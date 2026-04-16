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Workers binding migration

The env.AI.autorag() binding is the legacy API for AI Search. It will continue to work, but all new features and improvements are only available through the new AI Search bindings.

What changed

Here is a summary of the key differences between the legacy and new bindings:

LegacyNew
Wrangler configai bindingai_search or ai_search_namespaces binding
Access patternenv.AI.autorag("name")env.MY_INSTANCE or env.AI_SEARCH.get("name")
Search formatquery stringmessages array or query string
Response formatdata arraychunks array

AI Search bindings

AI Search provides two new bindings:

Instance binding (ai_search) binds directly to a single instance. This is the simplest migration path from env.AI.autorag().

JSONC
// wrangler.jsonc
{
  "ai_search": [
    {
      "binding": "MY_SEARCH",
      "instance_name": "my-instance",
    },
  ],
}

Namespace binding (ai_search_namespaces) gives you access to all instances within a namespace. Use this if you need dynamic instance management, cross-instance search, or the Items API.

JSONC
// wrangler.jsonc
{
  "ai_search_namespaces": [
    {
      "binding": "AI_SEARCH",
      "namespace": "default",
    },
  ],
}

For more details on the difference, refer to Namespaces.

Requirements

The new bindings require the following minimum package versions for TypeScript types and local development support.

PackageMinimum version
@cloudflare/workers-types4.20260304.0
wrangler4.68.1

Step 1: Update Wrangler configuration

Existing instances are in the default namespace. For a simple upgrade path, use the instance binding. For the namespace binding, refer to AI Search bindings.

Before:

JSONC
{
  "$schema": "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json",
  "ai": {
    "binding": "AI"
  }
}

After:

JSONC
{
  "$schema": "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json",
  "compatibility_date": "2026-03-27",
  "ai_search": [
    {
      "binding": "MY_INSTANCE",
      "instance_name": "my-instance"
    }
  ]
}

Step 2: Update the type definition

Update the Env interface to use the new binding type.

Before:

TypeScript
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}

After:

TypeScript
export interface Env {
  MY_INSTANCE: AiSearchInstance;
}

Step 3: Update search calls

Replace env.AI.autorag() calls with the new binding.

Before:

TypeScript
const result = await env.AI.autorag("my-instance").search({
  query: "What is Cloudflare?",
});

After:

TypeScript
const result = await env.MY_INSTANCE.search({
  messages: [{ role: "user", content: "What is Cloudflare?" }],
});

Step 4: Update response handling

The response shape changed from a data array to a chunks array.

Field mapping

Old fieldNew field
data[]chunks[]
data[].file_idchunks[].id
data[].filenamechunks[].item.key
data[].scorechunks[].score
data[].content[].textchunks[].text
data[].attributes.modified_datechunks[].item.timestamp

Streaming behavior changes

In the legacy binding, streaming with env.AI.autorag().aiSearch({ stream: true }) only returned the streamed response without the retrieved chunks.

The new binding sends the retrieved chunks first as a chunks event, followed by the streamed response. This allows you to display source chunks immediately while streaming the generated response.

Filter format changes

The new binding uses Vectorize-style metadata filtering. Filters are now passed inside ai_search_options.retrieval.filters.

Old formatNew format
eq$eq (or implicit)
ne$ne
gt$gt
gte$gte
lt$lt
lte$lte
$in (new)
$nin (new)

Examples

Simple filter

Filter by a single metadata field using implicit equality:

Before:

TypeScript
const result = await env.AI.autorag("my-instance").search({
  query: "What is Cloudflare?",
  filters: {
    type: "eq",
    key: "folder",
    value: "customer-a/",
  },
});

After:

TypeScript
const result = await env.MY_INSTANCE.search({
  messages: [{ role: "user", content: "What is Cloudflare?" }],
  ai_search_options: {
    retrieval: {
      filters: { folder: "customer-a/" },
    },
  },
});

Compound filter (AND)

Combine multiple conditions where all must match:

Before:

TypeScript
const result = await env.AI.autorag("my-instance").search({
  query: "What is Cloudflare?",
  filters: {
    type: "and",
    filters: [
      { type: "eq", key: "folder", value: "customer-a/" },
      { type: "gte", key: "timestamp", value: "1735689600000" },
    ],
  },
});

After:

TypeScript
const result = await env.MY_INSTANCE.search({
  messages: [{ role: "user", content: "What is Cloudflare?" }],
  ai_search_options: {
    retrieval: {
      filters: {
        folder: "customer-a/",
        timestamp: { $gte: 1735689600 },
      },
    },
  },
});

Backwards compatibility

The env.AI.autorag() binding will continue to work indefinitely. You do not need to migrate immediately.

For the legacy API reference, refer to Workers binding (legacy).