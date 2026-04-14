VPC Networks allow your Workers to access any service in your private network without pre-registering individual hosts or ports. You can bind to a specific Cloudflare Tunnel to reach any service behind that tunnel, or bind to Cloudflare Mesh to reach any Mesh node, client device, or IP route in your account.

At runtime, the URL you pass to fetch() determines the destination — any hostname or IP address reachable through the bound tunnel or Mesh network. This differs from VPC Services, which require you to create a separate binding for each target host and port combination.

Note Workers VPC is currently in beta. Features and APIs may change before general availability. While in beta, Workers VPC is available for free to all Workers plans.

Bind to a tunnel

Reference a specific Cloudflare Tunnel directly by its UUID:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " vpc_networks " : [ { " binding " : "MY_VPC" , " tunnel_id " : "550e8400-e29b-41d4-a716-446655440000" , " remote " : true } ] } TOML [[ vpc_networks ]] binding = "MY_VPC" tunnel_id = "550e8400-e29b-41d4-a716-446655440000" remote = true

The remote flag must be set to true to enable remote bindings during local development.

Bind to Cloudflare Mesh

Cloudflare Mesh connects your services, devices, and Workers through Cloudflare's global network. When you bind a Worker to Cloudflare Mesh using network_id: "cf1:network" , your Worker can reach any Mesh node, client device, or IP route in your account — without specifying a particular tunnel UUID.

Use Cloudflare Mesh when:

Your Workers need to reach private services across multiple tunnels or Mesh nodes

You want to access your entire private network from a Worker without managing individual tunnel bindings

Your private network topology may change (new tunnels, new nodes) and you do not want to update Worker configuration each time

Note Your account must have at least one active Cloudflare Tunnel or Mesh node that can reach the target services.

Bind to Cloudflare Mesh using network_id: "cf1:network" :

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " vpc_networks " : [ { " binding " : "MY_VPC" , " network_id " : "cf1:network" , " remote " : true } ] } TOML [[ vpc_networks ]] binding = "MY_VPC" network_id = "cf1:network" remote = true

Runtime usage

Access any service in your network at runtime:

TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { // Access a service by private IP const response = await env . MY_VPC . fetch ( "http://10.0.1.50/data" ) ; // Access another service on a different port const dbResponse = await env . MY_VPC . fetch ( "http://10.0.5.42:5432" ) ; return response ; }, }; Explain Code

When a VPC Network cannot establish a connection to your target service, fetch() throws an exception.

VPC Networks vs VPC Services

VPC Networks and VPC Services both connect Workers to private infrastructure, but they make different trade-offs.

Use VPC Services when you have a known set of targets and want each binding scoped to a specific host and port.

when you have a known set of targets and want each binding scoped to a specific host and port. Use VPC Networks when you need broader access — an entire tunnel or your full Mesh network — and want the URL in your fetch() call to control routing at runtime.

The following table summarizes the differences:

Feature VPC Networks VPC Services Scope Entire tunnel or full Mesh network Specific host + port Configuration tunnel_id (single tunnel) or cf1:network (all tunnels and Mesh nodes) service_id Service registration Not required Required for each target Use when Dynamic discovery, network-wide access, reaching services across your account Fixed, cataloged services