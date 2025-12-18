Before
Wrangler now includes a new
wrangler auth tokencommand that retrieves your current authentication token or credentials for use with other tools and scripts.
The command returns whichever authentication method is currently configured, in priority order: API token from
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN, or OAuth token from
wrangler login(automatically refreshed if expired).
Use the
--jsonflag to get structured output including the token type:
The JSON output includes the authentication type:
API key/email credentials from
CLOUDFLARE_API_KEYand
CLOUDFLARE_EMAILrequire the
--jsonflag since this method uses two values instead of a single token.
The
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workerspackage now supports the
ctx.exportsAPI, allowing you to access your Worker's top-level exports during tests.
You can access
ctx.exportsin unit tests by calling
createExecutionContext():
Alternatively, you can import
exportsdirectly from
cloudflare:workers:
See the context-exports fixture ↗ for a complete example.
Wrangler now supports automatic configuration for popular web frameworks in experimental mode, making it even easier to deploy to Cloudflare Workers.
Previously, if you wanted to deploy an application using a popular web framework like Next.js or Astro, you had to follow tutorials to set up your application for deployment to Cloudflare Workers. This usually involved creating a Wrangler file, installing adapters, or changing configuration options.
Now
wrangler deploydoes this for you. Starting with Wrangler 4.55, you can use
npx wrangler deploy --x-autoconfigin the directory of any web application using one of the supported frameworks. Wrangler will then proceed to configure and deploy it to your Cloudflare account.
You can also configure your application without deploying it by using the new
npx wrangler setupcommand. This enables you to easily review what changes we are making so your application is ready for Cloudflare Workers.
The following application frameworks are supported starting today:
- Next.js
- Astro
- Nuxt
- TanStack Start
- SolidStart
- React Router
- SvelteKit
- Docusaurus
- Qwik
- Analog
Automatic configuration also supports static sites by detecting the assets directory and build command. From a single index.html file to the output of a generator like Jekyll or Hugo, you can just run
npx wrangler deploy --x-autoconfigto upload to Cloudflare.
We're really excited to bring you automatic configuration so you can do more with Workers. Please let us know if you run into challenges using this experimentally. We’ve opened a GitHub discussion ↗ and would love to hear your feedback.
A new Rules of Durable Objects guide is now available, providing opinionated best practices for building effective Durable Objects applications. This guide covers design patterns, storage strategies, concurrency, and common anti-patterns to avoid.
Key guidance includes:
- Design around your "atom" of coordination — Create one Durable Object per logical unit (chat room, game session, user) instead of a global singleton that becomes a bottleneck.
- Use SQLite storage with RPC methods — SQLite-backed Durable Objects with typed RPC methods provide the best developer experience and performance.
- Understand input and output gates — Learn how Cloudflare's runtime prevents data races by default, how write coalescing works, and when to use
blockConcurrencyWhile().
- Leverage Hibernatable WebSockets — Reduce costs for real-time applications by allowing Durable Objects to sleep while maintaining WebSocket connections.
The testing documentation has also been updated with modern patterns using
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers, including examples for testing SQLite storage, alarms, and direct instance access:
Storage billing for SQLite-backed Durable Objects will be enabled in January 2026, with a target date of January 7, 2026 (no earlier).
To view your SQLite storage usage, go to the Durable Objects pageGo to Durable Objects
If you do not want to incur costs, please take action such as optimizing queries or deleting unnecessary stored data in order to reduce your SQLite storage usage ahead of the January 7th target. Only usage on and after the billing target date will incur charges.
Developers on the Workers Paid plan with Durable Object's SQLite storage usage beyond included limits will incur charges according to SQLite storage pricing announced in September 2024 with the public beta ↗. Developers on the Workers Free plan will not be charged.
Compute billing for SQLite-backed Durable Objects has been enabled since the initial public beta. SQLite-backed Durable Objects currently incur charges for requests and duration, and no changes are being made to compute billing.
For more information about SQLite storage pricing and limits, refer to the Durable Objects pricing documentation.
R2 SQL now supports aggregation functions,
GROUP BY,
HAVING, along with schema discovery commands to make it easy to explore your data catalog.
