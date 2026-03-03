Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Real-time file watching in Sandboxes
Sandboxes now support real-time filesystem watching via
sandbox.watch(). The method returns a Server-Sent Events ↗ stream backed by native inotify, so your Worker receives
create,
modify,
delete, and
move events as they happen inside the container.
Pass a directory path and optional filters. The returned stream is a standard
ReadableStream you can proxy directly to a browser client or consume server-side.
Use
parseSSEStream to iterate over events inside a Worker without forwarding them to a client.
Each event includes a
type field (
create,
modify,
delete, or
move) and the affected
path. Move events also include a
from field with the original path.
|Option
|Type
|Description
recursive
boolean
|Watch subdirectories. Defaults to
false.
include
string[]
|Glob patterns to filter events. Omit to receive all events.
To update to the latest version:
For full API details, refer to the Sandbox file watching reference.