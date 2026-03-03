Real-time file watching in Sandboxes

Sandboxes now support real-time filesystem watching via sandbox.watch() . The method returns a Server-Sent Events ↗ stream backed by native inotify, so your Worker receives create , modify , delete , and move events as they happen inside the container.

Pass a directory path and optional filters. The returned stream is a standard ReadableStream you can proxy directly to a browser client or consume server-side.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Stream events to a browser client const stream = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { recursive : true , include : [ "*.ts" , "*.js" ] , } ) ; return new Response ( stream , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/event-stream" }, } ) ; TypeScript // Stream events to a browser client const stream = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { recursive : true , include : [ "*.ts" , "*.js" ] , } ) ; return new Response ( stream , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/event-stream" }, } ) ;

Server-side consumption with parseSSEStream

Use parseSSEStream to iterate over events inside a Worker without forwarding them to a client.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { parseSSEStream } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const stream = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { recursive : true } ) ; for await ( const event of parseSSEStream ( stream )) { console . log ( event . type , event . path ) ; } TypeScript import { parseSSEStream } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; import type { FileWatchSSEEvent } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const stream = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { recursive : true } ) ; for await ( const event of parseSSEStream < FileWatchSSEEvent > ( stream )) { console . log ( event . type , event . path ) ; }

Each event includes a type field ( create , modify , delete , or move ) and the affected path . Move events also include a from field with the original path.

Options

Option Type Description recursive boolean Watch subdirectories. Defaults to false . include string[] Glob patterns to filter events. Omit to receive all events.

Upgrade

To update to the latest version:

Terminal window npm i @cloudflare/sandbox@latest

For full API details, refer to the Sandbox file watching reference.