Manage Browser Rendering sessions with Wrangler CLI

Browser Rendering now supports wrangler browser commands, letting you create, manage, and view browser sessions directly from your terminal, streamlining your workflow. Since Wrangler handles authentication, you do not need to pass API tokens in your commands.

The following commands are available:

Command Description wrangler browser create Create a new browser session wrangler browser close Close a session wrangler browser list List active sessions wrangler browser view View a live browser session

The create command spins up a browser instance on Cloudflare's network and returns a session URL. Once created, you can connect to the session using any CDP-compatible client like Puppeteer, Playwright, or MCP clients to automate browsing, scrape content, or debug remotely.

Terminal window wrangler browser create

Use --keepAlive to set the session keep-alive duration (60-600 seconds):

Terminal window wrangler browser create --keepAlive 300

The view command auto-selects when only one session exists, or prompts for selection when multiple sessions are available.

All commands support --json for structured output, and because these are CLI commands, you can incorporate them into scripts to automate session management.

For full usage details, refer to the Wrangler commands documentation.