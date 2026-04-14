Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Manage Browser Rendering sessions with Wrangler CLI
Browser Rendering now supports
wrangler browser commands, letting you create, manage, and view browser sessions directly from your terminal, streamlining your workflow. Since Wrangler handles authentication, you do not need to pass API tokens in your commands.
The following commands are available:
|Command
|Description
wrangler browser create
|Create a new browser session
wrangler browser close
|Close a session
wrangler browser list
|List active sessions
wrangler browser view
|View a live browser session
The
create command spins up a browser instance on Cloudflare's network and returns a session URL. Once created, you can connect to the session using any CDP-compatible client like Puppeteer, Playwright, or MCP clients to automate browsing, scrape content, or debug remotely.
Use
--keepAlive to set the session keep-alive duration (60-600 seconds):
The
view command auto-selects when only one session exists, or prompts for selection when multiple sessions are available.
All commands support
--json for structured output, and because these are CLI commands, you can incorporate them into scripts to automate session management.
For full usage details, refer to the Wrangler commands documentation.