecordResponse.SVCBRecord→
RecordResponse.SVCB
RecordResponse.TLSARecord→
RecordResponse.TLSA
RecordResponse.URIRecord→
RecordResponse.URI
RecordResponse.OpenpgpkeyRecord→
RecordResponse.Openpgpkey
ResourceGroupCreateResponse.scope: optional single → required array
ResourceGroupCreateResponse.id: optional → required
OriginCACertificateCreateParams.csr: optional → required
OriginCACertificateCreateParams.hostnames: optional → required
OriginCACertificateCreateParams.request_type: optional → required
- Renamed:
DeploymentsSinglePage→
DeploymentListResponsesV4PagePaginationArray
- Domain response fields: many optional → required
- Entire v0 API deprecated; use v1 methods (
createV1,
listV1, etc.)
- New sub-resources:
Sinks,
Streams
EventNotificationUpdateParams.rules: optional → required
- Super Slurper:
bucket,
secretnow required in source params
dataSource:
string→ typed enum (23 values)
eventType:
string→ typed enum (6 values)
- V2 methods require
dimensionparameter (breaking signature change)
- Removed:
status_messagefield from all recipient response types
- Consolidated
SchemaCreateResponse,
SchemaListResponse,
SchemaEditResponse,
SchemaGetResponse→
PublicSchema
- Renamed:
SchemaListResponsesV4PagePaginationArray→
PublicSchemasV4PagePaginationArray
- Renamed union members:
AppListResponse.UnionMember0→
SpectrumConfigAppConfig
- Renamed union members:
AppListResponse.UnionMember1→
SpectrumConfigPaygoAppConfig
- Removed:
WorkersBindingKindTailConsumertype (all occurrences)
- Renamed:
ScriptsSinglePage→
ScriptListResponsesSinglePage
- Removed:
DeploymentsSinglePage
datasets.create(),
update(),
get()return types changed
PredefinedGetResponseunion members renamed to
UnionMember0-5
- Removed:
CloudflaredCreateResponse,
CloudflaredListResponse,
CloudflaredDeleteResponse,
CloudflaredEditResponse,
CloudflaredGetResponse
- Removed:
CloudflaredListResponsesV4PagePaginationArray
- Reports:
create,
list,
get
- Mitigations: sub-resource for abuse mitigations
- Instances:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
read,
stats
- Items:
list,
get
- Jobs:
create,
list,
get,
logs
- Tokens:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
read
- Directory Services:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
get
- Supports IPv4, IPv6, dual-stack, and hostname configurations
- Organizations:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
get
- OrganizationProfile:
update,
get
- Hierarchical organization support with parent/child relationships
- Catalog:
list,
enable,
disable,
get
- Credentials:
create
- MaintenanceConfigs:
update,
get
- Namespaces:
list
- Tables:
list, maintenance config management
- Apache Iceberg integration
- Apps:
get,
post
- Meetings:
create,
get, participant management
- Livestreams: 10+ methods for streaming
- Recordings: start, pause, stop, get
- Sessions: transcripts, summaries, chat
- Webhooks: full CRUD
- ActiveSession: polls, kick participants
- Analytics: organization analytics
- Configuration:
create,
list,
delete,
edit,
get
- Credentials:
update
- Rules:
create,
list,
delete,
bulkCreate,
bulkEdit,
edit,
get
- JWT validation with RS256/384/512, PS256/384/512, ES256, ES384
create,
update,
list,
delete,
get
create,
update,
list,
delete,
get,
beginVerification
- Sinks:
create,
list,
delete,
get
- Streams:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
get
- Portals:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
read
- Servers:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
read,
sync
managed_byfield with
parent_org_id,
parent_org_name
auto_generatedfield on
LOADocumentCreateResponse
delegate_loa_creation,
irr_validation_state,
ownership_validation_state,
ownership_validation_token,
rpki_validation_state
- Added
toMarkdown.supported()method to get all supported conversion formats
zdrfield added to all responses and params
- New alert type:
abuse_report_alert
typefield added to PolicyFilter
ContentCreateParams: refined to discriminated union (
Variant0 | Variant1)
- Split into URL-based and HTML-based parameter variants for better type safety
reactivateparameter in edit
ThreatEventCreateParams.indicatorType: required → optional
hasChildrenfield added to all threat event response types
datasetIdsquery parameter on
AttackerListParams,
CategoryListParams,
TargetIndustryListParams
categoryUuidfield on
TagCreateResponse
indicatorsarray for multi-indicator support per event
uuidand
