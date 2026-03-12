You can now SSH into running Container instances using Wrangler. This is useful for debugging, inspecting running processes, or executing one-off commands inside a Container.

To connect, enable wrangler_ssh in your Container configuration and add your ssh-ed25519 public key to authorized_keys :

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " containers " : [ { " wrangler_ssh " : { " enabled " : true }, " authorized_keys " : [ { " name " : "<NAME>" , " public_key " : "<YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY_HERE>" } ] } ] } [[ containers ]] [ containers . wrangler_ssh ] enabled = true [[ containers . authorized_keys ]] name = "<NAME>" public_key = "<YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY_HERE>"

Then connect with:

Terminal window wrangler containers ssh <INSTANCE_ID>

You can also run a single command without opening an interactive shell:

Terminal window wrangler containers ssh <INSTANCE_ID> -- ls -al

Use wrangler containers instances <APPLICATION> to find the instance ID for a running Container.

For more information, refer to the SSH documentation.