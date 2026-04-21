Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Additional step context and ReadableStream support now available in Workflows step.do()
Workflows now provides additional context inside
step.do() callbacks and supports returning
ReadableStream to handle larger step outputs.
The
step.do() callback receives a context object with new properties alongside
attempt:
step.name— The name passed to
step.do()
step.count— How many times a step with that name has been invoked in this instance (1-indexed)
- Useful when running the same step in a loop.
config— The resolved step configuration, including
timeoutand
retrieswith defaults applied
Steps can now return a
ReadableStream directly. Although non-stream step outputs are limited to 1 MiB, streamed outputs support much larger payloads.
Note that streamed outputs are still considered part of the Workflow instance storage limit.