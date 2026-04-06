Privacy Proxy exposes metrics through Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API. All metrics are queryable through a single endpoint:

POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql

Before you begin, you will need:

API token — Create a token with Account Analytics read permissions. For more information, refer to our Analytics API token documentation: Configure an Analytics API token.

— Create a token with Account Analytics read permissions. For more information, refer to our Analytics API token documentation: Configure an Analytics API token. Account ID — Your Cloudflare account ID, passed as accountTag in queries. For more information, refer to Find account and zone IDs.

Making a request

The following example shows how to query your Privacy Proxy metrics daily request volume using curl. Replace the placeholder values with your own.

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "query": "query DailyRequestVolume($accountTag: String!, $startDate: Date!, $endDate: Date!) { viewer { accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) { privacyProxyRequestMetricsAdaptiveGroups(filter: { date_geq: $startDate, date_leq: $endDate }, limit: 10000, orderBy: [date_ASC]) { count dimensions { date } } } } }", "variables": { "accountTag": "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_TAG>", "startDate": "2026-04-04", "endDate": "2026-04-06" } }'

Available nodes

Four GraphQL nodes are available. All four return aggregate data only — no raw per-connection records are exposed.

privacyProxyRequestMetricsAdaptiveGroups — Query aggregate request volume and error rates, filterable by time, location, endpoint, status code, and proxy status dimensions. privacyProxyIngressConnMetricsAdaptiveGroups — Query client-to-proxy connection counts, bytes transferred, and latency percentiles, filterable by time, location, endpoint, and transport dimensions. privacyProxyEgressConnMetricsAdaptiveGroups — Query proxy-to-origin connection counts, bytes transferred, and latency percentiles, filterable by time, location, endpoint, and transport dimensions. privacyProxyAuthMetricsAdaptiveGroups — Query authentication attempt counts, filterable by time, location, endpoint, auth method, and auth result dimensions.

Adaptive sampling Requests are sampled.

Schema

Metrics Sum fields Field Type Description Node bytesSentToClient uint64 Total bytes sent from the proxy back to the client. Ingress connection bytesRecvdFromClient uint64 Total bytes received by the proxy from the client. Ingress connection bytesSentToOrigin uint64 Total bytes sent from the proxy to the upstream origin. Egress connection bytesRecvdFromOrigin uint64 Total bytes received by the proxy from the upstream origin. Egress connection packetsSentToClient uint64 Total packets sent from the proxy back to the client. Ingress connection packetsRecvdFromClient uint64 Total packets received by the proxy from the client. Ingress connection packetsSentToOrigin uint64 Total packets sent from the proxy to the upstream origin. Egress connection packetsRecvdFromOrigin uint64 Total packets received by the proxy from the upstream origin. Egress connection Count fields All four nodes expose a count field that returns the total number of sampled events (requests, connections, or auth attempts) matching the query filter. Quantile fields Field Type Description Node durationMsP50 float64 Median lifetime of a connection, in milliseconds. Ingress and egress connection durationMsP95 float64 95th percentile connection lifetime, in milliseconds. Ingress and egress connection durationMsP99 float64 99th percentile connection lifetime, in milliseconds. Ingress and egress connection handshakeDurationUsP50 float64 Median TCP+TLS/QUIC handshake time, in microseconds. Ingress and egress connection handshakeDurationUsP95 float64 95th percentile handshake time, in microseconds. Ingress and egress connection handshakeDurationUsP99 float64 99th percentile handshake time, in microseconds. Ingress and egress connection connectRequestHandlingDurationUsP50 float64 Median time to handle a CONNECT request, in microseconds. Not yet available. Request connectRequestHandlingDurationUsP95 float64 95th percentile time to handle a CONNECT request, in microseconds. Not yet available. Request connectRequestHandlingDurationUsP99 float64 99th percentile time to handle a CONNECT request, in microseconds. Not yet available. Request connectTunnelSetupDurationUsP50 float64 Median time to establish a tunnel after receiving a CONNECT request, in microseconds. Not yet available. Request connectTunnelSetupDurationUsP95 float64 95th percentile tunnel setup time, in microseconds. Not yet available. Request connectTunnelSetupDurationUsP99 float64 99th percentile tunnel setup time, in microseconds. Not yet available. Request

