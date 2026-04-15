Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Increased concurrency, creation rate, and queued instance limits for Workflows instances
Workflows limits have been raised to the following:
|Limit
|Previous
|New
|Concurrent instances (running in parallel)
|10,000
|50,000
|Instance creation rate (per account)
|100/second per account
|300/second per account, 100/second per workflow
|Queued instances per Workflow 1
|1 million
|2 million
These increases apply to all users on the Workers Paid plan. Refer to the Workflows limits documentation for more details.
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Queued instances are instances that have been created or awoken and are waiting for a concurrency slot. ↩