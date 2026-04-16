Workers binding migration
The
env.AI.autorag() binding is the legacy API for AI Search. It will continue to work, but all new features and improvements are only available through the new AI Search bindings.
Here is a summary of the key differences between the legacy and new bindings:
|Legacy
|New
|Wrangler config
ai binding
ai_search or
ai_search_namespaces binding
|Access pattern
env.AI.autorag("name")
env.MY_INSTANCE or
env.AI_SEARCH.get("name")
|Search format
query string
messages array or
query string
|Response format
data array
chunks array
AI Search provides two new bindings:
Instance binding (
ai_search) binds directly to a single instance. This is the simplest migration path from
env.AI.autorag().
Namespace binding (
ai_search_namespaces) gives you access to all instances within a namespace. Use this if you need dynamic instance management, cross-instance search, or the Items API.
For more details on the difference, refer to Namespaces.
The new bindings require the following minimum package versions for TypeScript types and local development support.
|Package
|Minimum version
@cloudflare/workers-types
4.20260304.0
wrangler
4.68.1
Existing instances are in the default namespace. For a simple upgrade path, use the instance binding. For the namespace binding, refer to AI Search bindings.
Before:
After:
Update the
Env interface to use the new binding type.
Before:
After:
Replace
env.AI.autorag() calls with the new binding.
Before:
After:
The response shape changed from a
data array to a
chunks array.
|Old field
|New field
data[]
chunks[]
data[].file_id
chunks[].id
data[].filename
chunks[].item.key
data[].score
chunks[].score
data[].content[].text
chunks[].text
data[].attributes.modified_date
chunks[].item.timestamp
In the legacy binding, streaming with
env.AI.autorag().aiSearch({ stream: true }) only returned the streamed response without the retrieved chunks.
The new binding sends the retrieved chunks first as a
chunks event, followed by the streamed response. This allows you to display source chunks immediately while streaming the generated response.
The new binding uses Vectorize-style metadata filtering. Filters are now passed inside
ai_search_options.retrieval.filters.
|Old format
|New format
eq
$eq (or implicit)
ne
$ne
gt
$gt
gte
$gte
lt
$lt
lte
$lte
$in (new)
$nin (new)
Filter by a single metadata field using implicit equality:
Before:
After:
Combine multiple conditions where all must match:
Before:
After:
The
env.AI.autorag() binding will continue to work indefinitely. You do not need to migrate immediately.
For the legacy API reference, refer to Workers binding (legacy).