Dimensions All nodes Field Type Description date Date Calendar date (day granularity). datetimeMinute Time Timestamp truncated to the minute. datetimeFiveMinutes Time Timestamp truncated to five-minute intervals. datetimeFifteenMinutes Time Timestamp truncated to fifteen-minute intervals. datetimeHour Time Timestamp truncated to the hour. coloCode string Cloudflare data center that handled the request. endpoint string The appId that generated traffic. All timestamp dimensions refer to the end of each connection or request, not the start. Request node only Field Type Description statusCode uint16 HTTP status code returned by the proxy to the client. proxyStatus string Proxy-level error classification. null when no proxy-level error occurred. Refer to proxy status reference for possible values. tunnelType string Tunnel protocol used ( connect-tcp , connect-udp , connect-ip ). Not yet available. Ingress connection node only Field Type Description transport string Transport protocol on the client-to-proxy connection ( tcp , quic ). tlsVersion string TLS version negotiated on the client-to-proxy connection. Not yet available. Egress connection node only Field Type Description transport string Transport protocol on the proxy-to-origin connection ( tcp , quic ). Auth node only Field Type Description authMethod string Authentication method used (for example, Token , Psk ). authResult string Authentication outcome ( success , failure ).

Arguments All four nodes share the same argument signature. filter required — Filters your data. accountTag is always required inside the filter.

— Filters your data. is always required inside the filter. limit optional — Maximum number of records to return.

— Maximum number of records to return. orderBy optional — Sort order for results.

Sample queries

privacyProxyRequestMetricsAdaptiveGroups node Request volume overview Get a high-level view of daily request volume over a date range. query DailyRequestVolume ( $accountTag : String ! $startDate : Date ! $endDate : Date ! ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { privacyProxyRequestMetricsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { date_geq : $startDate date_leq : $endDate } limit : 10000 orderBy : [ date_ASC ] ) { count dimensions { date } } } } } { " accountTag " : "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_TAG>" , " startDate " : "2026-04-04" , " endDate " : "2026-04-06" } Error breakdown by status code and proxy status Identify which HTTP status codes and proxy-level errors are occurring to pinpoint the source of failures. query ErrorBreakdown ( $accountTag : String ! $start : Time ! $end : Time ! ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { privacyProxyRequestMetricsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { datetimeFifteenMinutes_geq : $start datetimeFifteenMinutes_leq : $end statusCode_geq : 400 } limit : 10000 orderBy : [ datetimeFifteenMinutes_ASC ] ) { count dimensions { datetimeFifteenMinutes statusCode proxyStatus } } } } } { " accountTag " : "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_TAG>" , " start " : "2026-04-04T00:00:00Z" , " end " : "2026-04-06T23:59:59Z" } Top proxy errors by frequency Rank the most frequent proxy error types to prioritize investigation. query TopProxyErrors ( $accountTag : String ! $start : Date ! $end : Date ! ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { privacyProxyRequestMetricsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { date_geq : $start date_leq : $end proxyStatus_neq : "" } limit : 10000 orderBy : [ count_DESC ] ) { count dimensions { proxyStatus statusCode } } } } } { " accountTag " : "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_TAG>" , " start " : "2026-04-04" , " end " : "2026-04-06" } Tunnel type distribution Monitor the mix of connect-tcp , connect-udp , and connect-ip over time to understand how clients are connecting. query TunnelTypeDistribution ( $accountTag : String ! $startDate : Date ! $endDate : Date ! ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { privacyProxyRequestMetricsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { date_geq : $startDate date_leq : $endDate } limit : 10000 orderBy : [ date_ASC ] ) { count dimensions { date tunnelType } } } } } { " accountTag " : "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_TAG>" , " startDate " : "2026-04-04" , " endDate " : "2026-04-06" }

privacyProxyIngressConnMetricsAdaptiveGroups node Connection volume and ingress bytes overview Get a high-level view of daily ingress connection count and bytes transferred. query IngressTrafficOverview ( $accountTag : String ! $startDate : Date ! $endDate : Date ! ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { privacyProxyIngressConnMetricsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { date_geq : $startDate date_leq : $endDate } limit : 10000 orderBy : [ date_ASC ] ) { count sum { bytesSentToClient bytesRecvdFromClient } dimensions { date } } } } } { " accountTag " : "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_TAG>" , " startDate " : "2026-04-04" , " endDate " : "2026-04-06" } Connection duration by data center Compare client-to-proxy connection duration across data centers to identify regions with long-lived or stalled connections. query IngressDurationByColo ( $accountTag : String ! $startDate : Date ! $endDate : Date ! ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { privacyProxyIngressConnMetricsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { date_geq : $startDate date_leq : $endDate } limit : 10000 orderBy : [ quantiles_durationMsP50_DESC ] ) { quantiles { durationMsP50 durationMsP95 durationMsP99 } dimensions { coloCode } } } } } { " accountTag " : "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_TAG>" , " startDate " : "2026-04-04" , " endDate " : "2026-04-06" } Protocol and TLS version distribution Understanding which transport protocols (QUIC versus TCP) and TLS versions your clients use helps you plan deprecations, detect misconfigured clients, and verify that traffic meets your security requirements. query IngressProtocolDistribution ( $accountTag : String ! $start : Time ! $end : Time ! ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { privacyProxyIngressConnMetricsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { datetimeFifteenMinutes_geq : $start datetimeFifteenMinutes_leq : $end } limit : 10000 orderBy : [ datetimeFifteenMinutes_ASC ] ) { count dimensions { datetimeFifteenMinutes transport tlsVersion } } } } } { " accountTag " : "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_TAG>" , " start " : "2026-04-04T00:00:00Z" , " end " : "2026-04-06T23:59:59Z" }

