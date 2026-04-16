Artifacts exposes Git access for every Artifacts repository.

Each repo has a standard Git smart HTTP remote at https://{accountId}.artifacts.cloudflare.net/git/{namespace}/{repo}.git .

Use the returned repo remote with a regular Git client for clone , fetch , pull , and push .

Authentication

Git routes accept repo access tokens in two forms:

Format Details Example Bearer token in http.extraHeader Recommended for local workflows. Use the full token string returned by the control plane and keep credentials out of the remote URL. git -c http.extraHeader="Authorization: Bearer $ARTIFACTS_TOKEN" clone "$ARTIFACTS_REMOTE" artifacts-clone HTTP Basic auth in the remote URL Use for short-lived, one-off commands when you need a self-contained remote. Put the token secret in the password slot. https://x:<token-secret>@<accountId>.artifacts.cloudflare.net/git/<namespace>/<repo>.git

Token format

Repo tokens are issued in the control-plane response format art_v1_<40 hex>?expires=<unix_seconds> .

Git extraHeader parameter

Git's http.extraHeader ↗ setting lets you attach an HTTP header to git requests.

If you want to use the full token string returned by the API, pass it as a Bearer token:

Terminal window git -c http.extraHeader="Authorization: Bearer $ARTIFACTS_TOKEN " clone " $ARTIFACTS_REMOTE " artifacts-clone

HTTPS remote with Basic auth

For the URL form, use the token secret in the password slot. Artifacts ignores the Basic auth username.

Use this form only when you need a self-contained remote URL for a short-lived command.

Terminal window export ARTIFACTS_TOKEN_SECRET = " ${ ARTIFACTS_TOKEN %% \? expires = * } " export ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE = "https://x: ${ ARTIFACTS_TOKEN_SECRET } @ ${ ARTIFACTS_REMOTE # https :// } "

Terminal window git clone " $ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE " artifacts-clone

Terminal window git push " $ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE " HEAD:main

Use any non-empty username in the URL. Artifacts accepts that username but does not otherwise use or log it, so x is just a placeholder.

Protocol support

Artifacts supports Git protocol v1 and v2 for clone and fetch. Git clients negotiate the protocol automatically.

Operation Git service Protocol support Notes Clone and fetch git-upload-pack v1 and v2 Protocol v2 supports ls-refs and fetch . Protocol v1 supports normal fetch flows, including shallow and deepen fetches. Push git-receive-pack v1 Push uses the standard v1 receive-pack flow. Push over protocol v2 git-receive-pack Not supported Artifacts does not support v2 receive-pack. Optional protocol v1 capabilities git-upload-pack Partial Some optional v1 capabilities, such as filter and include-tag , are not supported.

Token scopes