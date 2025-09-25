Note R2 SQL is in open beta. Limitations and best practices will change over time.

R2 SQL is designed for querying partitioned Apache Iceberg tables in your R2 data catalog. This document outlines the supported features, limitations, and best practices of R2 SQL.

Quick Reference

Feature Supported Notes Basic SELECT Yes Columns, * Aggregation functions No No COUNT, AVG, etc. Single table FROM Yes Note, aliasing not supported WHERE clause Yes Filters, comparisons, equality, etc JOINs No No table joins Array filtering No No array type support JSON filtering No No nested object queries Simple LIMIT Yes 1-10,000 range, no pagination support ORDER BY Yes Any columns of the partition key only GROUP BY No Not supported

Supported SQL Clauses

R2 SQL supports a limited set of SQL clauses: SELECT , FROM , WHERE , ORDER BY , and LIMIT . All other SQL clauses are not supported at the moment. New features will be released in the future, keep an eye on this page for the latest.

SELECT Clause

Supported Features

Individual columns : SELECT column1, column2

: All columns: SELECT *

Limitations

No JSON field querying : Cannot query individual fields from JSON objects

: Cannot query individual fields from JSON objects No SQL functions : Functions like AVG() , COUNT() , MAX() , MIN() , quantiles are not supported

: Functions like , , , , quantiles are not supported No synthetic data : Cannot create synthetic columns like SELECT 1 AS what, "hello" AS greeting

: Cannot create synthetic columns like No field aliasing: SELECT field AS another_name

Examples

-- Valid SELECT timestamp , user_id, status FROM my_table; SELECT * FROM my_table; -- Invalid SELECT user_id AS uid , timestamp AS ts FROM my_table; SELECT COUNT ( * ) FROM events FROM FROM my_table; SELECT json_field.property FROM my_table; SELECT 1 AS synthetic_column FROM my_table;

FROM Clause

Supported Features

Single table queries: SELECT * FROM table_name

Limitations

No multiple tables : Cannot specify multiple tables in FROM clause

: Cannot specify multiple tables in FROM clause No subqueries : SELECT ... FROM (SELECT ...) is not supported

: is not supported No JOINs : No INNER, LEFT, RIGHT, or FULL JOINs

: No INNER, LEFT, RIGHT, or FULL JOINs No SQL functions : Cannot use functions like read_parquet()

: Cannot use functions like No synthetic tables : Cannot create tables from values

: Cannot create tables from values No schema evolution : Schema cannot be altered (no ALTER TABLE, migrations)

: Schema cannot be altered (no ALTER TABLE, migrations) Immutable datasets : No UPDATE or DELETE operations allowed

: No UPDATE or DELETE operations allowed Fully defined schema : Dynamic or union-type fields are not supported

: Dynamic or union-type fields are not supported No table aliasing: SELECT * FROM table_name AS alias

Examples

--Valid SELECT * FROM http_requests --Invalid SELECT * FROM table1, table2 SELECT * FROM table1 JOIN table2 ON table1.id = table2.id SELECT * FROM ( SELECT * FROM events WHERE status = 200 )

WHERE Clause

Supported Features

Simple type filtering : Supports string , boolean , number types, and timestamps expressed as RFC3339

: Supports , , types, and timestamps expressed as RFC3339 Boolean logic : Supports AND , OR , NOT operators

: Supports , , operators Comparison operators : > , >= , = , < , <= , !=

: , , , , , Grouped conditions : WHERE col_a="hello" AND (col_b>5 OR col_c != 3)

: Pattern matching: WHERE col_a LIKE ‘hello w%’ (prefix matching only)

(prefix matching only) NULL Handling : WHERE col_a IS NOT NULL ( IS / IS NOT )

Limitations

No column-to-column comparisons : Cannot use WHERE col_a = col_b

: Cannot use No array filtering : Cannot filter on array types (array[number], array[string], array[boolean])

: Cannot filter on array types (array[number], array[string], array[boolean]) No JSON/object filtering : Cannot filter on fields inside nested objects or JSON

: Cannot filter on fields inside nested objects or JSON No SQL functions : No function calls in WHERE clause

: No function calls in WHERE clause No arithmetic operators: Cannot use + , - , * , / in conditions

Examples

--Valid SELECT * FROM events WHERE timestamp BETWEEN '2024-01-01' AND '2024-01-02' SELECT * FROM logs WHERE status = 200 AND user_type = 'premium' SELECT * FROM requests WHERE (method = 'GET' OR method = 'POST' ) AND response_time < 1000 --Invalid SELECT * FROM logs WHERE tags[0] = 'error' -- Array filtering SELECT * FROM requests WHERE metadata.user_id = '123' -- JSON field filtering SELECT * FROM events WHERE col_a = col_b -- Column comparison SELECT * FROM logs WHERE response_time + latency > 5000 -- Arithmetic

ORDER BY Clause

Supported Features

ASC : Ascending order

: Ascending order DESC: Descending order (Default, on full partition key)

Limitations

Non-partition keys not supported: ORDER BY on columns other than the partition key is not supported

Examples

SELECT * FROM table_name WHERE ... ORDER BY partitionKey SELECT * FROM table_name WHERE ... ORDER BY partitionKey DESC

LIMIT Clause

Supported Features

Simple limits : LIMIT number

: Range: Minimum 1, maximum 10,000

Limitations

No pagination : LIMIT offset, count syntax not supported

: syntax not supported No SQL functions : Cannot use functions to determine limit

: Cannot use functions to determine limit No arithmetic: Cannot use expressions like LIMIT 10 * 50

Examples

-- Valid SELECT * FROM events LIMIT 100 SELECT * FROM logs WHERE ... LIMIT 10000 -- Invalid SELECT * FROM events LIMIT 100 , 50 -- Pagination SELECT * FROM logs LIMIT COUNT ( * ) / 2 -- Functions SELECT * FROM events LIMIT 10 * 10 -- Arithmetic

Unsupported SQL Clauses

The following SQL clauses are not supported:

GROUP BY

HAVING

UNION / INTERSECT / EXCEPT

/ / WITH (Common Table Expressions)

(Common Table Expressions) WINDOW functions

functions INSERT / UPDATE / DELETE

/ / CREATE / ALTER / DROP

Best Practices