You can now perform aggregations on Apache Iceberg tables in R2 Data Catalog using standard SQL functions including
COUNT(*),
SUM(),
AVG(),
MIN(), and
MAX(). Combine these with
GROUP BYto analyze data across dimensions, and use
HAVINGto filter aggregated results.
New metadata commands make it easy to explore your data catalog and understand table structures:
SHOW DATABASESor
SHOW NAMESPACES- List all available namespaces
SHOW TABLES IN namespace_name- List tables within a namespace
DESCRIBE namespace_name.table_name- View table schema and column types
To learn more about the new aggregation capabilities and schema discovery commands, check out the SQL reference. If you're new to R2 SQL, visit our getting started guide to begin querying your data.
-
Python Workers now feature improved cold start performance, reducing initialization time for new Worker instances. This improvement is particularly noticeable for Workers with larger dependency sets or complex initialization logic.
Every time you deploy a Python Worker, a memory snapshot is captured after the top level of the Worker is executed. This snapshot captures all imports, including package imports that are often costly to load. The memory snapshot is loaded when the Worker is first started, avoiding the need to reload the Python runtime and all dependencies on each cold start.
We set up a benchmark that imports common packages (httpx ↗, fastapi ↗ and pydantic ↗) to see how Python Workers stack up against other platforms:
Platform Mean Cold Start (ms) Cloudflare Python Workers 1027 AWS Lambda 2502 Google Cloud Run 3069
These benchmarks run continuously. You can view the results and the methodology on our benchmark page ↗.
In additional testing, we have found that without any memory snapshot, the cold start for this benchmark takes around 10 seconds, so this change improves cold start performance by roughly a factor of 10.
To get started with Python Workers, check out our Python Workers overview.
We are introducing a brand new tool called Pywrangler, which simplifies package management in Python Workers by automatically installing Workers-compatible Python packages into your project.
With Pywrangler, you specify your Worker's Python dependencies in your
pyproject.tomlfile:
You can then develop and deploy your Worker using the following commands:
Pywrangler automatically downloads and vendors the necessary packages for your Worker, and these packages are bundled with the Worker when you deploy.
Consult the Python packages documentation for full details on Pywrangler and Python package management in Workers.
When using the Cloudflare Vite plugin to build and deploy Workers, a Wrangler configuration file is now optional for assets-only (static) sites. If no
wrangler.toml,
wrangler.json, or
wrangler.jsoncfile is found, the plugin generates sensible defaults for an assets-only site. The
nameis based on the
package.jsonor the project directory name, and the
compatibility_dateuses the latest date supported by your installed Miniflare version.
This allows easier setup for static sites using Vite. Note that SPAs will still need to set
assets.not_found_handlingto
single-page-application↗ in order to function correctly.
The Cloudflare Vite plugin now supports programmatic configuration of Workers without a Wrangler configuration file. You can use the
configoption to define Worker settings directly in your Vite configuration, or to modify existing configuration loaded from a Wrangler config file. This is particularly useful when integrating with other build tools or frameworks, as it allows them to control Worker configuration without needing users to manage a separate config file.
The Vite plugin's new
configoption accepts either a partial configuration object or a function that receives the current configuration and returns overrides. This option is applied after any config file is loaded, allowing the plugin to override specific values or define Worker configuration entirely in code.
Setting
configto an object to provide configuration values that merge with defaults and config file settings:
Use a function to modify the existing configuration:
Return an object with values to merge:
Auxiliary Workers also support the
configoption, enabling multi-Worker architectures without config files.
Define auxiliary Workers without config files using
configinside the
auxiliaryWorkersarray:
For more details and examples, see Programmatic configuration.
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2-3 week cadence ↗ to ensure its stability and reliability, including the v5.14 release. We have also pivoted from an issue-to-issue approach to a resource-per-resource approach ↗ - we will be focusing on specific resources to not only stabilize the resource but also ensure it is migration-friendly for those migrating from v4 to v5.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.
This release includes bug fixes, the stabilization of even more popular resources, and more.
