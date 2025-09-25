 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Limitations and best practices

R2 SQL is designed for querying partitioned Apache Iceberg tables in your R2 data catalog. This document outlines the supported features, limitations, and best practices of R2 SQL.

Quick Reference

FeatureSupportedNotes
Basic SELECTYesColumns, *
Aggregation functionsNoNo COUNT, AVG, etc.
Single table FROMYesNote, aliasing not supported
WHERE clauseYesFilters, comparisons, equality, etc
JOINsNoNo table joins
Array filteringNoNo array type support
JSON filteringNoNo nested object queries
Simple LIMITYes1-10,000 range, no pagination support
ORDER BYYesAny columns of the partition key only
GROUP BYNoNot supported

Supported SQL Clauses

R2 SQL supports a limited set of SQL clauses: SELECT, FROM, WHERE, ORDER BY, and LIMIT. All other SQL clauses are not supported at the moment. New features will be released in the future, keep an eye on this page for the latest.

SELECT Clause

Supported Features

  • Individual columns: SELECT column1, column2
  • All columns: SELECT *

Limitations

  • No JSON field querying: Cannot query individual fields from JSON objects
  • No SQL functions: Functions like AVG(), COUNT(), MAX(), MIN(), quantiles are not supported
  • No synthetic data: Cannot create synthetic columns like SELECT 1 AS what, "hello" AS greeting
  • No field aliasing: SELECT field AS another_name

Examples

-- Valid
SELECT timestamp, user_id, status FROM my_table;
SELECT * FROM my_table;


-- Invalid
SELECT user_id AS uid, timestamp AS ts FROM my_table;
SELECT COUNT(*) FROM events FROM FROM my_table;
SELECT json_field.property FROM my_table;
SELECT 1 AS synthetic_column FROM my_table;

FROM Clause

Supported Features

  • Single table queries: SELECT * FROM table_name

Limitations

  • No multiple tables: Cannot specify multiple tables in FROM clause
  • No subqueries: SELECT ... FROM (SELECT ...) is not supported
  • No JOINs: No INNER, LEFT, RIGHT, or FULL JOINs
  • No SQL functions: Cannot use functions like read_parquet()
  • No synthetic tables: Cannot create tables from values
  • No schema evolution: Schema cannot be altered (no ALTER TABLE, migrations)
  • Immutable datasets: No UPDATE or DELETE operations allowed
  • Fully defined schema: Dynamic or union-type fields are not supported
  • No table aliasing: SELECT * FROM table_name AS alias

Examples

--Valid
SELECT * FROM http_requests


--Invalid
SELECT * FROM table1, table2
SELECT * FROM table1 JOIN table2 ON table1.id = table2.id
SELECT * FROM (SELECT * FROM events WHERE status = 200)

WHERE Clause

Supported Features

  • Simple type filtering: Supports string, boolean, number types, and timestamps expressed as RFC3339
  • Boolean logic: Supports AND, OR, NOT operators
  • Comparison operators: >, >=, =, <, <=, !=
  • Grouped conditions: WHERE col_a="hello" AND (col_b>5 OR col_c != 3)
  • Pattern matching: WHERE col_a LIKE ‘hello w%’ (prefix matching only)
  • NULL Handling : WHERE col_a IS NOT NULL (IS/IS NOT)

Limitations

  • No column-to-column comparisons: Cannot use WHERE col_a = col_b
  • No array filtering: Cannot filter on array types (array[number], array[string], array[boolean])
  • No JSON/object filtering: Cannot filter on fields inside nested objects or JSON
  • No SQL functions: No function calls in WHERE clause
  • No arithmetic operators: Cannot use +, -, *, / in conditions

Examples

--Valid
SELECT * FROM events WHERE timestamp BETWEEN '2024-01-01' AND '2024-01-02'
SELECT * FROM logs WHERE status = 200 AND user_type = 'premium'
SELECT * FROM requests WHERE (method = 'GET' OR method = 'POST') AND response_time < 1000


--Invalid
SELECT * FROM logs WHERE tags[0] = 'error' -- Array filtering
SELECT * FROM requests WHERE metadata.user_id = '123' -- JSON field filtering
SELECT * FROM events WHERE col_a = col_b -- Column comparison
SELECT * FROM logs WHERE response_time + latency > 5000 -- Arithmetic

ORDER BY Clause

Supported Features

  • ASC: Ascending order
  • DESC: Descending order (Default, on full partition key)

Limitations

  • Non-partition keys not supported: ORDER BY on columns other than the partition key is not supported

Examples

SELECT * FROM table_name WHERE ... ORDER BY partitionKey
SELECT * FROM table_name WHERE ... ORDER BY partitionKey DESC

LIMIT Clause

Supported Features

  • Simple limits: LIMIT number
  • Range: Minimum 1, maximum 10,000

Limitations

  • No pagination: LIMIT offset, count syntax not supported
  • No SQL functions: Cannot use functions to determine limit
  • No arithmetic: Cannot use expressions like LIMIT 10 * 50

Examples

-- Valid
SELECT * FROM events LIMIT 100
SELECT * FROM logs WHERE ... LIMIT 10000


-- Invalid
SELECT * FROM events LIMIT 100, 50 -- Pagination
SELECT * FROM logs LIMIT COUNT(*) / 2 -- Functions
SELECT * FROM events LIMIT 10 * 10 -- Arithmetic

Unsupported SQL Clauses

The following SQL clauses are not supported:

  • GROUP BY
  • HAVING
  • UNION/INTERSECT/EXCEPT
  • WITH (Common Table Expressions)
  • WINDOW functions
  • INSERT/UPDATE/DELETE
  • CREATE/ALTER/DROP

Best Practices

  1. Always include time filters in your WHERE clause to ensure efficient queries.
  2. Use specific column selection instead of SELECT * when possible for better performance.
  3. Structure your data to avoid nested JSON objects if you need to filter on those fields.