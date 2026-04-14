VPC Networks
VPC Networks allow your Workers to access any service in your private network without pre-registering individual hosts or ports. You can bind to a specific Cloudflare Tunnel to reach any service behind that tunnel, or bind to Cloudflare Mesh to reach any Mesh node, client device, or IP route in your account.
At runtime, the URL you pass to
fetch() determines the destination — any hostname or IP address reachable through the bound tunnel or Mesh network. This differs from VPC Services, which require you to create a separate binding for each target host and port combination.
Reference a specific Cloudflare Tunnel directly by its UUID:
The
remote flag must be set to
true to enable remote bindings during local development.
Cloudflare Mesh connects your services, devices, and Workers through Cloudflare's global network. When you bind a Worker to Cloudflare Mesh using
network_id: "cf1:network", your Worker can reach any Mesh node, client device, or IP route in your account — without specifying a particular tunnel UUID.
Use Cloudflare Mesh when:
- Your Workers need to reach private services across multiple tunnels or Mesh nodes
- You want to access your entire private network from a Worker without managing individual tunnel bindings
- Your private network topology may change (new tunnels, new nodes) and you do not want to update Worker configuration each time
Bind to Cloudflare Mesh using
network_id: "cf1:network":
Access any service in your network at runtime:
When a VPC Network cannot establish a connection to your target service,
fetch() throws an exception.
VPC Networks and VPC Services both connect Workers to private infrastructure, but they make different trade-offs.
- Use VPC Services when you have a known set of targets and want each binding scoped to a specific host and port.
- Use VPC Networks when you need broader access — an entire tunnel or your full Mesh network — and want the URL in your
fetch()call to control routing at runtime.
The following table summarizes the differences:
|Feature
|VPC Networks
|VPC Services
|Scope
|Entire tunnel or full Mesh network
|Specific host + port
|Configuration
tunnel_id (single tunnel) or
cf1:network (all tunnels and Mesh nodes)
service_id
|Service registration
|Not required
|Required for each target
|Use when
|Dynamic discovery, network-wide access, reaching services across your account
|Fixed, cataloged services
- Set up Cloudflare Tunnel
- Set up Cloudflare Mesh
- Try the Connect Workers to Cloudflare Mesh example
- Learn about the Workers Binding API