Resource affected:
api_shield_discovery_operation
Cloudflare continuously discovers and updates API endpoints and web assets of your web applications. To improve the maintainability of these dynamic resources, we are working on reducing the need to actively engage with discovered operations.
The corresponding public API endpoint of discovered operations ↗ is not affected and will continue to be supported.
- pages_project: Add v4 -> v5 migration tests (#6506 ↗)
- account_members: Makes member policies a set (#6488 ↗)
- pages_project: Ensures non empty refresh plans (#6515 ↗)
- R2: Improves sweeper (#6512 ↗)
- workers_kv: Ignores value import state for verify (#6521 ↗)
- workers_script: No longer treats the migrations attribute as WriteOnly (#6489 ↗)
- workers_script: Resolves resource drift when worker has unmanaged secret (#6504 ↗)
- zero_trust_device_posture_rule: Preserves input.version and other fields (#6500 ↗) and (#6503 ↗)
- zero_trust_dlp_custom_profile: Adds sweepers for
dlp_custom_profile
- zone_subscription|account_subscription: Adds
partners_entas valid enum for
rate_plan.id(#6505 ↗)
- zone: Ensures datasource model schema parity (#6487 ↗)
- subscription: Updates import signature to accept account_id/subscription_id to import account subscription (#6510 ↗)
We suggest waiting to migrate to v5 while we work on stabilization. This helps with avoiding any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stabilized ↗. We will be releasing a new migration tool in March 2026 to help support v4 to v5 transitions for our most popular resources.
You can now connect directly to remote databases and databases requiring TLS with
wrangler dev. This lets you run your Worker code locally while connecting to remote databases, without needing to use
wrangler dev --remote.
The
localConnectionStringfield and
CLOUDFLARE_HYPERDRIVE_LOCAL_CONNECTION_STRING_<BINDING_NAME>environment variable can be used to configure the connection string used by
wrangler dev.
Learn more about local development with Hyperdrive.
Workers applications now use reusable Cloudflare Access policies to reduce duplication and simplify access management across multiple Workers.
Previously, enabling Cloudflare Access on a Worker created per-application policies, unique to each application. Now, we create reusable policies that can be shared across applications:
-
Preview URLs: All Workers preview URLs share a single "Cloudflare Workers Preview URLs" policy across your account. This policy is automatically created the first time you enable Access on any preview URL. By sharing a single policy across all preview URLs, you can configure access rules once and have them apply company-wide to all Workers which protect preview URLs. This makes it much easier to manage who can access preview environments without having to update individual policies for each Worker.
-
Production workers.dev URLs: When enabled, each Worker gets its own reusable policy (named
<worker-name> - Production) by default. We recognize production services often have different access requirements and having individual policies here makes it easier to configure service-to-service authentication or protect internal dashboards or applications with specific user groups. Keeping these policies separate gives you the flexibility to configure exactly the right access rules for each production service. When you disable Access on a production Worker, the associated policy is automatically cleaned up if it's not being used by other applications.
This change reduces policy duplication, simplifies cross-company access management for preview environments, and provides the flexibility needed for production services. You can still customize access rules by editing the reusable policies in the Zero Trust dashboard.
To enable Cloudflare Access on your Worker:
- In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Workers & Pages.
- Select your Worker.
- Go to Settings > Domains & Routes.
- For
workers.devor Preview URLs, click Enable Cloudflare Access.
- Optionally, click Manage Cloudflare Access to customize the policy.
For more information on configuring Cloudflare Access for Workers, refer to the Workers Access documentation.
-
The latest release of @cloudflare/agents ↗ brings resumable streaming, significant MCP client improvements, and critical fixes for schedules and Durable Object lifecycle management.
AIChatAgentnow supports resumable streaming, allowing clients to reconnect and continue receiving streamed responses without losing data. This is useful for:
- Long-running AI responses
- Users on unreliable networks
- Users switching between devices mid-conversation
- Background tasks where users navigate away and return
- Real-time collaboration where multiple clients need to stay in sync
Streams are maintained across page refreshes, broken connections, and syncing across open tabs and devices.
