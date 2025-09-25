Limitations and best practices
R2 SQL is designed for querying partitioned Apache Iceberg tables in your R2 data catalog. This document outlines the supported features, limitations, and best practices of R2 SQL.
|Feature
|Supported
|Notes
|Basic SELECT
|Yes
|Columns, *
|Aggregation functions
|No
|No COUNT, AVG, etc.
|Single table FROM
|Yes
|Note, aliasing not supported
|WHERE clause
|Yes
|Filters, comparisons, equality, etc
|JOINs
|No
|No table joins
|Array filtering
|No
|No array type support
|JSON filtering
|No
|No nested object queries
|Simple LIMIT
|Yes
|1-10,000 range, no pagination support
|ORDER BY
|Yes
|Any columns of the partition key only
|GROUP BY
|No
|Not supported
R2 SQL supports a limited set of SQL clauses:
SELECT,
FROM,
WHERE,
ORDER BY, and
LIMIT. All other SQL clauses are not supported at the moment. New features will be released in the future, keep an eye on this page for the latest.
- Individual columns:
SELECT column1, column2
- All columns:
SELECT *
- No JSON field querying: Cannot query individual fields from JSON objects
- No SQL functions: Functions like
AVG(),
COUNT(),
MAX(),
MIN(), quantiles are not supported
- No synthetic data: Cannot create synthetic columns like
SELECT 1 AS what, "hello" AS greeting
- No field aliasing:
SELECT field AS another_name
- Single table queries:
SELECT * FROM table_name
- No multiple tables: Cannot specify multiple tables in FROM clause
- No subqueries:
SELECT ... FROM (SELECT ...)is not supported
- No JOINs: No INNER, LEFT, RIGHT, or FULL JOINs
- No SQL functions: Cannot use functions like
read_parquet()
- No synthetic tables: Cannot create tables from values
- No schema evolution: Schema cannot be altered (no ALTER TABLE, migrations)
- Immutable datasets: No UPDATE or DELETE operations allowed
- Fully defined schema: Dynamic or union-type fields are not supported
- No table aliasing:
SELECT * FROM table_name AS alias
- Simple type filtering: Supports
string,
boolean,
numbertypes, and timestamps expressed as RFC3339
- Boolean logic: Supports
AND,
OR,
NOToperators
- Comparison operators:
>,
>=,
=,
<,
<=,
!=
- Grouped conditions:
WHERE col_a="hello" AND (col_b>5 OR col_c != 3)
- Pattern matching:
WHERE col_a LIKE ‘hello w%’(prefix matching only)
- NULL Handling :
WHERE col_a IS NOT NULL(
IS/
IS NOT)
- No column-to-column comparisons: Cannot use
WHERE col_a = col_b
- No array filtering: Cannot filter on array types (array[number], array[string], array[boolean])
- No JSON/object filtering: Cannot filter on fields inside nested objects or JSON
- No SQL functions: No function calls in WHERE clause
- No arithmetic operators: Cannot use
+,
-,
*,
/in conditions
- ASC: Ascending order
- DESC: Descending order (Default, on full partition key)
- Non-partition keys not supported:
ORDER BYon columns other than the partition key is not supported
- Simple limits:
LIMIT number
- Range: Minimum 1, maximum 10,000
- No pagination:
LIMIT offset, countsyntax not supported
- No SQL functions: Cannot use functions to determine limit
- No arithmetic: Cannot use expressions like
LIMIT 10 * 50
The following SQL clauses are not supported:
GROUP BY
HAVING
UNION/
INTERSECT/
EXCEPT
WITH(Common Table Expressions)
WINDOWfunctions
INSERT/
UPDATE/
DELETE
CREATE/
ALTER/
DROP
- Always include time filters in your WHERE clause to ensure efficient queries.
- Use specific column selection instead of
SELECT *when possible for better performance.
- Structure your data to avoid nested JSON objects if you need to filter on those fields.