preserveUuidfields for UUID preservation in bulk create
formatquery parameter (
'json' | 'stix2') on
ThreatEventListParams
createdAt,
datasetIdfields on
ThreatEventEditParams
- Added
create(),
update(),
get()methods
- New page types:
basic_challenge,
under_attack,
waf_challenge
served_by_colo- colo that handled query
jurisdiction-
'eu' | 'fedramp'
- Time Travel (
client.d1.database.timeTravel):
getBookmark(),
restore()- point-in-time recovery
- New fields on
InvestigateListResponse/
InvestigateGetResponse:
envelope_from,
envelope_to,
postfix_id_outbound,
replyto
- New detection classification:
'outbound_ndr'
- Enhanced
Findinginterface with
attachment,
detection,
field,
portion,
reason,
score
- Added
cursorquery parameter to
InvestigateListParams
- New list types:
CATEGORY,
LOCATION,
DEVICE
- New issue type:
'configuration_suggestion'
payloadfield:
unknown→ typed
Payloadinterface with
detection_method,
zone_tag
- Added
detections.get()method
- New datasets:
dex_application_tests,
dex_device_state_events,
ipsec_logs,
warp_config_changes,
warp_toggle_changes
Monitor.port:
number→
number | null
Pool.load_shedding:
LoadShedding→
LoadShedding | null
Pool.origin_steering:
OriginSteering→
OriginSteering | null
license_keyfield on connectors
provision_licenseparameter for auto-provisioning
- IPSec:
custom_remote_identitieswith FQDN support
- Snapshots: Bond interface,
probed_mtufield
- New response types:
ProjectCreateResponse,
ProjectListResponse,
ProjectEditResponse,
ProjectGetResponse
- Deployment methods return specific response types instead of generic
Deployment
- Added
subscriptions.get()method
- Enhanced
SubscriptionGetResponsewith typed event source interfaces
- New event source types: Images, KV, R2, Vectorize, Workers AI, Workers Builds, Workflows
- Sippy: new provider
s3(S3-compatible endpoints)
- Sippy:
bucketUrlfield for S3-compatible sources
- Super Slurper:
keysfield on source response schemas (specify specific keys to migrate)
- Super Slurper:
pathPrefixfield on source schemas
- Super Slurper:
regionfield on S3 source params
- Added
geolocations.list(),
geolocations.get()methods
- Added V2 dimension-based methods (
summaryV2,
timeseriesGroupsV2) to radar sub-resources
- Added
terminalboolean field to Resource Error interfaces
- Added
idfield to
ItemDeleteParams.Item
- New buffering fields on
SetConfigRule:
request_body_buffering,
response_body_buffering
- New scopes:
'dex',
'access'(in addition to
'workers',
'ai_gateway')
- Response types now proper interfaces (was
unknown)
- Fields now required:
id,
certificates,
hosts,
status,
type
payloadfield:
unknown→ typed
Payloadinterface with
detection_method,
zone_tag
- Added:
CloudflareTunnelsV4PagePaginationArraypagination class
- Added
subdomains.delete()method
Worker.references- track external dependencies (domains, Durable Objects, queues)
Worker.startup_time_ms- startup timing
Script.observability- observability settings with logging
Script.tag,
Script.tags- immutable ID and tags
- Placement: support for region, hostname, host-based placement
tags,
tail_consumersnow accept
| null
- Telemetry:
tracesfield,
$containersevent info,
durableObjectId,
transactionName,
abr_levelfields
ScriptUpdateResponse: new fields
entry_point,
observability,
tag,
tags
placementfield now union of 4 variants (smart mode, region, hostname, host)
tags,
tail_consumersnow nullable
TagUpdateParams.bodynow accepts
null
instance_retention:
unknown→ typed
InstanceRetentioninterface with
error_retention,
success_retention
- New status option:
'restart'added to
StatusEditParams.status
- External emergency disconnect settings (4 new fields)
antivirusdevice posture check type
os_version_extradocumentation improvements
- New response types:
SubscriptionCreateResponse,
SubscriptionUpdateResponse,
SubscriptionGetResponse
- New
ApplicationTypevalues:
'mcp',
'mcp_portal',
'proxy_endpoint'
- New destination type:
ViaMcpServerPortalDestinationfor MCP server access
- Added
rules.listTenant()method
ProxyEndpoint: interface → discriminated union (
ZeroTrustGatewayProxyEndpointIP | ZeroTrustGatewayProxyEndpointIdentity)
ProxyEndpointCreateParams: interface → union type
- Added
kindfield:
'ip' | 'identity'
WARPConnector*Response: union type → interface
- API Gateway:
UserSchemas,
Settings,
SchemaValidationresources
- Audit Logs:
auditLogId.not(use
id.not)
- CloudforceOne:
ThreatEvents.get(),
IndicatorTypes.list()
- Devices:
public_ipfield (use DEX API)
