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SSH into running Container instances

Containers

You can now SSH into running Container instances using Wrangler. This is useful for debugging, inspecting running processes, or executing one-off commands inside a Container.

To connect, enable wrangler_ssh in your Container configuration and add your ssh-ed25519 public key to authorized_keys:

{
  "containers": [
    {
      "wrangler_ssh": {
        "enabled": true
      },
      "authorized_keys": [
        {
          "name": "<NAME>",
          "public_key": "<YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY_HERE>"
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
}

Then connect with:

Terminal window
wrangler containers ssh <INSTANCE_ID>

You can also run a single command without opening an interactive shell:

Terminal window
wrangler containers ssh <INSTANCE_ID> -- ls -al

Use wrangler containers instances <APPLICATION> to find the instance ID for a running Container.

For more information, refer to the SSH documentation.