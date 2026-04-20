Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
R2 SQL adds JSON functions, EXPLAIN FORMAT JSON, and unpartitioned table support
R2 SQL is Cloudflare's serverless, distributed, analytics query engine for querying Apache Iceberg ↗ tables stored in R2 Data Catalog.
R2 SQL now supports functions for querying JSON data stored in Apache Iceberg tables, an easier way to parse query plans with
EXPLAIN FORMAT JSON, and querying tables without partition keys stored in R2 Data Catalog.
JSON functions extract and manipulate JSON values directly in SQL without client-side processing:
For a full list of available functions, refer to JSON functions.
EXPLAIN FORMAT JSON returns query execution plans as structured JSON for programmatic analysis and observability integrations:
For more details, refer to EXPLAIN.
Unpartitioned Iceberg tables can now be queried directly, which is useful for smaller datasets or data without natural time dimensions. For tables with more than 1000 files, partitioning is still recommended for better performance.
Refer to Limitations and best practices for the latest guidance on using R2 SQL.