- Email Security:
item_countfield in Move responses
- Pipelines: v0 methods (use v1)
- Radar: old
summary()and
timeseriesGroups()methods (use V2)
- Rulesets:
disable_apps,
miragefields
- WARP Connector:
connectionsfield
- Workers:
environmentparameter in Domains
- Zones:
ResponseBufferingpage rule
- mcp: correct code tool API endpoint (599703c ↗)
- mcp: return correct lines on typescript errors (5d6f999 ↗)
- organization_profile: fix bad reference (d84ea77 ↗)
- schema_validation: correctly reflect model to openapi mapping (bb86151 ↗)
- workers: fix tests (2ee37f7 ↗)
-
In January 2025, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We greatly appreciate the proactive engagement and valuable feedback from the Cloudflare community following the v5 release. In response, we've established a consistent and rapid 2-3 week cadence ↗ for releasing targeted improvements, demonstrating our commitment to stability and reliability.
With the help of the community, we have a growing number of resources that we have marked as stable ↗, with that list continuing to grow with every release. The most used resources ↗ are on track to be stable by the end of March 2026, when we will also be releasing a new migration tool to you migrate from v4 to v5 with ease.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.
This release includes bug fixes, the stabilization of even more popular resources, and more.
- custom_pages: add "waf_challenge" as new supported error page type identifier in both resource and data source schemas
- list: enhance CIDR validator to check for normalized CIDR notation requiring network address for IPv4 and IPv6
- magic_wan_gre_tunnel: add automatic_return_routing attribute for automatic routing control
- magic_wan_gre_tunnel: add BGP configuration support with new BGP model attribute
- magic_wan_gre_tunnel: add bgp_status computed attribute for BGP connection status information
- magic_wan_gre_tunnel: enhance schema with BGP-related attributes and validators
- magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add automatic_return_routing attribute for automatic routing control
- magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add BGP configuration support with new BGP model attribute
- magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add bgp_status computed attribute for BGP connection status information
- magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add custom_remote_identities attribute for custom identity configuration
- magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: enhance schema with BGP and identity-related attributes
- ruleset: add request body buffering support
- ruleset: enhance ruleset data source with additional configuration options
- workers_script: add observability logs attributes to list data source model
- workers_script: enhance list data source schema with additional configuration options
- account_member: fix resource importability issues
- dns_record: remove unnecessary fmt.Sprintf wrapper around LoadTestCase call in test configuration helper function
- load_balancer: fix session_affinity_ttl type expectations to match Float64 in initial creation and Int64 after migration
- workers_kv: handle special characters correctly in URL encoding
- account_subscription: update schema description for rate_plan.sets attribute to clarify it returns an array of strings
- api_shield: add resource-level description for API Shield management of auth ID characteristics
- api_shield: enhance auth_id_characteristics.name attribute description to include JWT token configuration format requirements
- api_shield: specify JSONPath expression format for JWT claim locations
- hyperdrive_config: add description attribute to name attribute explaining its purpose in dashboard and API identification
- hyperdrive_config: apply description improvements across resource, data source, and list data source schemas
- hyperdrive_config: improve schema descriptions for cache settings to clarify default values
- hyperdrive_config: update port description to clarify defaults for different database types
The
.sqlfile extension is now automatically configured to be importable in your Worker code when using Wrangler or the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This is particular useful for importing migrations in Durable Objects and means you no longer need to configure custom rules when using Drizzle ↗.