- Default JSON schema validator added to MCP client
- Schedules ↗ can now safely destroy the agent
The
MCPClientManagerAPI has been redesigned for better clarity and control:
- New
registerServer()method: Register MCP servers without immediately connecting
- New
connectToServer()method: Establish connections to registered servers
- Improved reconnect logic:
restoreConnectionsFromStorage()now properly handles failed connections
The SDK now includes a formalized
MCPConnectionStateenum with states:
idle,
connecting,
authenticating,
connected,
discovering, and
ready.
MCP discovery fetches the available tools, prompts, and resources from an MCP server so your agent knows what capabilities are available. The
MCPClientConnectionclass now includes a dedicated
discover()method with improved reliability:
- Supports cancellation via AbortController
- Configurable timeout (default 15s)
- Discovery failures now throw errors immediately instead of silently continuing
- Fixed a bug where schedules ↗ meant to fire immediately with this.schedule(0, ...) or
this.schedule(new Date(), ...)would not fire
- Fixed an issue where schedules that took longer than 30 seconds would occasionally time out
- Fixed SSE transport now properly forwards session IDs and request headers
- Fixed AI SDK stream events convertion to UIMessageStreamPart
To update to the latest version:
We've partnered with Black Forest Labs (BFL) to bring their latest FLUX.2 [dev] model to Workers AI! This model excels in generating high-fidelity images with physical world grounding, multi-language support, and digital asset creation. You can also create specific super images with granular controls like JSON prompting.
Read the BFL blog ↗ to learn more about the model itself. Read our Cloudflare blog ↗ to see the model in action, or try it out yourself on our multi modal playground ↗.
Pricing documentation is available on the model page or pricing page. Note, we expect to drop pricing in the next few days after iterating on the model performance.
The model hosted on Workers AI is able to support up to 4 image inputs (512x512 per input image). Note, this image model is one of the most powerful in the catalog and is expected to be slower than the other image models we currently support. One catch to look out for is that this model takes multipart form data inputs, even if you just have a prompt.
With the REST API, the multipart form data input looks like this:
With the Workers AI binding, you can use it as such:
The parameters you can send to the model are detailed here:
JSON Schema for ModelRequired Parameters
prompt(string) - Text description of the image to generate
Optional Parameters
input_image_0(string) - Binary image
input_image_1(string) - Binary image
input_image_2(string) - Binary image
input_image_3(string) - Binary image
steps(integer) - Number of inference steps. Higher values may improve quality but increase generation time
guidance(float) - Guidance scale for generation. Higher values follow the prompt more closely
width(integer) - Width of the image, default
1024Range: 256-1920
height(integer) - Height of the image, default
768Range: 256-1920
seed(integer) - Seed for reproducibility
Through Workers AI Binding:
The model supports prompting in JSON to get more granular control over images. You would pass the JSON as the value of the 'prompt' field in the multipart form data. See the JSON schema below on the base parameters you can pass to the model.
JSON Prompting Schema
- The model also supports the most common latin and non-latin character languages
- You can prompt the model with specific hex codes like
#2ECC71
- Try creating digital assets like landing pages, comic strips, infographics too!
-
Containers now support mounting R2 buckets as FUSE (Filesystem in Userspace) volumes, allowing applications to interact with R2 using standard filesystem operations.
Common use cases include:
- Bootstrapping containers with datasets, models, or dependencies for sandboxes and agent environments
- Persisting user configuration or application state without managing downloads
- Accessing large static files without bloating container images or downloading at startup
FUSE adapters like tigrisfs ↗, s3fs ↗, and gcsfuse ↗ can be installed in your container image and configured to mount buckets at startup.
See the Mount R2 buckets with FUSE example for a complete guide on mounting R2 buckets and/or other S3-compatible storage buckets within your containers.
Containers and Sandboxes pricing for CPU time is now based on active usage only, instead of provisioned resources.
This means that you now pay less for Containers and Sandboxes.
Imagine running the
standard-2instance type for one hour, which can use up to 1 vCPU, but on average you use only 20% of your CPU capacity.
CPU-time is priced at $0.00002 per vCPU-second.
