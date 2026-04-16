Workers binding migration

The env.AI.autorag() binding is the legacy API for AI Search. It will continue to work, but all new features and improvements are only available through the new AI Search bindings.

What changed

Here is a summary of the key differences between the legacy and new bindings:

Legacy New Wrangler config ai binding ai_search or ai_search_namespaces binding Access pattern env.AI.autorag("name") env.MY_INSTANCE or env.AI_SEARCH.get("name") Search format query string messages array or query string Response format data array chunks array

AI Search bindings

AI Search provides two new bindings:

Instance binding ( ai_search ) binds directly to a single instance. This is the simplest migration path from env.AI.autorag() .

JSONC // wrangler.jsonc { " ai_search " : [ { " binding " : "MY_SEARCH" , " instance_name " : "my-instance" , }, ], }

Namespace binding ( ai_search_namespaces ) gives you access to all instances within a namespace. Use this if you need dynamic instance management, cross-instance search, or the Items API.

JSONC // wrangler.jsonc { " ai_search_namespaces " : [ { " binding " : "AI_SEARCH" , " namespace " : "default" , }, ], }

For more details on the difference, refer to Namespaces.

Requirements

The new bindings require the following minimum package versions for TypeScript types and local development support.

Package Minimum version @cloudflare/workers-types 4.20260304.0 wrangler 4.68.1

Existing instances are in the default namespace. For a simple upgrade path, use the instance binding. For the namespace binding, refer to AI Search bindings.

Before:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" } } TOML [ ai ] binding = "AI"

After:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " compatibility_date " : "2026-03-27" , " ai_search " : [ { " binding " : "MY_INSTANCE" , " instance_name " : "my-instance" } ] } Explain Code TOML compatibility_date = "2026-03-27" [[ ai_search ]] binding = "MY_INSTANCE" instance_name = "my-instance"

Update the Env interface to use the new binding type.

Before:

TypeScript export interface Env { AI : Ai ; }

After:

TypeScript export interface Env { MY_INSTANCE : AiSearchInstance ; }

Replace env.AI.autorag() calls with the new binding.

Before:

TypeScript const result = await env . AI . autorag ( "my-instance" ) . search ( { query : "What is Cloudflare?" , } ) ;

After:

TypeScript const result = await env . MY_INSTANCE . search ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] , } ) ;

The response shape changed from a data array to a chunks array.

Field mapping

Old field New field data[] chunks[] data[].file_id chunks[].id data[].filename chunks[].item.key data[].score chunks[].score data[].content[].text chunks[].text data[].attributes.modified_date chunks[].item.timestamp

Streaming behavior changes

In the legacy binding, streaming with env.AI.autorag().aiSearch({ stream: true }) only returned the streamed response without the retrieved chunks.

The new binding sends the retrieved chunks first as a chunks event, followed by the streamed response. This allows you to display source chunks immediately while streaming the generated response.

Filter format changes

The new binding uses Vectorize-style metadata filtering. Filters are now passed inside ai_search_options.retrieval.filters .

Old format New format eq $eq (or implicit) ne $ne gt $gt gte $gte lt $lt lte $lte $in (new) $nin (new)

Examples

Simple filter

Filter by a single metadata field using implicit equality:

Before:

TypeScript const result = await env . AI . autorag ( "my-instance" ) . search ( { query : "What is Cloudflare?" , filters : { type : "eq" , key : "folder" , value : "customer-a/" , }, } ) ;

After:

TypeScript const result = await env . MY_INSTANCE . search ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] , ai_search_options : { retrieval : { filters : { folder : "customer-a/" }, }, }, } ) ;

Compound filter (AND)

Combine multiple conditions where all must match:

Before:

TypeScript const result = await env . AI . autorag ( "my-instance" ) . search ( { query : "What is Cloudflare?" , filters : { type : "and" , filters : [ { type : "eq" , key : "folder" , value : "customer-a/" }, { type : "gte" , key : "timestamp" , value : "1735689600000" }, ] , }, } ) ; Explain Code

After:

TypeScript const result = await env . MY_INSTANCE . search ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] , ai_search_options : { retrieval : { filters : { folder : "customer-a/" , timestamp : { $gte : 1735689600 }, }, }, }, } ) ; Explain Code

Backwards compatibility

The env.AI.autorag() binding will continue to work indefinitely. You do not need to migrate immediately.

For the legacy API reference, refer to Workers binding (legacy).