SQL files are imported as JavaScript strings:
Auxiliary Workers are now fully supported when using full-stack frameworks, such as React Router and TanStack Start, that integrate with the Cloudflare Vite plugin. They are included alongside the framework's build output in the build output directory. Note that this feature requires Vite 7 or above.
Auxiliary Workers are additional Workers that can be called via service bindings from your main (entry) Worker. They are defined in the plugin config, as in the example below:
See the Vite plugin API docs for more info.
We've partnered with Black Forest Labs (BFL) again to bring their optimized FLUX.2 [klein] 4B model to Workers AI! This distilled model offers faster generation and cost-effective pricing, while maintaining great output quality. With a fixed 4-step inference process, Klein 4B is ideal for rapid prototyping and real-time applications where speed matters.
Read the BFL blog ↗ to learn more about the model itself, or try it out yourself on our multi modal playground ↗.
Pricing documentation is available on the model page or pricing page.
The model hosted on Workers AI is optimized for speed with a fixed 4-step inference process and supports up to 4 image inputs. Since this is a distilled model, the
stepsparameter is fixed at 4 and cannot be adjusted. Like FLUX.2 [dev], this image model uses multipart form data inputs, even if you just have a prompt.
With the REST API, the multipart form data input looks like this:
With the Workers AI binding, you can use it as such:
The parameters you can send to the model are detailed here:
JSON Schema for ModelRequired Parameters
prompt(string) - Text description of the image to generate
Optional Parameters
input_image_0(string) - Binary image
input_image_1(string) - Binary image
input_image_2(string) - Binary image
input_image_3(string) - Binary image
guidance(float) - Guidance scale for generation. Higher values follow the prompt more closely
width(integer) - Width of the image, default
1024Range: 256-1920
height(integer) - Height of the image, default
768Range: 256-1920
seed(integer) - Seed for reproducibility
Note: Since this is a distilled model, the
stepsparameter is fixed at 4 and cannot be adjusted.
Through Workers AI Binding:
-
The
wrangler typescommand now generates TypeScript types for bindings from all environments defined in your Wrangler configuration file by default.
Previously,
wrangler typesonly generated types for bindings in the top-level configuration (or a single environment when using the
--envflag). This meant that if you had environment-specific bindings — for example, a KV namespace only in production or an R2 bucket only in staging — those bindings would be missing from your generated types, causing TypeScript errors when accessing them.
Now, running
wrangler typescollects bindings from all environments and includes them in the generated
Envtype. This ensures your types are complete regardless of which environment you deploy to.
If you want the previous behavior of generating types for only a specific environment, you can use the
--envflag:
Learn more about generating types for your Worker in the Wrangler documentation.
Wrangler now supports a
--checkflag for the
wrangler typescommand. This flag validates that your generated types are up to date without writing any changes to disk.
This is useful in CI/CD pipelines where you want to ensure that developers have regenerated their types after making changes to their Wrangler configuration. If the types are out of date, the command will exit with a non-zero status code.
If your types are up to date, the command will succeed silently. If they are out of date, you'll see an error message indicating which files need to be regenerated.
For more information, see the Wrangler types documentation.
You can now receive notifications when your Workers' builds start, succeed, fail, or get cancelled using Event Subscriptions.
Workers Builds publishes events to a Queue that your Worker can read messages from, and then send notifications wherever you need — Slack, Discord, email, or any webhook endpoint.
You can deploy this Worker ↗ to your own Cloudflare account to send build notifications to Slack:
The template includes:
- Build status with Preview/Live URLs for successful deployments
- Inline error messages for failed builds
- Branch, commit hash, and author name
For setup instructions, refer to the template README ↗ or the Event Subscriptions documentation.
Wrangler now includes built-in shell tab completion support, making it faster and easier to navigate commands without memorizing every option. Press Tab as you type to autocomplete commands, subcommands, flags, and even option values like log levels.
Tab completions are supported for Bash, Zsh, Fish, and PowerShell.
Generate the completion script for your shell and add it to your configuration file:
After adding the script, restart your terminal or source your configuration file for the changes to take effect. Then you can simply press Tab to see available completions:
Tab completions are dynamically generated from Wrangler's command registry, so they stay up-to-date as new commands and options are added. This feature is powered by
@bomb.sh/tab↗.
See the
wrangler completedocumentation for more details.