Previously, you would be charged for the CPU allocated to the instance multiplied by the time it was active, in this case 1 hour.
CPU cost would have been: $0.072 — 1 vCPU * 3600 seconds * $0.00002
Now, since you are only using 20% of your CPU capacity, your CPU cost is cut to 20% of the previous amount.
CPU cost is now: $0.0144 — 1 vCPU * 3600 seconds * $0.00002 * 20% utilization
This can significantly reduce costs for Containers and Sandboxes.
See the documentation to learn more about Containers, Sandboxes, and associated pricing.
Until now, if a Worker had been previously deployed via the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗, a subsequent deployment done via the Cloudflare Workers CLI, Wrangler (through the
deploycommand), would allow the user to override the Worker's dashboard settings without providing details on what dashboard settings would be lost.
Now instead,
wrangler deploypresents a helpful representation of the differences between the local configuration and the remote dashboard settings, and offers to update your local configuration file for you.
See example below showing a before and after for
wrangler deploywhen a local configuration is expected to override a Worker's dashboard settings:
After
Also, if instead Wrangler detects that a deployment would override remote dashboard settings but in an additive way, without modifying or removing any of them, it will simply proceed with the deployment without requesting any user interaction.
Update to Wrangler v4.50.0 or greater to take advantage of this improved deploy flow.
Workers Builds now supports up to 64 environment variables, and each environment variable can be up to 5 KB in size. The previous limit was 5 KB total across all environment variables.
This change enables better support for complex build configurations, larger application settings, and more flexible CI/CD workflows.
For more details, refer to the build limits documentation.
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2-3 week cadence ↗ to ensure its stability and reliability, including the v5.13 release. We have also pivoted from an issue-to-issue approach to a resource-per-resource approach ↗ - we will be focusing on specific resources to not only stabilize the resource but also ensure it is migration-friendly for those migrating from v4 to v5.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.
This release includes new features, new resources and data sources, bug fixes, updates to our Developer Documentation, and more.
Please be aware that there are breaking changes for the
cloudflare_api_tokenand
cloudflare_account_tokenresources. These changes eliminate configuration drift caused by policy ordering differences in the Cloudflare API.
For more specific information about the changes or the actions required, please see the detailed Repository changelog ↗.
- New resources and data sources added
- cloudflare_connectivity_directory
- cloudflare_sso_connector
- cloudflare_universal_ssl_setting
- api_token+account_tokens: state upgrader and schema bump (#6472 ↗)
- docs: make docs explicit when a resource does not have import support
- magic_transit_connector: support self-serve license key (#6398 ↗)
- worker_version: add content_base64 support
- worker_version: boolean support for run_worker_first (#6407 ↗)
- workers_script_subdomains: add import support (#6375 ↗)
- zero_trust_access_application: add proxy_endpoint for ZT Access Application (#6453 ↗)
- zero_trust_dlp_predefined_profile: Switch DLP Predefined Profile endpoints, introduce enabled_entries attribut
- account_token: token policy order and nested resources (#6440 ↗)
- allow r2_bucket_event_notification to be applied twice without failing (#6419 ↗)
- cloudflare_worker+cloudflare_worker_version: import for the resources (#6357 ↗)
- dns_record: inconsistent apply error (#6452 ↗)
- pages_domain: resource tests (#6338 ↗)
- pages_project: unintended resource state drift (#6377 ↗)
- queue_consumer: id population (#6181 ↗)
- workers_kv: multipart request (#6367 ↗)
- workers_kv: updating workers metadata attribute to be read from endpoint (#6386 ↗)
- workers_script_subdomain: add note to cloudflare_workers_script_subdomain about redundancy with cloudflare_worker (#6383 ↗)
- workers_script: allow config.run_worker_first to accept list input
- zero_trust_device_custom_profile_local_domain_fallback: drift issues (#6365 ↗)
- zero_trust_device_custom_profile: resolve drift issues (#6364 ↗)
- zero_trust_dex_test: correct configurability for 'targeted' attribute to fix drift
- zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_config: remove warp_routing from cloudflared_config (#6471 ↗)
We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stabilization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stabilized. We will be releasing a new migration tool in March 2026 to help support v4 to v5 transitions for our most popular resources.
