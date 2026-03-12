Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
SSH into running Container instances
You can now SSH into running Container instances using Wrangler. This is useful for debugging, inspecting running processes, or executing one-off commands inside a Container.
To connect, enable
wrangler_ssh in your Container configuration and add your
ssh-ed25519 public key to
authorized_keys:
Then connect with:
You can also run a single command without opening an interactive shell:
Use
wrangler containers instances <APPLICATION> to find the instance ID for a running Container.
For more information, refer to the SSH documentation.