Workers Analytics Engine SQL now supports filtering using HAVING and LIKE
You can now use the
HAVINGclause and
LIKEpattern matching operators in Workers Analytics Engine ↗.
Workers Analytics Engine allows you to ingest and store high-cardinality data at scale and query your data through a simple SQL API.
The
HAVINGclause complements the
WHEREclause by enabling you to filter groups based on aggregate values. While
WHEREfilters rows before aggregation,
HAVINGfilters groups after aggregation is complete.
You can use
HAVINGto filter groups where the average exceeds a threshold:
You can also filter groups based on aggregates such as the number of items in the group:
The new pattern matching operators enable you to search for strings that match specific patterns using wildcard characters:
LIKE- case-sensitive pattern matching
NOT LIKE- case-sensitive pattern exclusion
ILIKE- case-insensitive pattern matching
NOT ILIKE- case-insensitive pattern exclusion
Pattern matching supports two wildcard characters:
%(matches zero or more characters) and
_(matches exactly one character).
You can match strings starting with a prefix:
You can also match file extensions (case-insensitive):
Another example is excluding strings containing specific text:
Learn more about the
HAVINGclause or pattern matching operators in the Workers Analytics Engine SQL reference documentation.
-
Custom instance types are now enabled for all Cloudflare Containers users. You can now specify specific vCPU, memory, and disk amounts, rather than being limited to pre-defined instance types. Previously, only select Enterprise customers were able to customize their instance type.
To use a custom instance type, specify the
instance_typeproperty as an object with
vcpu,
memory_mib, and
disk_mbfields in your Wrangler configuration:
Individual limits for custom instance types are based on the
standard-4instance type (4 vCPU, 12 GiB memory, 20 GB disk). You must allocate at least 1 vCPU for custom instance types. For workloads requiring less than 1 vCPU, use the predefined instance types like
liteor
basic.
See the limits documentation for the full list of constraints on custom instance types. See the getting started guide to deploy your first Container,
You can now deploy microfrontends to Cloudflare, splitting a single application into smaller, independently deployable units that render as one cohesive application. This lets different teams using different frameworks develop, test, and deploy each microfrontend without coordinating releases.
Microfrontends solve several challenges for large-scale applications:
- Independent deployments: Teams deploy updates on their own schedule without redeploying the entire application
- Framework flexibility: Build multi-framework applications (for example, Astro, Remix, and Next.js in one app)
- Gradual migration: Migrate from a monolith to a distributed architecture incrementally
Create a microfrontend project:
This template automatically creates a router worker with pre-configured routing logic, and lets you configure Service bindings to Workers you have already deployed to your Cloudflare account. The router Worker analyzes incoming requests, matches them against configured routes, and forwards requests to the appropriate microfrontend via service bindings. The router automatically rewrites HTML, CSS, and headers to ensure assets load correctly from each microfrontend's mount path. The router includes advanced features like preloading for faster navigation between microfrontends, smooth page transitions using the View Transitions API, and automatic path rewriting for assets, redirects, and cookies.
Each microfrontend can be a full-framework application, a static site with Workers Static Assets, or any other Worker-based application.
Get started with the microfrontends template ↗, or read the microfrontends documentation for implementation details.
Agents SDK v0.3.0, workers-ai-provider v3.0.0, and ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0 with AI SDK v6 support
We've shipped a new release for the Agents SDK ↗ v0.3.0 bringing full compatibility with AI SDK v6 ↗ and introducing the unified tool pattern, dynamic tool approval, and enhanced React hooks with improved tool handling.
This release includes improved streaming and tool support, dynamic tool approval (for "human in the loop" systems), enhanced React hooks with
onToolCallcallback, improved error handling for streaming responses, and seamless migration from v5 patterns.
This makes it ideal for building production AI chat interfaces with Cloudflare Workers AI models, agent workflows, human-in-the-loop systems, or any application requiring reliable tool execution and approval workflows.
Additionally, we've updated workers-ai-provider v3.0.0, the official provider for Cloudflare Workers AI models, and ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0, the provider for Cloudflare AI Gateway, to be compatible with AI SDK v6.
AI SDK v6 introduces a unified tool pattern where all tools are defined on the server using the
tool()function. This replaces the previous client-side
AIToolpattern.