- New resources and data sources added
AI Search now supports custom HTTP headers for website crawling, solving a common problem where valuable content behind authentication or access controls could not be indexed.
Previously, AI Search could only crawl publicly accessible pages, leaving knowledge bases, documentation, and other protected content out of your search results. With custom headers support, you can now include authentication credentials that allow the crawler to access this protected content.
This is particularly useful for indexing content like:
- Internal documentation behind corporate login systems
- Premium content that requires users to provide access to unlock
- Sites protected by Cloudflare Access using service tokens
To add custom headers when creating an AI Search instance, select Parse options. In the Extra headers section, you can add up to five custom headers per Website data source.
For example, to crawl a site protected by Cloudflare Access, you can add service token credentials as custom headers:
The crawler will automatically include these headers in all requests, allowing it to access protected pages that would otherwise be blocked.
Learn more about configuring custom headers for website crawling in AI Search.
More SQL aggregate, date and time functions available in Workers Analytics Engine
You can now perform more powerful queries directly in Workers Analytics Engine ↗ with a major expansion of our SQL function library.
Workers Analytics Engine allows you to ingest and store high-cardinality data at scale (such as custom analytics) and query your data through a simple SQL API.
Today, we've expanded Workers Analytics Engine's SQL capabilities with several new functions:
countIf()- count the number of rows which satisfy a provided condition
sumIf()- calculate a sum from rows which satisfy a provided condition
avgIf()- calculate an average from rows which satisfy a provided condition
New date and time functions: ↗
toYear()
toMonth()
toDayOfMonth()
toDayOfWeek()
toHour()
toMinute()
toSecond()
toStartOfYear()
toStartOfMonth()
toStartOfWeek()
toStartOfDay()
toStartOfHour()
toStartOfFifteenMinutes()
toStartOfTenMinutes()
toStartOfFiveMinutes()
toStartOfMinute()
today()
toYYYYMM()
Whether you're building usage-based billing systems, customer analytics dashboards, or other custom analytics, these functions let you get the most out of your data. Get started with Workers Analytics Engine and explore all available functions in our SQL reference documentation.
-
Wrangler now supports using the
CLOUDFLARE_ENVenvironment variable to select the active environment for your Worker commands. This provides a more flexible way to manage environments, especially when working with build tools and CI/CD pipelines.
Environment selection via environment variable:
- Set
CLOUDFLARE_ENVto specify which environment to use for Wrangler commands
- Works with all Wrangler commands that support the
--envflag
- The
--envcommand line argument takes precedence over the
CLOUDFLARE_ENVenvironment variable
The
CLOUDFLARE_ENVenvironment variable is particularly useful when working with build tools like Vite. You can set the environment once during the build process, and it will be used for both building and deploying your Worker:
When using
@cloudflare/vite-plugin, the build process generates a "redirected deploy config" that is flattened to only contain the active environment. Wrangler will validate that the environment specified matches the environment used during the build to prevent accidentally deploying a Worker built for one environment to a different environment.
- Set
Enable automatic tracing on your Workers, giving you detailed metadata and timing information for every operation your Worker performs.
Tracing helps you identify performance bottlenecks, resolve errors, and understand how your Worker interacts with other services on the Workers platform. You can now answer questions like:
- Which calls are slowing down my application?
- Which queries to my database take the longest?
- What happened within a request that resulted in an error?
You can now:
- View traces alongside your logs in the Workers Observability dashboard
- Export traces (and correlated logs) to any OTLP-compatible destination ↗, such as Honeycomb, Sentry or Grafana, by configuring a tracing destination in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗
- Analyze and query across span attributes (operation type, status, duration, errors)
You can now set a jurisdiction when creating a D1 database to guarantee where your database runs and stores data. Jurisdictions can help you comply with data localization regulations such as GDPR. Supported jurisdictions include
euand
fedramp.
A jurisdiction can only be set at database creation time via wrangler, REST API or the UI and cannot be added/updated after the database already exists.
To learn more, visit D1's data location documentation.