Wrangler commands
Use
wrangler browser commands to manage Browser Run sessions from the command line.
Create a new browser rendering session
-
--lab
booleandefault: false
Enable lab browser session with experimental Chrome features (e.g., WebMCP)
-
--keepAlive
numberalias: --k
Keep-alive duration in seconds (60-600)
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return session info as JSON
-
--open
boolean
Open DevTools in browser (default: true in interactive mode)
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Close a browser rendering session
-
[SESSIONID]
stringrequired
The session ID to close
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return result as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
List active browser rendering sessions
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
View a live browser session
-
[SESSIONID]
string
The session ID to inspect (optional if only one session exists)
-
--target
string
Target selector (matches id exactly, or url/title by substring)
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return live browser session URL(s) as JSON
-
--open
boolean
Open in browser (default: true in interactive mode)
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources