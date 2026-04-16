Workers provides a serverless execution environment that allows you to create new applications or augment existing ones. Use a Workers binding to upload, list, and manage documents in your AI Search instances from a Cloudflare Worker. Access the Items API through the items property on an instance handle.

Note The Items API uploads files to an instance's built-in storage. For more details, refer to Built-in storage.

Configure the binding

To use AI Search with Workers, you must create an AI Search binding. You create bindings by updating your Wrangler configuration. AI Search provides two types of bindings:

Namespace binding: ai_search_namespaces

Instance binding: ai_search

Namespace binding

Access all instances within a namespace. You can get, create, list, and delete instances at runtime.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " compatibility_date " : "2026-03-27" , " ai_search_namespaces " : [ { " binding " : "AI_SEARCH" , " namespace " : "my-namespace" } ] } Explain Code TOML compatibility_date = "2026-03-27" [[ ai_search_namespaces ]] binding = "AI_SEARCH" namespace = "my-namespace"

Field Type Required Description binding string Yes The variable name available on env . For example, "AI_SEARCH" makes it accessible as env.AI_SEARCH . namespace string Yes The namespace to bind to. A default namespace is created automatically for every account. If the namespace does not exist, Wrangler creates it on deploy. remote boolean No Set to true for local development with wrangler dev .

Instance binding

Bind directly to a single instance in the default namespace. Use this when you know which instance you need at deploy time.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " compatibility_date " : "2026-03-27" , " ai_search " : [ { " binding " : "MY_SEARCH" , " instance_name " : "my-instance" } ] } Explain Code TOML compatibility_date = "2026-03-27" [[ ai_search ]] binding = "MY_SEARCH" instance_name = "my-instance"

Field Type Required Description binding string Yes The variable name available on env . For example, "MY_SEARCH" makes it accessible as env.MY_SEARCH . instance_name string Yes The name of the AI Search instance. Must exist in the default namespace at deploy time. remote boolean No Set to true for local development with wrangler dev .

Methods

The Items API methods are available on both the ai_search_namespaces and ai_search bindings. With the namespace binding, call methods on the handle returned by get() . With the instance binding, call methods directly on the binding (for example, env.MY_SEARCH.items.upload() ).

The examples below use the namespace binding.

TypeScript const instance = env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) ;

Uploads a document for indexing. Returns immediately. The document is queued for processing.

TypeScript // Upload from a string await instance . items . upload ( "faq.md" , "# FAQ



Q: How do I reset my password?

A: Go to Settings > Security..." , ) ; // Upload from an ArrayBuffer const pdfResponse = await fetch ( "https://example.com/guide.pdf" ) ; const pdfBuffer = await pdfResponse . arrayBuffer () ; await instance . items . upload ( "guide.pdf" , pdfBuffer ) ; // Upload from a ReadableStream await instance . items . upload ( "doc.txt" , request . body ) ; Explain Code

Upload with metadata

Attach custom metadata to a document for filtering in search queries. Custom metadata fields must be defined on the instance first using the update() method or at creation time.

TypeScript await instance . items . upload ( "guide.pdf" , pdfBuffer , { metadata : { category : "onboarding" , language : "en" , version : "2.0" , }, } ) ;

Parameters

Parameter Type Required Description name string Yes The filename for the uploaded document. Used as the item key. content ReadableStream, ArrayBuffer, or string Yes The document content. Maximum file size is 4 MB. Pass a string for plain text or markdown, an ArrayBuffer for binary files, or a ReadableStream for streaming uploads. options.metadata Record<string, string> No Custom metadata key-value pairs to attach to the item. Use for filtering in search queries. Maximum 5 fields per instance.

Response

Field Type Description id string The unique item identifier. key string The filename or key of the item.

Uploads a document and polls until processing completes or the timeout is reached. Use this when you need to search the document immediately after upload.

TypeScript // Wait for a specific document to finish indexing before searching const item = await instance . items . uploadAndPoll ( "handbook.txt" , handbookContent , ) ; console . log ( `handbook.txt status: ${ item . status } ` ) ; // "completed" // Now search across all uploaded documents const results = await instance . search ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "password reset policy" } ] , } ) ; Explain Code

Parameters

Same as items.upload() , with additional polling options:

Parameter Type Required Description options.pollIntervalMs number No How often to check the item status, in milliseconds. Defaults to 1000 . options.timeoutMs number No Maximum time to wait for processing to complete, in milliseconds. Defaults to 30000 .

Response

Returns the full item object after polling completes:

Field Type Description id string The unique item identifier. key string The filename or key of the item. status string The processing status: queued , running , completed , error , skipped , outdated . chunks_count number Number of chunks created from the document. file_size number Size of the uploaded file in bytes. metadata object Item metadata including filename , folder , and timestamp . source_id string The source identifier (for example, builtin for uploaded files). created_at string Timestamp of when the item was created. last_seen_at string Timestamp of when the item was last seen during indexing.

Returns a paginated list of items in the instance.

TypeScript const { result , result_info } = await instance . items . list () ; for ( const item of result ) { console . log ( ` ${ item . key } ( ${ item . status } )` ) ; } // result_info.total_count contains the total number of items

Parameters

Parameter Type Required Description page number No The page number to return. Defaults to 1 . per_page number No The number of items per page. Defaults to 20 . Maximum 50 . status string No Filter by processing status: queued , running , completed , error , skipped , or outdated . sort_by string No Sort order for items: status (default) or modified_at . search string No Search items by text content. source string No Filter by source identifier (for example, builtin for uploaded files).

Response

Field Type Description result array Array of item objects. result[].id string The unique item identifier. result[].key string The filename or key of the item. result[].status string The processing status: queued , running , completed , error , skipped , outdated . result[].chunks_count number Number of chunks created from the document. result[].file_size number Size of the uploaded file in bytes. result[].metadata object Item metadata including filename , folder , and timestamp . result[].source_id string The source identifier (for example, builtin for uploaded files). result[].created_at string Timestamp of when the item was created. result[].last_seen_at string Timestamp of when the item was last seen during indexing. result_info object Pagination metadata. result_info.count number Number of items in the current page. result_info.total_count number Total number of items in the instance. result_info.page number The current page number. result_info.per_page number Items per page.

Deletes an item and its indexed chunks.

TypeScript await instance . items . delete ( "item-id-123" ) ;

Parameters

Parameter Type Required Description itemId string Yes The unique identifier of the item to delete.

Response

Returns void . Throws an error if the item does not exist.

Returns a handle to a specific item for retrieving its status or downloading the original file.

Returns the status and metadata of a specific item.

TypeScript const itemInfo = await instance . items . get ( "item-id-123" ) . info () ;

Parameters

Parameter Type Required Description itemId string Yes The unique identifier of the item.

Response

Field Type Description id string The unique item identifier. key string The filename or key of the item. status string The processing status: queued , running , completed , error , skipped , outdated . chunks_count number Number of chunks created from the document. file_size number Size of the uploaded file in bytes. metadata object Item metadata including filename , folder , and timestamp . source_id string The source identifier (for example, builtin for uploaded files). created_at string Timestamp of when the item was created. last_seen_at string Timestamp of when the item was last seen during indexing.

Downloads the original source file for an item.

TypeScript const file = await instance . items . get ( "item-id-123" ) . download () ; // file.body is a ReadableStream

Parameters

Parameter Type Required Description itemId string Yes The unique identifier of the item.

Response