Git protocol
Artifacts exposes Git access for every Artifacts repository.
Each repo has a standard Git smart HTTP remote at
https://{accountId}.artifacts.cloudflare.net/git/{namespace}/{repo}.git.
Use the returned repo
remote with a regular Git client for
clone,
fetch,
pull, and
push.
Git routes accept repo access tokens in two forms:
|Format
|Details
|Example
|Bearer token in
http.extraHeader
|Recommended for local workflows. Use the full token string returned by the control plane and keep credentials out of the remote URL.
git -c http.extraHeader="Authorization: Bearer $ARTIFACTS_TOKEN" clone "$ARTIFACTS_REMOTE" artifacts-clone
|HTTP Basic auth in the remote URL
|Use for short-lived, one-off commands when you need a self-contained remote. Put the token secret in the password slot.
https://x:<token-secret>@<accountId>.artifacts.cloudflare.net/git/<namespace>/<repo>.git
Repo tokens are issued in the control-plane response format
art_v1_<40 hex>?expires=<unix_seconds>.
Git's
http.extraHeader ↗ setting lets you attach an HTTP header to git requests.
If you want to use the full token string returned by the API, pass it as a Bearer token:
For the URL form, use the token secret in the password slot. Artifacts ignores the Basic auth username.
Use this form only when you need a self-contained remote URL for a short-lived command.
Use any non-empty username in the URL. Artifacts accepts that username but does not otherwise use or log it, so
x is just a placeholder.
Artifacts supports Git protocol v1 and v2 for clone and fetch. Git clients negotiate the protocol automatically.
|Operation
|Git service
|Protocol support
|Notes
|Clone and fetch
git-upload-pack
|v1 and v2
|Protocol v2 supports
ls-refs and
fetch. Protocol v1 supports normal fetch flows, including shallow and deepen fetches.
|Push
git-receive-pack
|v1
|Push uses the standard v1 receive-pack flow.
|Push over protocol v2
git-receive-pack
|Not supported
|Artifacts does not support v2 receive-pack.
|Optional protocol v1 capabilities
git-upload-pack
|Partial
|Some optional v1 capabilities, such as
filter and
include-tag, are not supported.
|Scope
|Commands
|Notes
read
git clone,
git fetch,
git pull
|Use for read-only access.
write
git clone,
git fetch,
git pull,
git push
git push mutates the repo and requires a write token.