Key benefits of the unified tool pattern:
- Server-defined tools: All tools are defined in one place on the server
- Dynamic approval: Use
needsApprovalto conditionally require user confirmation
- Cleaner client code: Use
onToolCallcallback instead of managing tool configs
- Type safety: Full TypeScript support with proper tool typing
Creates a new chat interface with enhanced v6 capabilities.
Use
needsApprovalon server tools to conditionally require user confirmation:
The
isToolUIPartand
getToolNamefunctions now check both static and dynamic tool parts:
If you need the v5 behavior (static-only checks), use the new functions:
The
convertToModelMessages()function is now asynchronous. Update all calls to await the result:
The
CoreMessagetype has been removed. Use
ModelMessageinstead:
The
modeoption for
generateObjecthas been removed:
While
generateObjectand
streamObjectare still functional, the recommended approach is to use
generateText/
streamTextwith the
Output.object()helper:
Note: When using structured output with
generateText, you must configure multiple steps with
stopWhenbecause generating the structured output is itself a step.
Seamless integration with Cloudflare Workers AI models through the updated workers-ai-provider v3.0.0 with AI SDK v6 support.
Use Cloudflare Workers AI models directly in your agent workflows:
Workers AI models now support v6 file handling with automatic conversion:
Enhanced streaming support with automatic warning detection:
The ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0 now supports AI SDK v6, enabling you to use Cloudflare AI Gateway with multiple AI providers including Anthropic, Azure, AWS Bedrock, Google Vertex, and Perplexity.
Use Cloudflare AI Gateway to add analytics, caching, and rate limiting to your AI applications:
The following APIs are deprecated in favor of the unified tool pattern:
Deprecated Replacement
AITooltype
Use AI SDK's
tool()function on server
extractClientToolSchemas()
Define tools on server, no client schemas needed
createToolsFromClientSchemas()
Define tools on server with
tool()
toolsRequiringConfirmationoption
Use
needsApprovalon server tools
experimental_automaticToolResolution
Use
onToolCallcallback
toolsoption in
useAgentChat
Use
onToolCallfor client-side execution
addToolResult()
Use
addToolOutput()
- Unified Tool Pattern: All tools must be defined on the server using
tool()
convertToModelMessages()is async: Add
awaitto all calls
CoreMessageremoved: Use
ModelMessageinstead
generateObjectmode removed: Remove
modeoption
isToolUIPartbehavior changed: Now checks both static and dynamic tool parts
Update your dependencies to use the latest versions:
- Migration Guide ↗ - Comprehensive migration documentation from v5 to v6
- AI SDK v6 Documentation ↗ - Official AI SDK migration guide
- AI SDK v6 Announcement ↗ - Learn about new features in v6
- AI SDK Documentation ↗ - Complete AI SDK reference
- GitHub Issues ↗ - Report bugs or request features
We'd love your feedback! We're particularly interested in feedback on:
- Migration experience - How smooth was the upgrade from v5 to v6?
- Unified tool pattern - How does the new server-defined tool pattern work for you?
- Dynamic tool approval - Does the
needsApprovalfeature meet your needs?
- AI Gateway integration - How well does the new provider work with your setup?
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2-3 week cadence ↗ to ensure its stability and reliability, including the v5.15 release. We have also pivoted from an issue-to-issue approach to a resource-per-resource approach ↗ - we will be focusing on specific resources to not only stabilize the resource but also ensure it is migration-friendly for those migrating from v4 to v5.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.
This release includes bug fixes, the stabilization of even more popular resources, and more.
