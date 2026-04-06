GraphQL Analytics API
Privacy Proxy exposes metrics through Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API. All metrics are queryable through a single endpoint:
Before you begin, you will need:
- API token — Create a token with Account Analytics read permissions. For more information, refer to our Analytics API token documentation: Configure an Analytics API token.
- Account ID — Your Cloudflare account ID, passed as
accountTagin queries. For more information, refer to Find account and zone IDs.
The following example shows how to query your Privacy Proxy metrics daily request volume using curl. Replace the placeholder values with your own.
Four GraphQL nodes are available. All four return aggregate data only — no raw per-connection records are exposed.
privacyProxyRequestMetricsAdaptiveGroups— Query aggregate request volume and error rates, filterable by time, location, endpoint, status code, and proxy status dimensions.
privacyProxyIngressConnMetricsAdaptiveGroups— Query client-to-proxy connection counts, bytes transferred, and latency percentiles, filterable by time, location, endpoint, and transport dimensions.
privacyProxyEgressConnMetricsAdaptiveGroups— Query proxy-to-origin connection counts, bytes transferred, and latency percentiles, filterable by time, location, endpoint, and transport dimensions.
privacyProxyAuthMetricsAdaptiveGroups— Query authentication attempt counts, filterable by time, location, endpoint, auth method, and auth result dimensions.
Metrics
Sum fields
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Node
bytesSentToClient
uint64
|Total bytes sent from the proxy back to the client.
|Ingress connection
bytesRecvdFromClient
uint64
|Total bytes received by the proxy from the client.
|Ingress connection
bytesSentToOrigin
uint64
|Total bytes sent from the proxy to the upstream origin.
|Egress connection
bytesRecvdFromOrigin
uint64
|Total bytes received by the proxy from the upstream origin.
|Egress connection
packetsSentToClient
uint64
|Total packets sent from the proxy back to the client.
|Ingress connection
packetsRecvdFromClient
uint64
|Total packets received by the proxy from the client.
|Ingress connection
packetsSentToOrigin
uint64
|Total packets sent from the proxy to the upstream origin.
|Egress connection
packetsRecvdFromOrigin
uint64
|Total packets received by the proxy from the upstream origin.
|Egress connection
Count fields
All four nodes expose a
count field that returns the total number of sampled events (requests, connections, or auth attempts) matching the query filter.
Quantile fields
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Node
durationMsP50
float64
|Median lifetime of a connection, in milliseconds.
|Ingress and egress connection
durationMsP95
float64
|95th percentile connection lifetime, in milliseconds.
|Ingress and egress connection
durationMsP99
float64
|99th percentile connection lifetime, in milliseconds.
|Ingress and egress connection
handshakeDurationUsP50
float64
|Median TCP+TLS/QUIC handshake time, in microseconds.
|Ingress and egress connection
handshakeDurationUsP95
float64
|95th percentile handshake time, in microseconds.
|Ingress and egress connection
handshakeDurationUsP99
float64
|99th percentile handshake time, in microseconds.
|Ingress and egress connection
connectRequestHandlingDurationUsP50
float64
|Median time to handle a CONNECT request, in microseconds. Not yet available.
|Request
connectRequestHandlingDurationUsP95
float64
|95th percentile time to handle a CONNECT request, in microseconds. Not yet available.
|Request
connectRequestHandlingDurationUsP99
float64
|99th percentile time to handle a CONNECT request, in microseconds. Not yet available.
|Request
connectTunnelSetupDurationUsP50
float64
|Median time to establish a tunnel after receiving a CONNECT request, in microseconds. Not yet available.
|Request
connectTunnelSetupDurationUsP95
float64
|95th percentile tunnel setup time, in microseconds. Not yet available.
|Request
connectTunnelSetupDurationUsP99
float64
|99th percentile tunnel setup time, in microseconds. Not yet available.
|Request
Dimensions
All nodes
|Field
|Type
|Description
date
Date
|Calendar date (day granularity).
datetimeMinute
Time
|Timestamp truncated to the minute.
datetimeFiveMinutes
Time
|Timestamp truncated to five-minute intervals.
datetimeFifteenMinutes
Time
|Timestamp truncated to fifteen-minute intervals.
datetimeHour
Time
|Timestamp truncated to the hour.
coloCode
string
|Cloudflare data center that handled the request.
endpoint
string
|The appId that generated traffic.
All timestamp dimensions refer to the end of each connection or request, not the start.
Request node only
|Field
|Type
|Description
statusCode
uint16
|HTTP status code returned by the proxy to the client.
proxyStatus
string
|Proxy-level error classification.
null when no proxy-level error occurred. Refer to proxy status reference for possible values.
tunnelType
string
|Tunnel protocol used (
connect-tcp,
connect-udp,
connect-ip). Not yet available.
Ingress connection node only
|Field
|Type
|Description
transport
string
|Transport protocol on the client-to-proxy connection (
tcp,
quic).
tlsVersion
string
|TLS version negotiated on the client-to-proxy connection. Not yet available.
Egress connection node only
|Field
|Type
|Description
transport
string
|Transport protocol on the proxy-to-origin connection (
tcp,
quic).
Auth node only
|Field
|Type
|Description
authMethod
string
|Authentication method used (for example,
Token,
Psk).
authResult
string
|Authentication outcome (
success,
failure).
Arguments
All four nodes share the same argument signature.
filterrequired — Filters your data.
accountTagis always required inside the filter.
limitoptional — Maximum number of records to return.
orderByoptional — Sort order for results.
privacyProxyRequestMetricsAdaptiveGroups node
Request volume overview
Get a high-level view of daily request volume over a date range.
Error breakdown by status code and proxy status
Identify which HTTP status codes and proxy-level errors are occurring to pinpoint the source of failures.
Top proxy errors by frequency
Rank the most frequent proxy error types to prioritize investigation.
Tunnel type distribution
Monitor the mix of
connect-tcp,
connect-udp, and
connect-ip over time to understand how clients are connecting.
privacyProxyIngressConnMetricsAdaptiveGroups node
Connection volume and ingress bytes overview
Get a high-level view of daily ingress connection count and bytes transferred.
Connection duration by data center
Compare client-to-proxy connection duration across data centers to identify regions with long-lived or stalled connections.
Protocol and TLS version distribution
Understanding which transport protocols (QUIC versus TCP) and TLS versions your clients use helps you plan deprecations, detect misconfigured clients, and verify that traffic meets your security requirements.
privacyProxyEgressConnMetricsAdaptiveGroups node
Egress bytes overview
Get a high-level view of daily bytes flowing between the proxy and the upstream origin.
Proxy-to-origin latency by data center
Compare proxy-to-origin handshake times across data centers to identify regions with degraded origin reachability.
Egress performance trend
Track proxy-to-origin handshake latency at fine granularity over a specific time window.
privacyProxyAuthMetricsAdaptiveGroups node
Auth volume by method
Track daily authentication volume per method to understand adoption and spot anomalies.
Auth failure spike detection
Detect surges in authentication failures and identify which auth method is failing.
Auth success rate
Compare hourly success versus failure counts to compute auth success rate and spot degradation trends.
- GraphQL Analytics API — getting started
- GraphQL Analytics API — filtering
- Proxy status reference — All possible
proxyStatusvalues and their meanings.