privacyProxyEgressConnMetricsAdaptiveGroups node Egress bytes overview Get a high-level view of daily bytes flowing between the proxy and the upstream origin. query EgressBytesOverview ( $accountTag : String ! $startDate : Date ! $endDate : Date ! ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { privacyProxyEgressConnMetricsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { date_geq : $startDate date_leq : $endDate } limit : 10000 orderBy : [ date_ASC ] ) { count sum { bytesSentToOrigin bytesRecvdFromOrigin } dimensions { date } } } } } { " accountTag " : "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_TAG>" , " startDate " : "2026-04-04" , " endDate " : "2026-04-06" } Proxy-to-origin latency by data center Compare proxy-to-origin handshake times across data centers to identify regions with degraded origin reachability. query EgressLatencyByColo ( $accountTag : String ! $startDate : Date ! $endDate : Date ! ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { privacyProxyEgressConnMetricsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { date_geq : $startDate date_leq : $endDate } limit : 10000 orderBy : [ quantiles_handshakeDurationUsP50_DESC ] ) { quantiles { handshakeDurationUsP50 handshakeDurationUsP95 handshakeDurationUsP99 } dimensions { coloCode } } } } } { " accountTag " : "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_TAG>" , " startDate " : "2026-04-04" , " endDate " : "2026-04-06" } Egress performance trend Track proxy-to-origin handshake latency at fine granularity over a specific time window. query EgressPerformanceTrend ( $accountTag : String ! $start : Time ! $end : Time ! ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { privacyProxyEgressConnMetricsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { datetimeFiveMinutes_geq : $start datetimeFiveMinutes_leq : $end } limit : 10000 orderBy : [ datetimeFiveMinutes_ASC ] ) { quantiles { handshakeDurationUsP50 handshakeDurationUsP95 handshakeDurationUsP99 } count dimensions { datetimeFiveMinutes } } } } } { " accountTag " : "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_TAG>" , " start " : "2026-04-04T08:00:00Z" , " end " : "2026-04-06T14:00:00Z" }

privacyProxyAuthMetricsAdaptiveGroups node Auth volume by method Track daily authentication volume per method to understand adoption and spot anomalies. query AuthVolumeByMethod ( $accountTag : String ! $startDate : Date ! $endDate : Date ! ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { privacyProxyAuthMetricsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { date_geq : $startDate date_leq : $endDate } limit : 10000 orderBy : [ date_ASC ] ) { count dimensions { date authMethod } } } } } { " accountTag " : "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_TAG>" , " startDate " : "2026-04-04" , " endDate " : "2026-04-06" } Auth failure spike detection Detect surges in authentication failures and identify which auth method is failing. query AuthFailureSpike ( $accountTag : String ! $start : Time ! $end : Time ! ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { privacyProxyAuthMetricsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { datetimeMinute_geq : $start datetimeMinute_leq : $end authResult : "failure" } limit : 10000 orderBy : [ datetimeFiveMinutes_ASC ] ) { count dimensions { datetimeFiveMinutes authMethod } } } } } { " accountTag " : "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_TAG>" , " start " : "2026-04-04T10:00:00Z" , " end " : "2026-04-06T14:00:00Z" } Auth success rate Compare hourly success versus failure counts to compute auth success rate and spot degradation trends. query AuthSuccessRate ( $accountTag : String ! $start : Time ! $end : Time ! ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { privacyProxyAuthMetricsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { datetimeHour_geq : $start datetimeHour_leq : $end } limit : 10000 orderBy : [ datetimeHour_ASC ] ) { count dimensions { datetimeHour authResult } } } } } { " accountTag " : "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_TAG>" , " start " : "2026-04-04T00:00:00Z" , " end " : "2026-04-06T23:59:59Z" }