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Manage Browser Rendering sessions with Wrangler CLI

Browser Rendering

Browser Rendering now supports wrangler browser commands, letting you create, manage, and view browser sessions directly from your terminal, streamlining your workflow. Since Wrangler handles authentication, you do not need to pass API tokens in your commands.

The following commands are available:

CommandDescription
wrangler browser createCreate a new browser session
wrangler browser closeClose a session
wrangler browser listList active sessions
wrangler browser viewView a live browser session

The create command spins up a browser instance on Cloudflare's network and returns a session URL. Once created, you can connect to the session using any CDP-compatible client like Puppeteer, Playwright, or MCP clients to automate browsing, scrape content, or debug remotely.

Terminal window
wrangler browser create

Use --keepAlive to set the session keep-alive duration (60-600 seconds):

Terminal window
wrangler browser create --keepAlive 300

The view command auto-selects when only one session exists, or prompts for selection when multiple sessions are available.

All commands support --json for structured output, and because these are CLI commands, you can incorporate them into scripts to automate session management.

For full usage details, refer to the Wrangler commands documentation.