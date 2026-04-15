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Increased concurrency, creation rate, and queued instance limits for Workflows instances

Workflows Workers

Workflows limits have been raised to the following:

LimitPreviousNew
Concurrent instances (running in parallel)10,00050,000
Instance creation rate (per account)100/second per account300/second per account, 100/second per workflow
Queued instances per Workflow 11 million2 million

These increases apply to all users on the Workers Paid plan. Refer to the Workflows limits documentation for more details.

Footnotes

  1. Queued instances are instances that have been created or awoken and are waiting for a concurrency slot.