- ai_search: Add AI Search endpoints (6f02adb ↗)
- certificate_pack: Ensure proper Terraform resource ID handling for path parameters in API calls (081f32a ↗)
- worker_version: Support
startup_time_ms(286ab55 ↗)
- zero_trust_dlp_custom_entry: Support
upload_status(7dc0fe3 ↗)
- zero_trust_dlp_entry: Support
upload_status(7dc0fe3 ↗)
- zero_trust_dlp_integration_entry: Support
upload_status(7dc0fe3 ↗)
- zero_trust_dlp_predefined_entry: Support
upload_status(7dc0fe3 ↗)
- zero_trust_gateway_policy: Support
forensic_copy(5741fd0 ↗)
- zero_trust_list: Support additional types (category, location, device) (5741fd0 ↗)
- access_rules: Add validation to prevent state drift. Ideally, we'd use Semantic Equality but since that isn't an option, this will remove a foot-gun. (4457791 ↗)
- cloudflare_pages_project: Addressing drift issues (6edffcf ↗) (3db318e ↗)
- cloudflare_worker: Can be cleanly imported (4859b52 ↗)
- cloudflare_worker: Ensure clean imports (5b525bc ↗)
- list_items: Add validation for IP List items to avoid inconsistent state (b6733dc ↗)
- zero_trust_access_application: Remove all conditions from sweeper (3197f1a ↗)
- spectrum_application: Map missing fields during spectrum resource import (#6495 ↗) (ddb4e72 ↗)
We suggest waiting to migrate to v5 while we work on stabilization. This helps with avoiding any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stabilized ↗. We will be releasing a new migration tool in March 2026 to help support v4 to v5 transitions for our most popular resources.
TanStack Start ↗ apps can now prerender routes to static HTML at build time with access to build time environment variables and bindings, and serve them as static assets. To enable prerendering, configure the
prerenderoption of the TanStack Start plugin in your Vite config:
This feature requires
@tanstack/react-startv1.138.0 or later. See the TanStack Start framework guide for more details.
R2 Data Catalog now supports automatic snapshot expiration for Apache Iceberg tables.
In Apache Iceberg, a snapshot is metadata that represents the state of a table at a given point in time. Every mutation creates a new snapshot which enable powerful features like time travel queries and rollback capabilities but will accumulate over time.
Without regular cleanup, these accumulated snapshots can lead to:
- Metadata overhead
- Slower table operations
- Increased storage costs.
Snapshot expiration in R2 Data Catalog automatically removes old table snapshots based on your configured retention policy, improving performance and storage costs.
Snapshot expiration uses two parameters to determine which snapshots to remove:
--older-than-days: age threshold in days
--retain-last: minimum snapshot count to retain
Both conditions must be met before a snapshot is expired, ensuring you always retain recent snapshots even if they exceed the age threshold.
This feature complements automatic compaction, which optimizes query performance by combining small data files into larger ones. Together, these automatic maintenance operations keep your Iceberg tables performant and cost-efficient without manual intervention.
To learn more about snapshot expiration and how to configure it, visit our table maintenance documentation or see how to manage catalogs.
Workers for Platforms lets you build multi-tenant platforms on Cloudflare Workers, allowing your end users to deploy and run their own code on your platform. It's designed for anyone building an AI vibe coding platform, e-commerce platform, website builder, or any product that needs to securely execute user-generated code at scale.
Previously, setting up Workers for Platforms required using the API. Now, the Workers for Platforms UI supports namespace creation, dispatch worker templates, and tag management, making it easier for Workers for Platforms customers to build and manage multi-tenant platforms directly from the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Namespace Management: You can now create and configure dispatch namespaces directly within the dashboard to start a new platform setup.
- Dispatch Worker Templates: New Dispatch Worker templates allow you to quickly define how traffic is routed to individual Workers within your namespace. Refer to the Dynamic Dispatch documentation for more examples.
- Tag Management: You can now set and update tags on User Workers, making it easier to group and manage your Workers.
- Binding Visibility: Bindings attached to User Workers are now visible directly within the User Worker view.
- Deploy Vibe Coding Platform in one-click: Deploy a reference implementation of an AI vibe coding platform directly from the dashboard. Powered by the Cloudflare's VibeSDK ↗, this starter kit integrates with Workers for Platforms to handle the deployment of AI-generated projects at scale.
To get started, go to Workers for Platforms under Compute & AI in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
We've published build image policies for Workers Builds and Cloudflare Pages, which establish:
- Minor version updates: We typically update preinstalled software to the latest available minor version without notice. For tools that don't follow semantic versioning (e.g., Bun or Hugo), we provide 3 months’ notice.
- Major version updates: Before preinstalled software reaches end-of-life, we update to the next stable LTS version with 3 months’ notice.
- Build image version deprecation (Pages only): We provide 6 months’ notice before deprecation. Projects on v1 or v2 will be automatically moved to v3 on their specified deprecation dates.
To prepare for updates, monitor the Cloudflare Changelog ↗, dashboard notifications, and email. You can also override default versions to maintain specific versions.